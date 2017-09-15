Why You Need To Buy This Citi Breakout

The bank has made a bet on the global consumer, which is shaping up well.

Citigroup (C) has had a strong run higher in recent months, but still remains well below its financial crisis highs. The has a strong global presence, and should benefit as the global economy improves. Moreover, rising revenue growth and expanding valuation multiples should lead the bank's share price higher in coming years.

Citi is a global financial-services company, operating in more than 100 countries. The company's core business consists of its global consumer banking segment, which provides basic branch banking around the world. Additionally, its institutional clients group provides large customers with investment banking, cash management, and various other products and services.

Due to Citi's global footprint, it differentiates itself from most of its banking peers. A large portion of its revenue is derived from both Latin America and Asia, meaning economic recovery in both regions should translate into top-line growth for the bank. Additionally, it is also the bank of choice for many global corporations due to its vast network of operations.

Within emerging markets, there is an attractive combination of both high margins and rapid credit growth currently. When compared with low interest rates and declining leverage in the developed world, the opportunity is pretty clear. While its global business model is susceptible to volatility, Citi's large common equity Tier 1 capital base While developed markets are not currently as attractive as emerging markets, for the reasons listed above, rising rates could lead to increasing profitability. As rates rise in the U.S., and potentially Europe, net interest margins should similarly widen, meaning increased profitability for Citi.

Below is a chart of Citi's revenue, price to sales ratio, as well as its share price. Citi's share price consists of its underlying fundamentals, as well as the valuation multiple attached to those fundamentals. When both valuation multiples and fundamentals trend higher together, it signals a healthy rally higher. Although Citi's valuation multiple has risen in recent years, its revenue remains muted. This is largely due to persistent global economic weakness. With the reemergence of growth however, in emerging and developed markets, Citi is positioned to benefit more than its peers.

With Citi's large emerging market presence though, it is important to be careful. If credit growth expands too rapidly in these regions, it could lead to an unsustainable bubble, ultimately leaving Citi in a vulnerable position. Moreover, Citi's investment bank continues to underperform expectations, and could be a drag on revenue going forward.

Ultimately, Citi is betting on the health of the global consumer, which looks to be improving. Emerging markets are strong, and asset prices in these regions continue to outperform developed market assets in 2017. Moreover, as global interest rates increase, Citi's profit margins should benefit. With a lot of revenue growth potential going forward, Citi could see its share price double in coming years.

