Cisco Investors Have It Backwards

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is at the forefront of multiple hardware and software businesses, its revenue, cash flow and earnings dwarf most of its peers, and every few months, CEO Chuck Robbins announces another acquisition designed to integrate and push its technology forward. Yet despite these positive attributes, for the past five years anyway, it’s been much better to lend to CSCO than to own its common stock.

A visual aid can help. Take a look at the graph below which shows the normalized price performance of the CSCO 5½ Senior Unsecured Notes due 2040 relative to the CSCO common stock. Per the graph, CSCO notes are up 151% over the past three years versus the common up 128%. The common has run more or less in line with the equity market generally - the S&P Index was up 126% during the same period:

In fact, it’s gotten so much better to be a CSCO debtholder than to be a CSCO stockholder that investors should be asking themselves if positioning in the debt makes sense going forward. Anyone who analyzes CSCO will tell you that the Company is midway through a multi-year transition away from its legacy router and switch hardware businesses and toward new software and services businesses. The Company is also moving away from upfront, one-time sales and toward a subscription model and raising the proportion of recurring revenue in its top line. That makes the Company less risky, helping bondholders in particular. On the other hand, the spasm of software and service acquisitions increases growth opportunities, helping stockholders.

CSCO’s transition to a subscription model has met with a good deal of concern from stockholders who, for the past six quarters, have seen declines in the Company’s top line and EBITDA. However, those metrics don’t quite pick up improved operational and cash flow dynamics taking place beneath the surface.

As CSCO moves away from one-time sales of hardware and instead books more client revenue using subscriptions, much of the sales drop reappears as an increase in deferred revenue on its balance sheet. What appears to be a recent decline in run rate EBITDA is offset by a pickup in Cash From Operations. To be clear, deferred revenue is booked when CSCO charges its customers upfront for services not yet rendered, the result of paid in advance contracts. From a cash flow perspective, this works when business is steady with a predictable growth rate. If growth slows, however, the working capital benefit shrinks with it and cash flow decreases. You can have a company that is “cash flow positive” and showing higher profits even as slowing upfront payments are burning through cash balances. Deferred revenue will usually smooth profits and losses but also make cash flow more volatile, particularly if the business is seasonal or, as with some of CSCO’s businesses, scaling up from a small base.

The graph below charts how this has played out for CSCO over the past five years. The top portion compares LTM Net Sales to Deferred Long Term Revenue at the end of each quarter and the bottom portion compares LTM EBITDA to LTM Cash From Operations at the end of each quarter. Note that the effects of the move to subscriptions/recurring revenue are very clear beginning mid-2016 while the improvement in Cash From Operations took until Q2’17 to manifest itself:

CSCO’s transition to a software-based future has effects beyond its financial statements. Few major business transitions are easy and the tech field is littered with every kind of landmine. While Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are generally rated as successes at jumping from the perpetual license model to a cloud-based subscription model, others attempting to make the leap will fail if they believe they are just replacing upfront software sales with an installment program. In general, customers may prefer a lower initial cost, but the switch must first and foremost resolve their software problems. Assuming CSCO management is adept at handling that part of the equation, the Company faces additional strategic and competitive risks to the success of its transition.

Viz the strategic risks, CSCO is highly acquisitive - by my count it has purchased more than two hundred different businesses over the last 20 years. That pattern has created big challenges for management. In a number of cases, the Company failed to capitalize on acquired technology (e.g., the set-top box maker Scientific Atlanta purchased in 2005 was later sold for a tenth of its price, the packet optical businesses bought in 2010 were abandoned). In other cases, management walked away from acquired products (e.g., the Flip video camcorder which came with Pure Digital Technologies in 2009). There have also been executive defections caused by management shuffles following M&A activity. At least four key executives responsible for developing CSCO’s Nexus 9000 switching system resigned following reassignments made in June 2016.

CSCO has also been acquiring companies that face significant challenges. All 15 companies it acquired last year and each of the 7 companies acquired this year are either software or service company businesses facing intense competition and that competition is often from earlier entrants or better positioned companies. Not that CSCO has played small-ball. This year began with the January announcement that CSCO would acquire AppDynamics for $3.6 billion. Per the table below, the AppDynamics transaction was the sixth largest deal in the Company’s corporate history:

The operational argument for buying AppDynamics was solid: its technology for tracking software performance and identifying problems is in high demand as CSCO’s corporate clients transfer their applications, websites and other software to, say, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud. But like other key software acquisitions, the price CSCO paid was quite high. While AppDynamics's FY’16 revenue was up 84% year over year to $150.6 million, it also lost $134.1 million last year. Effectively, CSCO paid 23.7x revenue to bring AppDynamics into its fold.

