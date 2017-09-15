Noble Corp.: What's In The Fleet Status Report?

As many readers know well, Noble Corp. (NE) is the only driller providing monthly fleet status updates. Recently, all major offshore drillers experienced upside due to upside in oil prices. The rally was led by Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), Transocean (RIG) and Rowan (RDC), while Ensco (ATW) and Noble Corp. (NE) joined the party a bit later. Another reported contract could have provided Noble Corp. with further upside on the back of existing rally. However, the company had nothing to report.

Noble Corp. has a number of available rigs. The company has 2 drillships, Noble Tom Madden and Noble Sam Croft, warm stacked in the Gulf of Mexico. Also, the company has 2 available jack-ups in the Middle East and 1 jack-up, Noble Tom Prosser, whose current contract ends in October. In addition, the semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux is warm stacked in Singapore. Thus, the company has a number of warm stacked rigs to put to work but was not able to find jobs for them during the last month.

I don't think it's a great idea to come up with major conclusions about the state of the industry based on one monthly report by just one company. Oil prices are on the upside as oil producers begin their budgeting for 2018, so I think we should expect more contract news soon. However, Noble Corp.'s stock continues to struggle with the lack of company-specific upside catalysts, so a reported contract right now would not have hurt at all.

With the absence of such news, Noble Corp. shares may run into a wall near the $4 level. The nearest company's inner driver may appear in the next report, which is a month away from now. Thus, oil prices will be the major factor for Noble Corp.'s stock in the coming weeks.

As I'm writing this, Brent oil (BNO) is just above $55, which is a decent price but at the same time is close to the ultra-strong resistance level near $57.50. Also, Brent approaches this key level after a major rally from under $45 without any significant pullback. In my view, Brent will not be able to breach $57.50 any time soon because of profit taking, hedging and shorting. Brent will require a significant upside catalyst to break through this resistance. Earlier this year, Brent has already traded in a tight range under $57.50 for a few months, but was not able to make a successful breakout.

With this in mind, I expect a wave of profit taking in all offshore drillers that rallied along oil. Transocean, Rowan, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Ensco (and its merger candidate Atwood Oceanics (ATW)) will likely lose some ground in the upcoming days. The same is true for Noble Corp., which did not deliver positive news which could have created another wave of buying or, at the very least, of short covering.

