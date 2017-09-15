Real Estate Weekly: Don't Look Now, But Rent Inflation Is Back

The REIT indexes paused this week following four weeks of gains. Keep an eye on the 10-year yield, which surged 15 basis points this week on inflation and economic data.

After this hurricane season, all bets are off when it comes to the closely-watched metrics: home prices, housing inventory, rent growth, and hotel occupancy.

So much for the Amazon-is-killing-retail narrative. Retail sales data were weaker-than-expected, dragged down by a continued slowdown in e-commerce sales growth. Brick-and-mortar sales were comparatively strong.

Shelter inflation is essentially the only component preventing full-blown deflation. Excluding shelter, overall CPI rose just 0.5%, among the lowest readings on record. Interestingly, medical care inflation has slowed dramatically.

Rent inflation is back. The effects of the strong hurricane season are already showing up in the inflation data. Shelter inflation has reaccelerated after several quarters of moderation.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 0.3% following four consecutive weeks of gains. Intra-sector divergences continue to be significant as the market anticipates the "winners and losers" effects of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. The 10-year yield surged 15 basis points after Hurricane Irma turned out to be weaker-than-expected and inflation data finally surprised to the upside, spurred by strong shelter inflation.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 11am Friday)

Outside of the REIT space, the other real estate equity sectors were mixed on the week. Homebuilders (XHB) rose 0.6% and commercial construction (PKB) was essentially unchanged. Mortgage REITs (REM) rose 0.3% as investors took a sigh of relief as the hurricane-related rise in mortgage delinquency may not be as bad as feared. International real estate (VNQI) rose 0.6%.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 3.2% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 5.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Notable Developments on this Week

The wide-ranging and lasting effects of both Hurricane Harvey and Irma continue to be the central focus of discussion in the real estate world this week, and as we have said in the past, there will be "winners and losers" in the real estate space from the storms.

Self-storage REITs are among the winners as the storms in Houston have already resulted in a surge in storage demand from rebuilding homeowners. The Wall Street Journal reported that Life Storage saw surging demand in their Houston-area facilities, taking occupancy from 92% to "near full" capacity. Manufactured Housing is among the losers, as both REITs in the sector have significant exposure to Florida. More than one-third of each REIT's total rental sites are in Florida, but both REITs have reported that, outside of the Florida Keys facilities, their mainland Florida parks sustained only minimal damage.

We recently published " Quantifying The Impact of Harvey on Apartment REITs." We pointed out that comparable past storms have led to significant increases in apartment demand. We expect to see measurable upticks in national occupancy and rent growth. Camden and MAA are the apartment REITs most affected by Hurricane Harvey. Higher occupancy and recovering rent growth should be expected since these REIT's units were relatively undamaged.

For Hurricane Irma, Camden and MAA again have the most exposure to the region. Roughly 4% of all apartment REIT NOI comes from Florida. Like with Harvey, if the apartment REIT's assets are relatively undamaged by the storm compared to other housing units, they could see improved fundamentals as displaced homeowners seek alternative shelter during the rebuilding process.

We also published "Harvey May Revitalize Stumbling Hotels" where we analyzed the impacts on the hotels. After Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed 800,000 homes, we estimate that national hotel occupancy and RevPar were 1-3% higher than they otherwise would have been during 2H15. If history is a guide, hotel occupancy may exceed record levels set last year.

This week, we launched coverage on the Cell Tower REIT sector, "Not In My Backyard, But In My Portfolio." Cell tower REITs and network carriers were among the first responders to the hurricanes, an ode to the critical importance of communication networks, particularly in the aftermath of disasters. SBA Communications CEO was on CNBC this week and explained that nearly all of the tower sites were undamaged and many were still operational, but that the sites without backup generators were down until backup power could be restored. Interestingly, for most residents, cell service has been restored long before electrical power and landline internet service. This supports our thesis that macro cell towers continue to be the most economical way to provide comprehensive coverage. The risk of technological obsolesce is often overstated.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Retail Sales: Surprising Weakness in Online Sales

August retail sales were worse than expected, but the early impacts of this strong hurricane season may be affecting the data. Core retail sales climbed just 0.2% MoM, short of expectations of 0.5%. The overall trend remains positive: core retail sales had seen positive growth for 11 of the last 12 months. The surprise came from significant weakness in the e-commerce category, which includes Amazon. Relative to e-commerce, 'brick and mortar' retail showed modest strength. We continue to point out that, while online sales growth continues to take incremental market share away from traditional retail, the sentiment appears to be far too negative given the data.