There are ways in which software M&A can be riskier than hardware M&A. Technology changes rapidly in both cases, but new software can be more quickly deployed, which means the competitive landscape can change even as the ink is drying on the latest merger agreement. Consider CSCO’s most recent acquisition. In August, the Company announced the purchase of privately owned Springpath, Inc., a hyperconvergence software specialist. In case you are not a networking geek, hyperconvergence is a type of infrastructure system with a software-centric architecture that closely integrates compute, storage, networking, virtualization, and other technologies in a commodity hardware box from a single vendor. Here too, CSCO had good reasons to pursue this software deal. Springpath had developed a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems. This dovetails with existing CSCO products and services and the Company had spent time learning how to work with Springpath. Beginning early 2016, long before the August deal announcement, CSCO and Springpath had already been coordinating efforts to launch HyperFlex, a fully hyperconverged infrastructure system. But HyperFlex is just one of multiple competing hyperconverged systems for sale by different vendors to data centers. Dell (with VMware (NYSE:VMW)) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) lead that race, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) (SimpliVity) in third place. HyperFlex is closer to the back of the pack with NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) still further back at the starting gate. In other words, just purchasing Springpath and launching HyperFlex didn’t turn CSCO into the top competitor. Continued innovation in that space may require CSCO to spend more just to stay ahead.

As shown in the Revenue Mix pie chart below, as of Q4’17 ended June, CSCO was able to modestly diversify itself away from the legacy switching and router businesses. Switching comprised 28% of revenue and routing was 16%. By comparison, three years earlier, switching was 30% of the total and routing was 17%. That may not seem like much but elements of CSCO’s transformation to software are also running through the Switching and NGN Routing segments - legacy shouldn’t be applied as a uniform label. The latest switch and router products are better integrated with new software. For example, this year CSCO introduced its Catalyst 9000 series switches. They provide better security, Internet of Things, and cloud connectivity with software-defined access technology. That’s an architecture which decouples network functions from hardware and gives the client a single, highly secure but extendable network able to launch new business services faster, provide behavioral analytics, and identify malware (even on encrypted traffic). The colors on the pie chart are a bit blurrier around the edges than they appear:

What about the tactical, direct competitive risks to CSCO’s transformation…? The Company faces a raft of competitors. By its own estimation, the list includes: Amazon Web Services LLC; Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET); ARRIS Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS); Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP); Dell Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DVMT); Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR); F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV); FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE); Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT); Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR); Lenovo Group Limited (OTCPK:LNVGY); Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT); New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR); Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK); Nutanix, Inc.; Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW); Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC); Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT); and VMware, Inc., among others.

Let’s get more granular by providing specific examples of the competition CSCO faces. In the Collaboration segment, CSCO’s Spark, a cloud-based business collaboration appliance combining whiteboarding, presentations and videoconferencing, is now competing directly with Microsoft’s Team product. CSCO customers are heading toward Unified Communications as a Service in the cloud via Broadsoft’s BroadCloud platform. Vonage is a potential new entrant to UCaaS that might significantly raise the stakes for CSCO there. In Wireless (indoor and outdoor wireless coverage for seamless roaming), CSCO’s Meraki cloud-managed offerings square off against HPE’s Aruba. CSCO paid $1.2 billion for Meraki in December 2012. Aruba is moving its go-to-market strategy towards its Instant cloud platform. Wireless technology is also changing; in this case, toward “controller-less” Wi-Fi. In Security, CSCO offers advanced network, data center, web, and email protection but Fortinet offers an equally broad product line of network security and malware protection. There are rumors CSCO might pay up to acquire FireEye as that company upgrades and integrates its intelligence platform. Security revenue growth has slowed for both companies and a FEYE acquisition would be expensive. FEYE’s market cap is $3.1 billion with its stock trading at 4x revenue.

The Service Provider Video segment is on a steady path downward for CSCO as the set-top boxes it was formerly selling were replaced by multi-functional, higher speed converged cable access platform devices. ARRIS Group and Casa Systems now have the highest market shares in SP Video. Next on the pie chart is the Other segment which largely houses Jasper, a cloud-based Internet of Things service platform that CSCO acquired for $1.4 billion last year. Of course, AMZN, MSFT and IBM all provide cloud-based IoT platforms. Fortunately for CSCO, Jasper is focused on managing and automating the lifecycle of IoT services rather than directly competing with those behemoths. While the IoT produces the smallest segment top line, it is also CSCO’s fastest growing business by far.

