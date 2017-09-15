BlackBerry: Show Me The Progress

A discussion of what investors should be looking for in the next earnings call.

Mirror mirror on the wall, what will BlackBerry (BBRY) show us all? (when they report FY2018 Q2 results that is!)

I have written about BlackBerry for as long as I have been contributing to Seeking Alpha. More importantly, I have owned generations of BlackBerry products and purchased their services while being a shareholder during that entire time.

Due to my commitments to my family, clients and now my Income Idea subscribers, I have limited time to devote to individual equities. Of the few individual equities that I do own, live and breathe, BlackBerry is one of them.

The Turnaround

While a number of years ago I was hopeful that BlackBerry can turn around their hardware division, the writing was on the wall and I deeply felt that in order for BlackBerry to continue going through its turnaround, it would need to restructure its revenue sources and dump the low margin, cut-throat mobile device hardware business.

As I have harped about for years, having large revenue numbers with razor thin margins in an ever more competitive market was financial suicide. No matter how much I love my BlackBerry Passport, as a shareholder I would of rather seen significantly lower sales but which were actually profitable.

The issue with hardware is this, it is a one time sale with a never ending black hole for future R&D if you want to sell the next generation device.

Going away from BlackBerry OS 10 and into a version of Android further makes hanging on to margins nearly impossible when you can get the a well packaged Android device for about $100 - $200.

When Samsung has offers Buy One Get One Free deals on its few recent generations of Galaxy devices... you have issues.

The real money is in SaaS, software as a service. A high margin, ongoing revenue stream.

Unfortunately in order to get there, there was going to be lots of pain as the company detoxed itself of unprofitable business units and business practices all the while knowing that the analyst community would be primarily focused on the top-line revenue numbers with earnings playing second fiddle.

And Lots of Pain there was!

As we can see, over the last 2 years the revenue has continued to decline.

It is now a question of where the revenue bottoms. Based on Wall St estimates it is in this quarter.

Part of that thinking is based on last quarter's revenue of $275 million, $169 million of which was generated by Software & Services, most of which is assumed to be recurring.

The good news is, on an EPS basis, the company has seemingly turned the corner and has been profitable.

In fact, on a non-GAAP basis, the company has been profitable for the last 3 quarters and has been at least breaking even since Q1 FY2017.

The cherry on top is that under John Chen, BlackBerry has been able to beat Wall St expectations for the last 7 quarters. I am expecting that trend to continue.

Looking Ahead

BlackBerry is set to report FY 2018 Q2 earnings in a little under 2 weeks.

While I have been content with monetizing my holdings, I can understand investors being anxious. While BlackBerry has made significant progress in the turnaround there are still many avenues to explore and areas of the business where we would like to see some fruits of labor.

Here is what I am looking for.

Increased Licensing Fees

BlackBerry has left the mobile device production business and has now licensed its name to a number of manufacturers. For all the signs, the BlackBerry KeyOne device, a fully featured Android device with BlackBerry's security and that oh so sweet keyboard, is successful. Show me the money!

BlackBerry Radar Sales

While BlackBerry Radar has not been around as long as QNX, there have now been a few full quarters of its existence.

In the last quarter we have learned that FedEx (FDX) has adopted the BlackBerry Radar devices for their Custom Critical service. Other names were also teased, but it is time to see some progress and preferably sales for the devices.

QNX Progress

While we have seen some progress on QNX, I would like to see continued revenue recognized for QNX and further clarification on where we can see QNX revenue from future autonomous driving implementations. While there were a number of articles in the media about QNX partnerships, show me the progress!

Continued Q over Q Growth in Margins and Software

BlackBerry has made some terrific tuck in acquisitions for its security offerings. Let's see continued growth in recurring revenues and improving margins.

What would be really nice is to see some sales from governments for the secured voice and messaging solutions.

The Stock

For all of the terrific progress BlackBerry has made, it can be said with few disagreement that for the most part, the "faithful" shareholders have not yet been rewarded for putting up with the routine "BlackBerry is going Bankrupt" drivel that we have come to expect over the last few years.

For as long as it has been, somehow BlackBerry keeps on growing its cash balances while reducing its debt.

Even still, over the last 5 years the stock has gone relatively nowhere if you just held it in your brokerage account.

Unlike many "value traps," BlackBerry has not paid a dividend and has only done a few buybacks. The shareholders have not been paid to hold onto the shares.

Perhaps one of the reasons that I have been okay holding onto BlackBerry shares all of these years is that it has been a terrific stock on which you can monetize your risk through regular covered call writing.

Even though my average cost basis was right around $9.50 - $10, my effective cost basis is now in the low single digits for the simple reason of my on and off again covered call writing. Throughout the years I was able to reduce the cost basis through regular premiums received, typically $.30 to $.50 at a time.

The risk of course is for the premiums you are receiving, you are capping your upside, and thus the question here.

For my Income Idea subscribers, while we generally focus on income generating closed end funds and ETFs trading at discounts, we have been discussing covered calls as a regular Friday feature, "Covered Call Friday."

Two weeks ago we wrote some September BlackBerry $9 options which will likely end the day tomorrow in the money, locking in some gains and earning a solid $.31 per share in a mere 2 weeks. ($.26 in time premium and $.05 in price per share increase).

One option of course is to roll them back another 2 weeks and collect another $.30 or so. The other is to go into the earnings call uncovered, or perhaps to only write against a portion of our position.

One thing for sure, there are "options" for our stock options. =)

For the long holders, while I would never tell you what to do as it comes to buying or selling, I would urge you to explore covered call writing, a simple first step into the world of stock options and monetizing risk.

Personally, I will likely leave my shares uncovered going into earnings. For income investors however I can certainly see continuing with a consistent covered call strategy for at least a portion of the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.