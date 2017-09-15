Boeing's Big Bet

On the Morgan Stanley Laguna conference call, Dennis Muilenberg, CEO of The Boeing Company (BA), participated in a Q&A session. Muilenberg made some important announcements regarding the Boeing 787 program. In this article, I wanted to focus on the production rate increase that Muilenberg confirmed, and why the current backlog, in my opinion, in no way supports a decision to increase production to new highs.

Source: Wikimedia.org

Rate Increase

Source: Ainonline.com

Boeing incrementally stepped up its production rate from two aircraft per month to 12 aircraft per month over the course of a few years. In November 2012, Boeing reached production rate of five aircraft per month with an intermediate production rate of 3.5 aircraft per month during the year. Boeing increased production to seven aircraft per month, targeting a rate of 10 Dreamliner per month by the end of 2013. However, this rate was not achieved until early 2014. The current production rate of 12 aircraft per month, or 140-145 aircraft annually, was reached in October 2016. The next production increase now has been confirmed to be a two-unit increase per month in 2019, which would bring the annual production to 168 aircraft per year -- setting a new record wide body production rate.

Backlog

The development of production rate increases shows that Boeing has incrementally increased production. However, it has been far from easy, and the company faced in-service teething problems that put a strain on production as well as the company's financials. Nevertheless, the jet maker stuck to its plan. One could say that Boeing is properly executing its plans, but I wouldn't draw that conclusion before taking a look at the backlog.

What we see from the table above is that Boeing has accumulated 1278 orders for the Boeing 787 and, so far, Boeing has delivered 589 jets. This leaves 689 jets in backlog, which at current production rates is less than five years of production. I consider five years of production backlog to be a provide a decent buffer for Boeing to deal with deferrals, cancellations and temporary cooling in demand for aircraft. Solely looking at the backlog as it stands today, I would say that the current production rate should not be increased.

Figure 1: Backlog development Boeing 787 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

How the backlog has developed in recent years is more clearly shown in Figure 1, where the backlog per year is shown with cancellations being accounted for in the year of order rather than in the year of cancellation. What we see is that the backlog increased to over 700 units in 2011, the year in which deliveries to customers started. It peaked in 2013, which gave Boeing reason to increase its production all the way to 12 aircraft per month.

What we also see from the figure is that Boeing has been eating through its backlog since 2013, meaning that it delivers more aircraft in a year than that it receives new orders. For Boeing to have five years of backlog at current production rates, the backlog should be around 720 units. That is a backlog figure that Boeing last saw in 2015, and to reach 720 units in backlog the jet maker should book a total of 138 orders, which is an order inflow it has not reached since 2013 and only surpassed three times since 2004. Even the current production rate might not be sustained in the length of years, let alone a production of 168 aircraft, which would increase the required number of orders by 24.

So, fulfilling the five-year backlog requirement, which I deem to be a token of sustainable production rate increases, requires Boeing to reach commitments for more than 150 aircraft. At the increased production rate, Boeing would have roughly four years of backlog remaining, which is below five years but above the three years that I think is required at minimum. So, the current rate more or less gives Boeing the five-year backlog, while the increased production rate will not and puts more pressure on Boeing to finalize aircraft deals, which could mean that it has to start discounting the model.

Backlog Projections

The production rate increase can also be considered as a sign of a strong future market, where Boeing increases its production capacity as it expects to materialize enough orders in the coming years. The three- to five-year backlog requirement is the first general test that I consider when looking at production rate changes. For a second test, to check whether this production rate increase is indeed feasible, we can assume a certain order inflow and project the backlog development and hope that the backlog lasts for at least a decade. Boeing has accumulated 92 orders annually on average since the launch of the Boeing 787, which is a good order inflow figure to make backlog projections for.

Figure 2: Backlog development Boeing 787 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The second test, which is somewhat softer, shows that Boeing has eight years of backlog. But in 2026 the airline will run out of backlog if it receives "only" 92 orders per year. Boeing has hinted at a sustained production rate increase, and for me that means that the backlog stabilizes at some point. With the upcoming production rate increase and the average order inflow since 2004, I don't see that happening. This means that Boeing is excepting a new big wave of orders, as Muilenberg confirmed during the Morgan Stanley conference call:

So, this is not the idea of pulling demand forward or somehow accelerating production, this is filling skyline to the future. And as I mentioned earlier, we still see a significant wide body replacement wave, coming in early in the next decade as we have a number of wide bodies globally that are going to hit the 25 year point much of that replacement demand will also be satisfied with 787s.

Figure 3: Projected Demand by Boeing (Source: Boeing)

Boeing expects demand for roughly 5,000 aircraft in the small wide body segment, where the Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9 are active, as well as the Airbus A350-900 and the entire Airbus A330neo family. Over 700 orders already went to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and over 500 already are for the Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9, leaving 3,800 aircraft that are yet to be competed for by Airbus and Boeing. Equally dividing these orders between Boeing and Airbus, Boeing could win 1900 orders for the two smallest variants of the Dreamliner and up to 2,500 orders for the entire family.

If we then look at the production capacity until 2030, we see that this is roughly 2,300 aircraft and 3,300 units until 2036. Boeing's projected deliveries, which I came up with using the most simple calculations, are the 2,500 orders plus 700 orders in backlog. To this figure the 2017 deliveries should be added, which are 89 deliveries in total. This brings the total deliveries to 3,300, in line with Boeing's production capacity.

The important conclusion to draw here is that Boeing is placing a big bet on the future.

Offsetting Low 777X Production

Source: Boeing

Boeing aims to grow free cash flow at least until the end of the decade, and preferably beyond that point in time as well. When Boeing was burning cash on the Boeing 787 production, the jet maker increased production on the Boeing 777 to bolster its cash performance.

I do not expect a multi-billion cash burn on the Boeing 777X program, but I do expect that Boeing will keep production output low in the early years so that it can build up a backlog that will allow the jet maker to increase production rates later on. At the same time, part of the installed base is likely to be replaced by the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350, and that does not bode well for the Boeing 777. However, it increases opportunities for the Boeing 787. The initial lower production of the Boeing 777X might be a reason for Boeing to increase production on the Boeing 787.

Conclusion

If we look at the current backlog, we can only conclude that there is nothing supporting a rate increase. If we add an order inflow of 80-90 units per year, Boeing will run out of backlog in 2025-26. So, the average order inflow that we have seen, either since the program launch or the service entry of the Dreamliner, does not support a decision to increase production to levels that can be sustained.

Increasing production of the Boeing 787 shows confidence in the future, and Boeing seems to be expecting roughly twice the orders it has averaged since launch. Being able to offer early delivery slots to customers will be a huge benefit. Boeing is confident in the future, but we can only conclude that while the rate increase will benefit shareholders, demand for the Boeing 787 has yet to materialize. As such, Boeing is taking a risk by increasing production.

