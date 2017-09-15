Dimon Has Bitcoin Doubts As Other Bank Execs Invest In Blockchain

However, for all the naysayers, an increasing number of banks and exchanges are getting behind the blockchain technology that Bitcoin operates on.

Jaimie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase came out this week saying that Bitcoin is "not a real thing."

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are down by double-digit percentages from their highs on negative developments and rhetoric.

Following the massive rally this year, Bitcoin was, at one point, up over 450% YTD. Whether Bitcoin is about to blow up or whether it's a new way of transacting business globally really depends on who you ask.

Bitcoin is exchanged on a peer-to-peer digital payment network, which unlike typical currencies, does not involve nor is it issued by central banks.

However, over the past few weeks, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies took it on the chin as more naysayers have surfaced ranging from regulators to banking executives.

China crackdown on cryptocurrencies:

According to CNBC, BTC China will be pulling out of the country and "close down its operations by Sept. 30 as Chinese authorities crack down on cryptocurrencies." This decision follows the ban by Chinese regulators on ICO's or initial coin offerings. ICO's are similar to IPOs, but instead of issuing a stock, a digital currency is used to raise cash for organizations.

Bank execs coming out against BTC:

This past week at the Barclays banking conference, Jaimie Dimon the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) came out firing at Bitcoin.

"It's just not a real thing, eventually it will be closed," Dimon said Tuesday at a conference hosted by CNBC and Institutional Investor. And at the Barclays banking conference, Dimon added that "Currencies have legal support. It will blow up."

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz Global Investors, said that BTC might lose one-third or perhaps even half of its current value. "The current prices assume massive adoption, which is not going to happen," El-Erian told CNBC.

The other side of the coin:

Banks are investing in cryptocurrency technology or the platform from which they operate including Jaimie Dimon's own bank, JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase is partnering with start-up Digital Asset Holdings to launch a trial project using blockchain technology that could reduce the cost and complexity of trading.

- Reuters

I'm guessing in the days to follow, Dimon will have to explain why his own bank is investing blockchain technology, which is the basis for the Bitcoin currency.

Daniel Pinto, head of JPMorgan’s investment bank, told the Financial Times, "It makes all the sense in the world" to explore blockchain’s potential to improve that process.

- Reuters

My take on the Dimon rant is to focus on his phrase: Bitcoin isn't a "legal currency." To me, that opens the door for the possibility that if regulated by exchange watchdogs and monitored by central banks, crypto-currencies will eventually become in Dimon's mind a "real thing." A sentiment already shared by many banking executives in the industry.

Citigroup Inc. (C) and the Nasdaq announced a blockchain technology and global banking integration.

This collaboration has created a pioneering institutional banking solution that tightly integrates blockchain technology with Citi's global financial network leveraging API technology.

- Citigroup.com.

The integration and partnership allow cross-border payments to be made with Citigroup's global payment system in and out of blockchain technology and linked with Nasdaq's Financial Framework. This is the same technology that Bitcoin trades from as well as other cryptocurrencies.

"This new payment capability marks a milestone in the global financial sector and represents an important moment in the commercial application of blockchain technology," said Adena Friedman, CEO, Nasdaq.

- Citigroup.com A seamless end-to-end transactional process for private company securities. Increased operational efficiency and ease of reconciliation with real-time visibility of payment transactional activity on the blockchain ledger.

- Citigroup.com.

Having worked in global payments and as a foreign exchange risk advisor, this is huge news because once you have major banks, exchanges and of course, regulators getting involved, it legitimizes the investment and more so, the technology behind it. Of course, the free flow of capital in and out of Bitcoin doesn't necessarily mean the investment is worthy of the current price.

However, as regulators get more comfortable with cryptos, we're likely to see other investment vehicles get approval for trading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. And the main requirement, in my opinion, for regulators to get behind blockchain technology is transparency or as the press release from Citigroup states: "visibility of payment transactional activity on the blockchain ledger."

Bitcoin futures? Those other investment vehicles have already begun to take shape for Bitcoin opening the door for other cryptocurrencies in the future.

CBOE plans to offer cash-settled bitcoin futures as early as the fourth quarter of 2017, pending regulatory review.

- CNBC

A Bitcoin ETF called the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN) is up for approval by the SEC which is no easy task given the challenge that the anonymity of the originator allows criminals to use the currency and the blockchain technology for illegal payments.

Any regulatory approval, in my opinion, has to involve more transparency and tracking of both the originator of a transaction as well as the recipient. This means that the money has to go in and out of an account with a legitimate social security number (for an individual account) or a federal tax i.d. number (for a corporate account).

When I worked in banking, I saw a fair amount of fraud. And one of the best ways to commit fraud is set up a dummy account with a fake social security number or tax-id. Of course, bankers in the U.S. know how to spot this type of fraud, but fake accounts still pop up from time to time (i.e. Wells Fargo). For Bitcoin and other cryptos to become legitimate, regulators will have to find a way to ensure that transactions can be tracked from beginning to end with no blind spots along the way.

Takeaways:

How it all plays out is yet to be determined, but as I see it, it's safe to say that two things are certain: Blockchain technology is likely to see enormous inflows of investment capital in the next few years and with large banks and corporations getting behind blockchain, regulators will be racing to keep up with advances in the new technology.

Will Jamie Dimon be proven correct in his belief that Bitcoin is a fraud? Or will he be seen as a CEO who's behind the times? I believe the answer will rely on the most important factor in any capital markets transactions, how much money can be made. If the return on investment or ROI in blockchain technology is measurably profitable for large banks, corporations, and central banks, Dimon better get used to cryptocurrencies being around.

Even Mohamed Elrian who said Bitcoin could lose 30% to 50% of its value relented that Bitcoin has a place in the global markets as a "peer-to-peer means of payment." and added that "It exists in that world." -CNBC

Just think of all the countries that don't have sophisticated central banks and the infrastructure of the U.S. If those countries can avoid spending trillions of dollars on infrastructure and use blockchain and internet technology instead, why wouldn't they?

Not too long ago, the wireless technology spread across emerging markets in countries like Mexico avoiding costly traditional infrastructure like telephone poles. Is it possible that blockchain-based cryptocurrencies could be the currency version of wireless technology?

How it will all play out and what the final role of cryptocurrencies will be in the future is yet to be determined. Perhaps former Facebook executive and Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya said it best about Bitcoin when he told CNBC:

The genie is out of the bottle whether we like it or not.

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on the markets, cryptocurrencies, banks, equities, forex, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.