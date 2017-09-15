Baidu - My Valuation Says It's Still A Buy

Consumer Alpha subscribers got this post on September 3rd when the stock was trading at about $231. If you like it, please consider joining our community. A 2-week free trial is available for a limited time.

In July, I published an article where I provided a SOTP valuation for Baidu (BIDU) and a bullish thesis that implied 44% upside based on the positive prospects in the core search business, thanks to the implementation of AI-based algorithms. I have already confirmed my bullish thesis in the article that I posted after the most recent earnings release, but I haven’t provided an update of my SOTP valuation based on the most recent developments. In this article, I am going to update such valuation to factor-in the most recent information. I am going to start by discussing the company’s core search business.

The Core Business Deserves Growth Multiples

What we have seen recently in Baidu’s core business is a return to healthy growth rates after two years of fading momentum. Online marketing revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were RMB17.883 billion ($2.638 billion), representing a 5.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2016.

The growth was supported by a positive trend in basically every main metric. For example, feed daily active users surpassed 100 million (up more than 20% from April), while the volume of content distributed and monthly time spent reached new highs. Online active customers rose by 20,000 to 471,000, which translates into a 4% increase QoQ. Although this amount is significantly lower than the pre-regulation top of 623,000 online active customers, it indicates a strong reversal after the constant decline that has led that number of online active customers to decline to just 452,000 in Q4 2016. The reason seems to be that the search plus feed twin-engine and the usage growth in feed made Baidu’s overall value proposition to advertisers more attractive. This strength was even more evident in the revenue per customer, which increased 16.5% QoQ and 32% YoY.

There is a clear positive trend in the core business as a result of the increasing consumption from users, thanks to the additional benefit of AI-powered search. This is leading to an increase in customers and revenue per customers, unlocking the situation of stagnation that affected revenue in recent times. We are still in the first innings of the AI-revolution, and I don’t expect the positive trend for Baidu to soften, but rather to accelerate from the current rates. I think we will easily see double-digit growth rates in the business, which should translate into a more than proportional increase in EPS, other conditions being equal.

In a previous article, I wrote:

The business is still healthy and can deliver many years of growth. We have to consider that internet penetration in China (53%) is extremely low compared to basically every developed country, and growing at mid-to-high-single-digits every year. Nonetheless, the rising internet consumption doesn't necessarily translate into higher revenue for Baidu, or at least, not in a linear way. There are two main counterforces that can offset the effects of rising internet penetration: The transition to mobile, where monetization on search might be a bit more difficult. In any case, internet consumption as a sum of mobile and "standard" (laptop, PC, tablet) is going to benefit from a secular growth trend for many years more.

The increasing usage of mobile apps, mainly for e-commerce, as users bypass the Baidu Search engine. On the other side, there are also positive forces beyond the simple increase in the number of internet users. An obvious positive trend is the increasing daily consumption from users. […] According to WeAreSocial, users' average internet consumption through desktop declined from 3.4 hours/day to 3.3 hours/day, but the decline was more than offset by the rise in mobile internet consumption, which grew from 2.5 hours/day to 3.1 hours/day. It would be imprecise and heavily arbitrary to try to extrapolate a growth trend from all these factors, but based on what I have seen so far and playing a bit with numbers, I think the effect of these "forces" is moderately positive at worst. I still see the market in a healthy long-term uptrend, which is further fueled by Chinese economic growth and the higher advertising spending we can expect as a result. Besides these "old" factors that are affecting revenue growth in one way or another, there is a relatively "new" factor that I think could determine a sharp increase in revenue if implemented successfully. I am referring to some new applications for Baidu search business - namely news feed and the implementation of AI-based algorithms. Baidu, given its position as China's leading search engine, believes it can determine the average user's interest extremely quickly, which improves newsfeed ad targeting. The company intends to leverage much of its AI-powered algorithms to match products, content, and ads to users and believes its leading position allows it to do it better than any of its peers. I don't know if it can do it better than its peers - this is something it will have to demonstrate - but there is no reason to believe that the company can't do it well in absolute terms. After all, it has a privileged view on users' tastes and interest thanks to its search engine and other platforms (like its video platform iQiyi).Therefore, as the targeting technologies improve as a result of better algorithms and the implementation of AI, I do expect its revenue-per-user to increase.

Everything seems to be working as I expected, and the implementation of AI in the search business is leading to healthy growth rates, with a sharp acceleration from the previous quarter. The rising growth rate and the expectation of a further acceleration make it necessary to apply a growth multiple to the division. I would apply a P/E multiple to this division between 20x and 25x to reflect growth prospects in the top line from mid-single digits to low double digits, with a proportional or more-than-proportional increase in the bottom line. I used Baidu's operating profit of the search division in 2016 and estimated net income assuming a proportional (to revenue) distribution of interest expenses among the divisions. I used a 15% tax rate, a rough average of the tax rate between 2014 and 2015, as the tax rate in 2016 (20.08%) was higher as a result of the exchange transaction of Qunar shares with Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP). This gives me a net income of $3,211 million for 2016. I expect this number to increase at least 16% this year, as last year's weakness was in part due to the one-time effects of regulation. The results of the estimate is a $3,724.76 million in net income for the division, to which I would apply a 15x multiple in a conservative scenario and a 20x multiple in a middle scenario. I would also apply a 25x multiple if we assume a further acceleration of the top line in the double digits and a more-than-proportional increase in EPS – I don’t think this is a remote possibility.

