Amgen Could Rally Higher On This Breakout

Amgen (AMGN) is finally breaking higher after a long period of consolidation, and looks to have further upside over the next few years. Although the biotech’s revenue has steadily grown, investors have had mixed sentiment as they await Amgen’s next move. Now, with its strong cash flow from existing operations, as well as increasing growth in its up and coming drug segment, excitement is renewing around the company’s future. Moreover, the company looks like an attractive total return play with its high dividend yield, making it a buy at current levels.

Within the biotechnology-based human therapeutics space, Amgen is a leader. It has demonstrated an expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive care products. Furthermore, its flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, as well as Enbrel for inflammatory diseases. Additionally, Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and received approval for bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva in 2010. Finally, the company’s acquisition of Onyx is an addition to the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Nexavar and Kyprolis.

Diving deeper into Amgen’s franchises, it looks to be a combination of strong cash producing drugs, as well as potential blockbuster drugs with high growth potential. Epogen, Neupogen, Aranesp, and Neulasta are all highly profitable, blockbuster drugs for Amgen, driving strong free cash flow for the firm, and comprising around 40% of sales. Due to the longevity and success of these drugs, Amgen should continue to experience steady free cash flow margins and superior returns on invested capital.

Additionally, within its diversified portfolio, there are also a number of growth drugs that look to be the blockbusters of the future. Enbrel made up 26% of sales in 2016, while Repatha is setting up to be one of the firm’s top products in 2026. Repatha has disappointmented thus far as the cholesterol drug generated revenue of only $141 million in 2016, far below the desired blockbuster level.

According to management, a major step for Repatha going forward is the FDA decision expected in December regarding an update to the drug's label, which will include risk reduction of major cardiovascular events based on data from Amgen's large cardiovascular outcomes study. Amgen can't promote the positive outcomes data until the label is revised. Upon this update, Repatha will be further on its way to strong growth, and potential blockbuster status.

What can be seen in Amgen’s current portfolio is that it contains a contrast of both cash flow generating products, as well as potential blockbuster names that could be strong cash flow generators in the future. The chart below highlights the company’s share price, as well as its price to sales multiple, and trailing revenue. The trend higher in Amgen over the last decade has been a healthy one, with both fundamentals and valuation multiples increasing together.

Uncertainty surrounding Amgen’s future prospects, as well as the political environment around healthcare however, led valuation multiples to contract in recent years. With renewed optimism for its future pipeline through acquisition or organic growth, Amgen’s multiples have begun to expand higher. Further expansion of its valuation multiple will be a major driver of price appreciation in coming years as revenue growth follows closely behind.

Additionally, Amgen’s dividend yield currently trades at a premium to the S&P 500. Income investors will enjoy the fact that Amgen’s dividend yield has risen largely due to consistent dividend hikes, and not from a significant decline in the company’s share price. With further capital appreciation in the future, on top of a nice dividend yield, Amgen offers attractive total return potential.

There are always risks to consider when investing in Amgen. For one, the political landscape could add burdensome regulations to biotech firms across the board, possibly weighing on margins. Moreover, there is always fear that new, or better drugs come out and steal market share, which could affect both Amgen’s large blockbusters as well as its upstart drugs.

Overall, the potential for Amgen looks very bright. Its large established drugs continue to generate tremendous cash flow, leaving Amgen with a lot of resources for further acquisition. Moreover, the firms up and coming drugs show promise, and could be the strong cash flow producing blockbusters of the future. Along with potential capital appreciation, Amgen’s dividend yield is at a premium to the broader market making it an attractive total return play going forward, which furthers the thesis to buy Amgen at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.