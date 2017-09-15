The Vote On The EQT-Rice Merger Is Approaching And Contested

D.E. Shaw Joins Activist Campaign To Agitate EQT, But Undermines JANA's Attempt To Derail The Rice Merger

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw is reported to have sent a letter to EQT Corp.'s (EQT) Board demanding that EQT accelerate the company's effort to boost its company’s stock price. The fund urged EQT to pursue a merger between EQT's and Rice's midstream businesses and speed up the separation of the midstream after the merger with Rice Energy (RICE).

The most notable element of this development is that D.E. Shaw does not appear to be part of JANA Partners' aggressive activism campaign against the merger. (Of note, JANA just filed a proxy statement soliciting investor votes against the proposed merger.) As such, D.E. Shaw's activism is effectively a setback for JANA in terms of its vote solicitation effort (even if D.E. Shaw elects to vote against the deal).

In another important development, EQT just announced a set of steps that demonstrates the Board's responsiveness to the activists' demands. The statement comes as EQT is preparing for the shareholder vote.

Specifically, EQT announced that immediately upon the closing of the Rice transaction, it will establish a special Committee of the Board "to evaluate options for addressing EQT’s sum-of-the-parts discount." Based on the Committee’s recommendation, the Board expects to announce a decision by the end of the first quarter 2018.

The company's press release quotes EQT's CEO Steve Schlotterbeck as saying that the company will take steps to "unlock the embedded midstream value and address the sum-of-the-parts discount, which will now be done on an accelerated timetable."

The move is logical as it effectively satisfies the key activists' demand in substance and dramatically weakens JANA's chances to amass meaningful support against the Rice merger. At the same time, the move does not change the Board's decision-making power with regard to any specific strategic steps and its timing.

EQT also announced that the Board "has confirmed its previous intent to exclude acquired production volume from long-term compensation calculations as related to producing Rice wells as of the transaction closing date."

The controversial provision in the company's compensation structure was the topic of the third activist letter by JANA to EQT's Board aimed to question the strategic and financial merits of the proposed Rice merger and build an opposition to the transaction among shareholders.

The decision by EQT to quickly amend the compensation structure is not surprising. In our August 18 post, we commented:

It would also be surprising if EQT elected to stay silent on the issue and did not present a detailed explanation of its executive compensation arrangements and process. ...it might be a wise move on the part of the Board to modify comp structure in a way that would eliminate the optics of a conflict of interest.

Given the circumstances, the company's response announced yesterday was the sole correct course of action.

In the press release, EQT's Chair of the Management Development and Compensation Committee Lee Todd is quoted as saying:

the current [executive compensation] plan had always provided for flexibility to adjust compensation calculations with downward discretion only. The Committee did not intend to include volume from material acquisitions, such as that of the Rice transaction. Furthermore, production volume will no longer be a performance metric for EQT’s long-term compensation programs and will be replaced by efficiency metrics. The performance goals for the 2018 compensation program will be based on operating and development cost improvement, relative total shareholder return, and return on capital employed.

The Merger Arbitrage Spread Contracts

In reaction to these recent developments, the merger arbitrage spread narrowed to $0.60 per RICE share and is now comparable to the spread immediately after the merger announcement.

Arbitrageurs appear to be endorsing the view that JANA's chances of derailing the merger are slim - the thesis that we repeatedly advocated from the outset. However, the spread remains quite wide in absolute terms, in our view, given the high chances of the merger closing, and is still an intriguing opportunity to analyze for professional arbitrageurs.

Since the announcement of the merger with Rice, EQT stock remains among the top performers within the peer group, having outperformed several of its peers, in some cases by as much as 30-50% over the last three months.

As we have argued previously, this very strong outperformance relative to the peer group is the most effective mechanism at the moment defending the EQT-Rice merger against JANA's activism.

Our view remains unchanged at this point. When casting their votes, EQT's investors will face a question: what will happen to EQT stock price if JANA prevails in the now official proxy fight and succeeds in orchestrating a non-approval outcome? Will the stock go up or will the stock go down?

While JANA claims massive value upside in the event of an immediate separation of EQT's upstream and downstream businesses, such theoretical (and debatable) claims would be tested with a price reaction to a failed merger. The risk of the stock trading sharply down in reaction to a failed transaction is very significant, as the price trajectory to date indicates that the market actually likes the transaction.

In Conclusion...

In our previous posts, we argued that the merger arbitrage spread has significantly miss-pricing the risk of non-closing. We continue to see the chances of a "no" vote on the transaction as slim.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed by the author in materials included in Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscription service or posted on Seeking Alpha's public site are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned or commodities and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.