Diving deeper into the data, we note that there are some hurricane-related oddities in the data. Gasoline stations reported a very strong 2.5% MoM print while grocery stores sales were also strong. Again, the most significant news in this data was the weakness in the e-commerce category, which dipped 1.1% MoM. Some analysts justify this weakness as a result of strong sales in July from Prime-Day. That doesn't explain the weakness in the YoY category, as there was a Prime Day in July last year as well. YoY growth in the nonstore (e-commerce) category was just 8.4%, its lowest print in several years.

The categories that Amazon was supposed to "kill" reported more strong numbers in August. Miscellaneous store retailers reported 1.4% MoM growth in sales and are higher by 5.2% YoY. General merchandise stores are higher by 2.5% YoY. Furniture and home goods stores are higher by 5.4% YoY. So much for that narrative.

Inflation: Don't Look Now, But Rent Growth Is Back

CPI and PCE inflation continue to trend down, but all of that may soon change as the lingering effects of the hurricane heat-up rental and hotel demand. Core CPI came in at just 1.7% YoY, near the lowest rate since late 2015. Core PPI was slightly also cooler than expected, higher by just 1.9% YoY. Low inflation data should keep down the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates.

Shelter inflation accounts for nearly 30% of CPI, and the robust growth in rents since 2013 explained most of the modest spike in inflation seen in 2015. Right now, shelter inflation is one of the few components keeping inflation in positive territory. We track the rent growth spread over inflation below, which shows that at its peak, rent inflation was over 3% higher than the overall level of inflation. The robust levels of multifamily completions that will sustain through 2017 have brought the rent spread down, but rent growth has stabilized in recent months and we project that it will accelerate as a result of this strong hurricane season. Core CPI ex-shelter is higher by just 0.5%, near the lowest rate in 13 years.

Combined with lower oil prices and the potential for lower healthcare costs, we see more long-term downside pressure on inflation than upside pressure from tight labor markets. These three components (rents, energy, healthcare) are primary drivers of inflation. Lower inflation would be positive for fixed income securities and keep interest rates lower for longer.

Earnings Season Recap

We recently published our Real Estate Second Quarter Recap. We discussed that, across the sector, real estate equities delivered a relatively strong 2Q17. Same-store NOI growth was 3.3% across the sector, led by 6.8% growth in Single Family Rental REITs and 5.8% growth in Data Center REITs. Same-store NOI growth has averaged roughly 4% since 2012 and remains at the bottom end of the 3-5% post-recession range.

For further analysis on each sector, be sure to check out our REIT Rankings quarterly updates: Self-Storage, Malls, Data Center, Healthcare, Net Lease, Apartments, Student Housing, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, Cell Towers, and Office.

This week, we updated our Homebuilders report, Homebuilders Surge Despite Housing Unaffordability. We pointed out that strong US economic data - and the accompanied income growth - has renewed hopes that pent-up demand will be unleashed from the rental markets into homeownership. We are skeptical, however. The idea that millennials would prefer to own rather than rent is contrary to the prevailing "sharing economy" trends. We believe that the younger generations, which would need to power the homeownership recovery, will continue to view housing as a service rather than an asset.

Bottom Line: Rent Growth Is Back

The REIT indexes paused this week following four weeks of gains. Keep an eye on the 10-year yield, which surged 15 basis points this week on inflation and economic data. Intra-sector divergences continue to be significant as the market anticipates the "winners and losers" effects of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Rent inflation is back. The effects of the strong hurricane season are already showing up in the inflation data. Shelter inflation has reaccelerated after several quarters of moderation. Shelter inflation is essentially the only component preventing full-blown deflation. Inflation excluding shelter rose just 0.5%, among the lowest readings on record. Interestingly, medical care inflation has slowed dramatically.

So much for the Amazon-is-killing-retail narrative. Retail sales data were weaker-than-expected, dragged down by a continued slowdown in e-commerce sales growth. Brick-and-mortar sales were comparatively strong. Some analysts justify this weakness as a result of strong sales in July from Prime-Day. That doesn't explain the weakness in the YoY category, as there was a Prime Day in July last year as well. YoY growth in the nonstore (e-commerce) category was just 8.4%, its lowest print in several years.

All bets are off when it comes to the closely-watched metrics like home prices, housing inventory, rent growth, hotel occupancy, and mortgage delinquencies. We expect apartment and hotel fundamentals to improve materially in the coming quarters.

Last week, we updated our Real Estate Relative Valuation Update: Good Riddance to "Rates Up, REITs Down." Correlations between REITs and interest rates have returned to their historical average near zero.

We used our relative valuation model to compare REITs to other benchmarks. REITs appear cheap relative to high-yield bonds and equities and appear fairly valued relative to treasury yields. REIT FCF multiples are near the upper-end of their post-recession average range.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, CCP, OHI, PLD, GGP, TCO, PEI, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP, EQR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.