Applying a multiple of 15 would give a total value of $55,871 million to the division. A multiple of 20 would give a total value of $74,495 million, and a multiple of 25 would give a total value of $93,119 million.

Transaction Services

Transaction services will be reported together with the core search business and not on a standalone basis anymore. Nonetheless, until the next annual report, I am going to consider it as a standalone business and give it a specific valuation. I usually value the transaction business as the sum of Baidu Takeout Delivery and Nuomi. In my previous valuation, I gave Baidu Takeout Delivery a value of $1.5B based on the last round of the capital raise. A few weeks ago, Baidu confirmed that it has sold the takeout delivery business to Rajax, which operates ele.me, China’s leading food delivery business, and counts Baidu’s competitors Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) among its investors. The amount of the transaction is still undisclosed, and I would stick with $1.5B as my current valuation of the division. Therefore, the current valuation of the Transaction Services division is calculated as follows:

The value of a 60% share in Baidu Takeout Delivery, which is worth $1.5 billion based on last round of capital raise.

A 100% share in Nuomi valued as follows. Nuomi's market share in 2016 was estimated to be 14%, or just 16% of Meituan-Dianping’s market share. According to cnstock.com, Meituan-Dianping's valuation is around $12.5 billion, which would mean around $2 billion if the same price/revenue was applied to Nuomi. Nonetheless, given the scale disadvantage and the recent headwinds, I would apply a significant discount to this valuation, up to 60%, giving a total valuation of $800 million.

The result is a valuation of $2.3B, in line with my previous estimate.

Online Video – Valuation of iQiyi

Online video platform iQiyi is the current market leader in China, although it faces fierce competition from Tencent Video and Alibaba’s Youku Tudou, plus other minor players such as LeEco's LeTV.com and Mgtv.com, the online streaming platform of the leading TV broadcaster Hunan Broadcasting System. Giving a valuation to the company is not easy, especially considering that it still reports wide losses due to the huge investments in contents for the platform. This trend is expected to soften, and the division should reduce the operating loss in the future. Nonetheless, we shouldn’t expect the business to become profitable anytime soon, and we shouldn’t count on it to be a significant driver of profits. The problem, as I pointed out in my previous articles, is that competition is fierce and is not set to decline, as many players in the Chinese market want to take advantage of the strong secular growth in the business. If we consider that Netflix (NFLX), a much bigger player that so far faced less competitive pressures, reports only a 6.3% operating margin, it’s reasonable to expect an even lower marginality of iQiyi’s business. Considering these factors, I try to use benchmarks that are as objective as possible to calculate iQiyi’s fair value. The first and most important valuation benchmark I use is Youku Tudou's takeover price from Alibaba. BABA's takeover price of Youku Tudou implied a valuation of $5.4 billion, against $930 million in revenue (for 2015), which translates into a P/S of 5.8. This multiple may be considered rich, as, at that time, there were better growth prospects as a result of the lower scale, but it’s the only reasonable multiple to use as Youku operates in the same market. On the other side, I also identified a best case scenario that would mean applying Netflix's valuation multiples to iQiyi. Anyway, I am not comfortable with Netflix's P/S of 7.6 as the American company is already profitable and less pressured by competition, and iQiyi's higher growth rate is not enough to offset the difference. Applying Youku Tudou's takeover multiple to iQiyi's 2016 revenue of $1,625 million, I value the division at $9,425 million.

Ctrip

Baidu's share in Ctrip.com International as of December 2016 is 20.49%. Considering CTRP’s market cap of $26 B, Baidu’s stake is worth $5.32 Billion. I would apply a 10% holding company discount to the participation and obtain a total value of $4.78 B for the division.

Autonomous Driving

Maybe you wouldn’t be happy about it, but I don’t see any rational way to give a value to Baidu’s autonomous driving division. Although it’s clear from the company’s efforts to develop the division that it will be an important piece of the business in the future, it is still in the early stage of its life, and there is a lack of financial information and appropriate benchmarks that can let me give a proper value to the division. I prefer to consider the autonomous driving business as a free option that can increase the appeal of Baidu as an investment but not as the main reason to invest in the stock.

SOTP Valuation

Based on the values calculated in the previous paragraph, the following table shows the results of my sum-of-the-parts valuation for Baidu. The three different cases correspond to three potential scenarios for the core business. The conservative scenario implies only a modest growth in the core search business, not above the recent growth rates. The middle scenario implies a modest growth rate for the business, more or less in the high-single digits. The positive scenario implies a further acceleration in the top line to a double-digit growth rate, with a more than proportional increase in EPS growth.

Conclusion

The company seems well positioned to deliver growth in the next few years, thanks to the renewed strength in the core business as a result of the implementation of AI and the positive effects on the overall value proposition of its services. I expect the positive trend in the number of customers and in revenue per customer to continue, driving good growth rates. That’s why I think the conservative scenario is actually too conservative, and it’s probable to see a further acceleration from the current growth rates. Moreover, the market could start to give the autonomous car division some additional value, generating further upside. That’s why I see the positive scenario as something worth betting on. I think that after a few years of stagnation, Baidu is again a growth stock with excellent prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.