Forget About War, Oil Is Heading Lower

If there were to be another war, I am of the belief that we just might not need oil anymore!

The hand writing is on the wall and oil will stay low for quite some time, and there won't be a war anywhere to "save" it. The FACT is quite simple...supply and demand...too much supply not enough demand. Economics 101 and it ain't that hard to figure out.

The world is flooded with oil and it might have its moments of "uprising", it will be temporary from my vantage point. The RECENT price surge is a direct result of the Hurricane season, period. MAYBE a little North Korean angst but if that should happen, oil will be the last thing on our minds!

That being said, traders might be able to take advantage of the volatility in oil with a company that is the biggest and the best; Exxon Mobil (XOM), but more about that a bit later.

Conflict With Iran? Overblown In My View

I just read this article which seems to me to be just a wee bit over the top, but a fun read regardless by a rather fine writer! War with Iran? C'mon folks THINK about this.

First of all if there is going to be a war, it's probably going to be with North Korea, and we might as well build bomb shelters now. All the saber rattling towards Iran by our administration is an effort to show force while continuing with the sanctions while at the same time, complaining about the nuclear deal.

Israel wants a US war with Iran? Not a chance Bibi, and this news from an Israeli newspaper says it all!:

The United States is poised to extend sanctions relief to Iran, avoiding imminent action that could implode the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, even as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday accused Tehran of not respecting the entire agreement. The administration’s next move in its months-long review of its Iran policy was expected later Thursday, when President Donald Trump faced a deadline to decide on extending waivers that allow Iran to conduct much of its international commerce......Whatever step taken by the Trump administration on Thursday, it will set the stage for talks on the agreement’s future with European allies and others during next week’s U.N. General Assembly.

I also found the following comment with the news report, to be very convincing, if not spot-on:

The Iranians are not stupid. There is a fine line between abiding by the agreement and breaking it. Iran will not cross that line because they do not have to. Remember, this is not an agreement to stop Iran's nuclear weapons build-up, but an agreement to put it on hold for ten years. (About 9 more to go, give or take a few weeks.) There is nothing in the agreement about ceasing, curbing or even putting a hold on their missile development. There is also nothing in the agreement about ceasing Iran's war-making in the region, nor about ending their support for terrorism. This is actually a double-edged sword for Iran. Despite Iranian claims to the contrary, the US and her allies can impose increased sanctions designed to fight their missile program, aggression, and support for terror groups. The only question is how far will America's allies go in supporting such sanctions. Relations are pretty strained under the Trump administration with Europe looking at the EU to replace many of NATO's roles. Plus many of our allies will look to protect their nationals' investments. And this time, don't count on Russia and China to jump on board. The US will probably go it alone, so the double-edged sword may not be that sharp. But on the other hand, the lifting of sanctions does not seem to have helped Iran all that much. The rial is practically worthless, and the government revealed last month that foreign investments into the billions are needed to keep Iran's energy economy afloat -- despite neighboring Iraq's willingness to allow Iran to suck the Iraqi oil sector dry. Iran does have its soft spots.

Complicated? Yes. But there is one thing which is clear enough to act on. Recognize that the Trump Administration's actions against ISIS are actually benefiting Iran the most. If our enemies insist on killing each other, why can we not let them be?

Oil Going Lower, Not Higher

Oil is not going to go through the roof for any other reason than odd speculation, and Hurricane Harvey, and if that is your thing, then Exxon Mobil is the king!

XOM data by YCharts

A nearly 4% yield and a stock on the rebound. I am not loving it like I used to, still have a good position for the income of course, but it might be worth trading around some of the scare tactics about war all over the world!

I would wait for the inevitable pull back however, and pick some up under $76/share. Then take a sweet 5% short term gain (60% annualized), and wait for it to drop once again. Maybe even write a short term covered call for a bit more oomph in that return.

For income investors. I would hold, and NOT add here. Of course I might be completely wrong and war will break out at any moment! I will be looking for food and shelter though, not oil.

Okay, I am now off of my soap box...and TRADE is the investing word for the oil patch these days...not war to drive up prices.

The Bottom Line

Plenty of folks really do believe that the USA is on the verge of war. I am not one of them. I just do not think the rest of the world wants to kill themselves in 15 minutes, no matter what they say, and that includes the nut jobs in North Korea.

That being said, maybe there are some trading opportunities with a company like Exxon Mobil.

