Snap's Influencer Policy: A Strategic Mistake?



When looking into Snap (SNAP) for a potential investment, I was somewhat surprised to learn about the company’s unconventional attitude towards influencers. Most social media platforms are inhabited by a number of different users, including people looking to connect with friends, but also by companies looking to engage with consumers and by media organizations looking to generate traffic. Additionally, a lot of social networks have a base of particularly avid users, who have gained a large following by posting regular and sought-after content. Those users are known as Influencers because they can, through their reach and status, influence the buying behavior of their followers, which makes them commercially attractive for consumer businesses.

Influencers can be celebrities like the Kardashians or Paris Hilton, but oftentimes they are regular people who started out with a modest following and utilized the platform to grow an audience. Youtube (GOOG) and Instagram (FB) especially are known for having a large group of influencers, who contribute to the platform by regularly posting on specific topics like fashion, beauty or gaming.

This phenomenon has been embraced by the owners of those platforms for one reason in particular; regular high-quality content drives user engagement while the companies bear no direct cost for the creative process. In other words, Youtube and Instagram have actively courted influencers as a way of increasing the utility of their networks. Some platforms, like Youtube, share some of the revenues from ads with their influencers, while other networks like Instagram do not, but both platforms have generally been supportive of their influencer community.

Given the largely beneficial nature of their presence, it is curious that Snapchat has managed relations with its influencers in an entirely different manner. Instead of embracing them as meaningful contributors to its social network, Snapchat has appeared indifferent to them, or has perhaps even looked down on them.

Enter The Competition

I think that Snapchat may have made a strategic mistake in turning a cold shoulder to influencers. Most importantly, a significant amount of Snapchat’s influencers are reported to have abandoned Snapchat for Instagram, especially since the latter has launched its own Stories feature. Instagram Stories has been turned into a success largely because it had a large influencer population willing to fill Stories with content. Similar features on Whatsapp and Facebook have experienced much lower uptake because they have remained devoid of content. It therefore appears that Instagram has successfully used its larger influencer community to make its new feature a success, which has possibly been exacerbated by Snapchat’s distant attitude towards its influencers.

Social networks are often referred to as being platform businesses, which means they aim for a very diverse ecosystem with many different users. Allowing your network to become a meeting place for all of these different actors, helps you to build a platform with the highest utility for the average user, because each individual can use the platform in whichever way they see fit. In technological architectures, maximum utility, not product superiority, is the key to becoming the dominant platform.

In my opinion, influencers are essential to success in social media, because the content they produce is an important factor in keeping users engaged. Snapchat has maintained good relations with celebrities on its platform, for instance by giving them verified accounts, but a lot of regular influencers rely on feedback and support from these platforms to build an audience. If influencers feel they are being ignored by the platform’s management, and they do not receive technical support, access to data or verified accounts, you run the risk of alienating them.

Instagram Stories is probably an inferior product compared to Snapchat, but it is a good enough knock-off to persuade influencers to switch some, or all of their content creation, to Instagram. At Instagram, influencers have been expertly courted and have received the support and feedback they need to grow an audience. As they have shifted an important part of their content production to Instagram, where they can also more effectively measure their reach, Snapchat has felt the negative effects of slowing user growth. This turn of events would suggest that Instagram has won an important battle in the war for platform dominance.

There have recently been some signs that Snapchat has changed its stance towards influencers, and that they are now actively reaching out to some of them. A different influencer policy may rekindle some of the content creation, but I think Instagram will remain the platform of choice for most influencers because of its larger user base and superior discoverability.



Discoverability

Snapchat has no trending topics, hashtags, likes or even a sophisticated search function. On Snapchat you build a social graph by adding friends through their phone number, username or Snapcode. That is quite different from competing networks like Facebook, Twitter (TWTR) or Instagram, where you can search for terms, topics or names. On Snapchat it can be something of a challenge to find someone if you do not have any of the aforementioned means of identification. This does not only have implications for the app’s ease-of-use, which is generally considered to be quite low, but also for an influencer’s ability to grow an audience.

The lack of likes, shares and comments means the concept of virality is absent from Snapchat. Nobody, except for the company itself, really knows which Snaps are being watched a lot. This means that people, companies or other organizations looking for an audience are having more trouble reaching users than they would on other networks. And if they are reaching a lot of people, they are having a lot of trouble keeping track, because the Snapchat ecosystem is still in the process of developing an efficient data analysis toolset.

On Instagram, which has a similar focus on visually engaging content, a very active influencer community posts enormous amounts of content related to fashion and beauty. A lot of those influencers have commercial interests related to their content; they are either paid for posting certain content or they receive free stuff. Instagram, and by extension Facebook, do not receive their take of those revenues, which may seem disadvantageous to the platform owner.

But at the same time, the presence of those influencers, and their follower communities, have made Instagram the go-to place for online fashion and beauty advertisements. Especially so for online-only fashion companies like ASOS and Boohoo in the UK, who use their presence on the network and their ads to generate traffic to their online shops. Ads on Instagram can be equipped with links to online stores without users having to leave the app, which creates an app-as-store utility that is highly attractive for advertisers.

Conclusion

As evidenced by my earlier article on Snap, I do not believe Snap has been finished off by Facebook, but the struggle to draw influencers appears to have been won by Instagram. As I cannot imagine Snapchat’s management being unaware of the role influencers can play on social networks, the only logical conclusion is that their attitude towards influencers was intentional. CEO Evan Spiegel has said that Snapchat was designed to create a sense of intimacy and of being something of a secret between friends. Perhaps having a sprawling influencer community, with all of its unauthorized commercial practices, does not fit into Spiegel’s vision of Snapchat as an intimate and fun environment to engage with friends.

The app’s unusual design, with low discoverability, has also certainly allowed Snapchat to avoid, or mitigate, some of the other pitfalls social networks have had to contend with, such as the wide prevalence of harassment, fake news and spam. According to Spiegel, maintaining a clutter-free environment will help Snapchat in keeping its users engaged and feeling uninhibited about sharing. His ideas in this regard make some sense to me, but it also appears to have major implications for the app’s utility to certain users, which could ultimately limit its potential user base, and thereby its economic value.

