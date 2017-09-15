A Mouthpiece For A 'Long In The Tooth' Visa Position

We present two ways for Visa bulls like Chuck to stay long while strictly limiting their downside risk. We close by addressing a few objections to our approach.

Seeking Alpha contributor Chuck Carnevale wrote recently that he still loves Visa but his position is getting "long in the tooth" as Visa's valuation gets extended.

It can feel like a kick in the teeth when a winning stock you own takes a steep drop, evaporating your gains.

A mouthpiece protects an MMA fighter's teeth from her opponent's kick

Protection For A Long In The Tooth Stock

Upon seeing Seeking Alpha contributor Chuck Carnevale recent lament that his Visa (V) long position was getting "long in the tooth", our first thought was to suggest another stock, one that is currently Portfolio Armor's top name, and happens to be something of an industry competitor to Visa, broadly speaking. But we'll let our Marketplace subscribers digest that stock, along with this week's other top names, first. Instead, here we'll show a couple of ways Carnevale and other Visa longs can stay long while limiting their risk. Before that, we'll offer a quick reminder on the purpose of hedging. We'll close by considering some of the objections to our approach.

The Purpose Of Hedging A Stock Like Visa

An assumption that often comes up when we discuss hedging is that hedging is for stocks you're bearish on. That is simply incorrect. If you are bearish on a stock, you shouldn't own it at all. And readers of Chuck Carnevale's Visa article know he isn't bearish on it. He loves the company, but is concerned that its valuation has gotten stretched. The purpose of hedging a stock like Visa, if, like Chuck, you are bullish on it, is to limit your risk in the event your bullishness ends up having been wrong, or the market moves against you.

Two Ways Of Hedging Visa

We'll assume here that you have 1,000 shares of Visa and can tolerate a drawdown of up to 15% over the next 6 months, but not a drawdown larger than that. If you have a different number of shares, or a different risk tolerance, you can adjust the parameters accordingly, though of course your hedging cost will likely be different.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Hedging Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of V against a greater-than-15% decline by mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $1,520, or 1.43% of position value. A couple of points here:

To be conservative, the cost was calculated based on the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy puts between the bid and ask.

The 15% decline threshold includes the 1.43% hedging cost. In a worst case scenario, this position would be down 13.57%, not including the hedging cost.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of V against a >15% decline by mid-March while not capping your possible upside at less than 8% by then. We used an 8% cap in this example because that was the highest cap that gave us a negative net cost.

After an iterative sorting process, our hedging algorithm determined it could use a further out-of-the-money strike on the put leg of this collar than it did in the first, optimal put hedge. The cost of this put leg was $1,210, or 1.14% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask, as before). The income generated from selling the call leg below was a bit higher though: $2,030, or 1.91% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $820, or 0.77% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Common Objections

Let's wrap up by addressing a few of the most common objections to hedging.

"If you think the stock is risky, you shouldn't own it."

All stocks are at risk of extreme price moves. And even if you can tolerate a large temporary decline, you have to consider the possibility that it won't be temporary. A JP Morgan study found that 40% of stocks since 1980 had declines of 70% or more without recovering.

"Hedging is expensive."

It can be, sure. Which is why it makes sense to scan for the optimal, or least expensive hedges, and to consider owning names that are relatively inexpensive to hedge.

"Hedging is a drag on returns."

When the names you hedge do well, that's certainly true. But if they do well enough, and you've taken steps to minimize hedging cost, you can still generate alpha after costs while strictly limiting your risk. We presented an example of that in our previous article ("Gilead: Performance Update"). That article was a follow up on this hedged portfolio we first presented in March.

Note that the hedging costs for Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Align Technology (ALGN) in that portfolio were significantly higher than the costs of the Visa hedges above (partly because GILD and ALGN were hedged against a smaller decline).

Nevertheless, this is how that portfolio had performed as of Wednesday, net of hedging cost:

Although hedging impacted this portfolio's returns, its performance still more than doubled that of the market over the same time period, and did so while taking far less risk, because the worst case scenario for it was a decline of less than 8%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.