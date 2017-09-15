Oracle - Off To A Great Start In 2018

The company is accelerating top line sales growth, as the second quarter guidance looks soft, but could easily prove to be conservative.

In July. I praised the performance of Oracle (ORCL) in the final quarter of its fiscal 2017, actually calling the company ¨an awoken giant¨ after the business has been stagnant for quite a while.

Investors have long feared that the company missed out on the transition to the cloud, but recent results reveal that this is not the case. While cloud growth is slowing down in percentage terms, it remains impressive and should be expected given the rapid increase in scale of the cloud activities.

Using estimated realistic earnings power of $2.75 per share, and taking into account a modest net cash position, I am a buyer if shares hit the $47-$48 mark. At this level, one can buy a financially strong business at a modest discount compared to the overall market, while the company is growing sales at rates in the mid-single digits (or even higher).

Following a somewhat ¨cautious¨ guidance for Q2, I am using a dip to $47-$48 to start initiating a position.

Strong Start To 2018

Oracle´s revenues were up 2% in its fiscal year of 2017, as it ended the final quarter with 3% revenue growth. In that light, Oracle has only seen accelerated momentum in the first quarter of its current fiscal year as sales were up nearly 7% to $9.19 billion.

Sales from cloud software SaaS and platform SaaS were up 51% to $1.47 billion, as the cloud business now makes up 16.0% of total revenues. This compares to an 11.3% penetration rate in Q1 of the fiscal year of 2017. The good news is that the core on-premise software revenue business was actually up a little bit following declines in recent quarters, as a modest decline in hardware revenues is offset by growth in service revenues.

Reported GAAP operating margins came in at 30.8% of sales, a marginal 10 basis points improvement from the year before. This is somewhat disappointing given the accelerated sales momentum. Part of the lack of sales leverage is a $100 million increase in amortisation charges, which hurts GAAP earnings but does not impair the cash flows of the company.

Net earnings were up 21% despite higher interest expenses. The increase in profitability is the result of one-time benefits as well as a further decline in the effective tax rate, which has fallen to just 14.5%. Net earnings came in at $2.21 billion and despite a 1.5% dilution of the share count, GAAP earnings did improve by nine cents to $0.52 per share.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share, as the discrepancy is the result of a mix of real restructuring costs and dilutive stock-based compensation (which really involve costs for shareholders), as well as impairment charges on previous acquisitions. Adjusted for that, realistic earnings power probably comes in at $0.55-$0.60 per share.

The Potential

Oracle posted GAAP earnings of $2.21 per share in 2017 and non-GAAP earnings of $2.74 per share that year. Based on the growth in Q1 and the improvement in earnings, a $2.50 GAAP number and $3.00 non-GAAP number should be attainable this year, with realistic earnings seen probably around $2.75 per share.

The company furthermore holds $66.9 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. Over time, Oracle has stepped up its borrowings in order to pursue dealmaking or please investors, as debt now stands at $53.3 billion, for a net cash position of $13.6 billion.

That is equivalent to little over $3 per share. The huge cash positions, offset by debt has another nasty consequence. While the company net holds cash, it has to borrow substantial amounts to avoid repatriation charges as domestic cash holdings are quite limited. The structure to hold cash and borrow cash at the same time does come at a real cost, that is interest payments, which approach $2 billion per annum.

The $6 billion run rate of the cloud business is impressive in combination with 50% revenue growth. Besides the size, in combination with the impressive growth, investors are furthermore impressed by comments made by Larry Ellison. Oracle´s Chairman said that the company will launch the first fully autonomous database cloud service in the coming weeks. This database is based on machine learning, which results in very good reliability according to Mr. Ellison, while the costs should be less than Amazon Web Services.

Growth Is Back

After revenues have been flat in a $37-$38 billion range since 2012, a $40 billion sales number might be within reach by now. The improved earnings do wonders to keep the valuation multiples in check despite a 30% run higher for the shares so far this year, and allow Oracle to grow its net cash balances as well.

The strong net cash position, being offset by debt, and the consequently incurred interest expenses are getting painful for investors. $1.8 billion in interest expenses are equivalent to $0.40 per share. An effective tax resolution regarding the tax repatriation issue could do wonders to boost the earnings potential over time. If Oracle could simply send the money home at no to little costs, it could in theory pay off debt and save $1.8 billion per annum!

Another real potential earnings driver are improved margins in the cloud. Gross margins for the PaaS and IaaS business came in at just 44% this past quarter, down substantially from last year and the 80% target for the business. On a $6 billion business, achieving such target might drive earnings by $2 billion per annum!

Buying The Dip

Following the release of the results for the fiscal year of 2017, I was upbeat on Oracle given the real operational momentum in the (cloud) business. In July, I argued that a cloud business with over $6 billion in sales, which was growing by 50% per annum, could be valued at close to $60 billion if it was a standalone business in this current market. That alone would be equivalent to $15 per share of Oracle.

The one thing that I am aware of is the huge momentum, which shares of Oracle have seen already. Having risen from $38 to $51 so far this year, the valuation is up $55 billion alone this year, as expectations have certainly increased.

I must say that I am impressed with the 7% growth rate as operational momentum appears to be accelerating, which is comforting. I have been late to appraise Oracle for its largely internal efforts in recent years, which took very long to translate into tangible results. While momentum appears to be accelerating, investors are not happy with the cautious or conservative outlook for Q2. Constant currency sales growth is seen at 2-4%, as currencies could positively contribute 3% to that number, for a 5-7% growth rate.

Cloud revenue growth is expected to remain impressive, but is slowing down to 39-43%. As a result, adjusted earnings are seen at $0.66-$0.70 per share. This marks a 7-cent improvement from the earnings reported in Q2 of 2017, as first quarter earnings improved by nine cents.

Any pullback to the high forties, which implies that the valuation excluding net cash holdings comes in around $45, is used by myself as a buying opportunity. Based on earnings power of $2.75 per share, multiples are not that demanding given the growth and a modest 16-17 times multiple. Any potential reform on the repatriation of foreign cash holdings could provide a huge boost as well, as over time, the $1.8 billion in interest payments could come down quite substantially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.