The most serious competitive challenge to CSCO lies within its Data Center switching market. Arista Networks, a company founded by ex-CSCO executives, is using its software focus and cheap “merchant silicon” low-cost chips manufactured in Asia to woo customers. Despite its small size, ANET’s price for performance combination is proving unbeatable and not just for CSCO. ANET has found ways to compete with any of the cloud giants that might want to take it on either. When Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Microsoft grumble about designing their own switches, ANET responds by offering software that can run on “white box” alternatives at lower cost.

Switches connect computers and servers. Routers connect networks and ANET is also challenging Cisco’s and Juniper’s duopoly in routers. For example, ANET can provide 100 Gigabit Ethernet per port at a price of $3,000 versus a traditional router at $100,000 per port. Given the intensity of their competition in switching and routers, not surprisingly, CSCO has sued ANET and has been locked in patent infringement litigation with it since about the time ANET went public in 2014. To date, CSCO has had one win at the International Trade Commission. However, ANET obviated that victory by creating a software work-around and no money has gone to CSCO thus far despite damage claims of $335 million regarding the alleged theft by ANET of 500 copyrighted commands. Students of CSCO’s early history will assuredly find it ironic that a company founded by a couple of Stanford University administrators who used an exact replica of a Stanford designed router and lifted the university’s software should be suing anyone else for stealing intellectual property.

The effects of heightened competition are visible in CSCO’s segment data. In Q2’17, while ANET’s revenue grew 51% and Juniper’s switch sales went up 32% year over year, CSCO’s switch sales fell 9%. As shown in the Segment Information table below, CSCO’s Next Generation (NGN or all-IP) routing segment also fell 9% year over year. These figures reflect reduced hardware sales which don’t show up as part of the $18.5 billion in deferred revenue on CSCO’s balance sheet as of July 29, 2017. The key segments contributing to CSCO’s deferred revenue (and recurring revenue) are the Wireless, Collaboration, and Security product segments. In addition, some financing arrangements and guarantees made by CSCO to customers create certain revenue deferrals. Hence, a more nuanced view of CSCO’s recent operating performance by segment shouldn’t completely ignore the top line declines in its legacy businesses:



My dictionary defines a strategic alliance as an agreement between two or more parties to pursue a set of agreed upon objectives needed while remaining independent organizations. CSCO lists in its 10-K strategic alliances with: Accenture Ltd. (NYSE:ACN); Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL); AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T); Capgemini S.A. (OTCPK:CGEMY); Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS); Dell Technologies Inc.; LM Ericsson Telephone Company (NASDAQ:ERIC); Fujitsu Limited (OTCPK:FJTSY); Inspur Group Ltd. (OTC:INPRF); Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC); International Business Machines Corporation; Italtel SpA; Johnson Controls, Inc. (NYSE:JCI); Microsoft Corporation; NetApp, Inc.; Optum; Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL); Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT); SAP AG (NYSE:SAP); Sprint Nextel Corporation (NYSE:S); Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (OTCPK:TTNQY); VMware, Inc.; Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT); and others.

Notice that Dell Technologies, Inc. and VMware, Inc. also appeared on the previous list of CSCO competitors as well, something which makes those two companies “frenemies” of CSCO, if you will. The history of how this rivalry developed is worth a brief retelling. Dell’s relationship with CSCO stretches back to joint efforts begun in 2009 and Dell’s management lauds Cisco whenever that relationship helps Dell take server business away from its rival HPE. On the other hand, Dell is increasingly competing with Cisco for data center business. The back story is that Dell obtained control of VMW in September 2016 when it closed the $63.5 billion acquisition of EMC, a deal which included EMC’s 80% stake in VMW. The price tag was so high that Dell paid part of it by issuing a VMW tracking stock, Dell Technologies Inc. Class V. The tracking stock reflects a 53% economic interest in VMW but Dell maintains voting control. From the EMC acquisition, Dell also obtained a converged infrastructure business, formerly EMC’s Virtual Computing Enterprise (or VCE) group. VCE was until 2014 a JV between EMC and CSCO which fed customers into CSCO’s Application-Centric Infrastructure (or ACI).

