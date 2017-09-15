Dover Looking To Exit Energy

Analysts have been speculating about Dover's (NYSE:DOV) long-term commitment to its upstream energy business for a little while now, and earlier this week management acknowledged that after completing a strategic review they were looking at “strategic alternatives” for the business. A sale would seem to be the preferred outcome, but management seems committed to getting out of this industry and a spin-off (similar to what the company did with Knowles (NYSE:KN)) is also on the table

I'm skeptical that this move will add significant value, but I can understand the timing and at least some of the rationale. I think the energy recovery is likely to slow down and the energy segment won't be as much of a contributor to Dover's growth in 2018. What's more, the company is going to have to start reinvesting in the business fairly soon and I believe management is weary of the “tail wagging the dog” and the impact that this segment has had on company valuation.

Dover shares have been strong since my last update, up close to 15% and well ahead of the S&P 500, as well as peers like Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) and General Electric (NYSE:GE). The shares have closed that relative undervaluation gap I saw back in May, but investors could still push this higher on optimism around the energy sale process.

Leaving The Party A Little Early?

When management commented during their June mid-year investment meeting that they didn't want to go though another industry downturn in energy, the writing was on the wall for their intentions regarding the upstream energy business. After all, upturns and downturns are part of that industry and always have been.

Dover finally confirmed that speculation earlier this week, announcing that it was exploring strategic alternatives for the Wellsite business that included a sale or spin-out of the business. Dover is largely seeking to separate from its upstream operations, including its artificial lift, automation, and “synthetic” business (diamond cutters). Dover won't be packaging its bearings/compression business or Tulsa Winch business into Wellsite, nor the energy-related pumps business that is part of the Fluids segment – a decision that may facilitate a sale, as most potential strategic buyers wouldn't likely have too much interest in the bearings/compression business.

What happens next is certainly a major unknown. I believe that management may prefer an outright sale, but a spin-off similar to Knowles will serve as the back-up plan. Management will almost certainly talk to private equity groups as well as strategic buyers. Looking at the latter, I could see Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) as the most likely buyer of the business, with National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) also in the mix. Given the scale of the business, I could also see Wellsite attracting the interest of another multi-industry industrial conglomerate that wants to zig while others are zagging and buy into the energy space.

Why should Dover sell now? After all, the sector is recovering and the Wellsite businesses saw organic growth in the mid-40%'s in the second quarter (and similar order growth). I believe there are a few factors playing into this decision. First, there are growing concerns that the strong energy recovery is starting to flatten out and that the momentum seen in recent quarters won't last into 2018 – to that end, management has guided that it expects two-thirds or more of 2017 growth to come from Energy, but only about 25%-30% of 2018 growth. Second, management is approaching a point where the business is going to need reinvestment to support the recovery and management may be reluctant about committing fresh resources to this business. Third, I think management is tired of the volatility of the business – Energy has had a disproportionate impact on the overall profitability and sentiment of the business and management looked to dispose of Knowles under somewhat similar circumstances (the volatility of that business was dominating a lot of the conversation around Dover).

I'd also note that the Energy segment is one of Dover's least-competitive – while the company has good share in non-ESP artificial lift and good normalized margins, the other segments are not as competitive and this business doesn't fit the target profile of being #1 or #2 in its end-markets.

What They Might Get, And What They Might Do Next

Based on 2018 numbers, I think Dover might be expecting a double-digit EBITDA multiple for Wellsite and a valuation in the neighborhood of $3 billion to $4 billion. The rig count numbers over the next few months will probably play a role in the valuation debate, but I wonder whether or not Dover (or its investment bank) has already made some quiet inquiries to potential buyers – publicly maintaining a willingness to spin off the business could be, in part, a negotiating tactic to coax a better multiple.

If Dover goes through with this transaction, it will certainly shrink the business and investors will be keenly focused on what management does with the proceeds. Share buybacks would neutralize a lot of the lost EPS, but I also expect the company to continue looking for acquisition candidates. Management has been consistent in saying it's looking for smaller deals (sub-$1 billion), and I'd be surprised if they took the proceeds from a sale and immediately acquired a similar-sized new business.

The Opportunity

Outside of Energy Dover delivered mid-single-digit growth in the second quarter, with core businesses like product ID and refrigeration growing nicely and helping offset more lackluster performance in fueling and food equipment. Orders were up across the board and trends across the end-markets were generally positive. The push-out of the U.S. EMV conversation is weighing on retail fueling, but industrial markets are growing again, auto services remains healthy and businesses like digital printing still have above-average long-term prospects.

Valuation is still challenging, but Dover is no exception in that respect. While I think the company can generate mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth, the Street appears content with a total implied return below my hurdle rate.

The Bottom Line

Investors and analysts have been expecting Dover to do something with its Energy business, and now it remains to be seen whether Wellsite can get the sort of valuation that many believe it deserves and how management will manage those proceeds. While there are many good businesses at Dover, I'm still not overly fond of management and the relative outperformance of the stock over the past few months leads me to believe there are other, better, ideas for new money in the industrial space. I don't necessarily dislike Dover as a hold now, but I do wonder how much is left to go right (and/or better than expected) and drive multiples even higher.