DELL’s strategic moves and a technological shift are creating a more fractious relationship between Cisco and Dell. The technological shift comes from developments in network infrastructure. Converged infrastructure brings four core aspects of a data center together in a single unit - compute, storage, networking and server virtualization. CSCO’s ACI is a converged infrastructure which uses CSCO Nexus switches. However, the new hyperconverged infrastructure tightens the integration between more components through software. The movement from converged to hyperconverged systems means Dell has good reasons to offer customers its own hyperconverged system products (VxRack and VMware’s VxRail). That places Dell/VMware in direct, integrated competition with Cisco’s new HyperFlex system products.

There’s another angle to this “frenemy” situation between Cisco and Dell/VMware that has other potential consequences. Unlike most of its strategic alliances, CSCO owns 4.3 million VMW common shares, a hefty 3.97% equity stake which makes the Company VMW’s fifth largest stockholder. Those common shares are worth about $476 million and, if past is prologue, CSCO is unlikely to part with them too readily. The Company has held a significant stake in VMW for at least 10 years. Should Dell decide to buy out the 20% remainder of the VMW common it left in public hands after acquiring EMC - a distinct possibility - there will undoubtedly be negotiations over strategic matters, not just an acceptable price per VMW share. Strategic matters could cover anything from sorting out post-deal products, services, and client relationships to post-deal operating units.

Have a gander at CSCO’s Summary Financial Information table below. You can see the tailing off of top line revenue - as previously discussed this is offset by an increase in deferred revenue. At the same time operating margin and EBITDA margin have generally improved over the past four quarters, interest coverage is consistently in the high teens, and total debt to EBITDA leverage remains steadily down at 2.4x. What shareholders have been missing is a large pop on either the top line or the bottom line:

As of FYE July ’17, CSCO had $30.5 billion of senior unsecured notes outstanding with maturities ranging from calendar year 2018 through 2040. It also had $3.2 billion of commercial paper outstanding under a program which permits it to issue up to $10.0 billion of such short-term, unsecured notes at any given time. The senior unsecured note indentures contain certain covenants restricting the ability to incur liens or engage in sale-leaseback transactions. In addition, CSCO is required to have sufficient cash in the United States to service the interest on its debt and repay its notes at maturity.

Per the LTM Credit Comparison table below, CSCO dwarfs its key competitors in terms of Free Cash Flow and their median Free Cash Flow coverage of interest. If it weren’t for the presence of 99% equity-funded ANET, the Company would also be serenely beating the averages for the group. CSCO also generates a higher Return on Invested Capital than the average for its peers:



From a debt holder's perspective, CSCO is a stable, high cash flow generating machine. That helps explain why despite the strategic and competitive challenges CSCO faces during this multi-year transition, its $30.5 billion worth of bonds have just a 3.11% weighted average coupon and its five-year CDS trades at an historically low 27 basis points while the average US tech company’s CDS is priced at 71 basis points.

CSCO’s senior unsecured notes are rich given the significant technological challenges the Company faces while transforming its top line. Compare the CSCO 2.95 Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 rated A1/AA- to other investment grade US tech company notes. The CSCO 2.95s last traded at $100.50 where they yield 2.88% (Z-spread is 80 basis points). One might alternatively buy IBM 3.45 Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 rated A1/A+ at their last trade price of $103.35 for a 3.00% yield and 92 basis point Z-spread. In addition, per the graph below which compares Z-spreads to duration within the investment grade tech sector, the IBM bond is shorter duration:

With $70.5 billion of cash and marketable securities, there’s no indication that CSCO could suddenly acquire its way into a leverage problem no matter how many software or security concerns it buys. However, CSCO debtholders appear to be focusing so intently on the cash balance and cash accounting that they seem to be ignoring the changing technology landscape and the constant need to upgrade. There’s little room for error when your five-year credit is priced at 27 basis points.

The CSCO equity, on the other hand, looks undervalued compared to its networking peers. That’s true with respect to most standard metrics. Per the Networking Valuation Comparison table below, CSCO’s enterprise value to LTM EBITDA of 8.4x is 12% below the median for the peers. Its enterprise value to LTM Free Cash Flow multiple of 9.3x is 21% below the median and its estimated P/E multiple of 13.0x for this year is 22% below the median:

If CSCO’s debtholders are ignoring the strategic risks, the stockholders seem to be ignoring the technology opportunities management is collecting and integrating for them, the leverage CSCO has from its VMW investment, and the 3.60% dividend yield. Other than REITs, BDCs or other specialty finance type companies, it’s unusual to see a company’s dividend yield exceed its bond yields. Net, net, going forward, better to be long CSCO common.

