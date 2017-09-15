XLE Breakout

I see XLE as relatively undervalued to crude oil, and plan to remain long if crude oil confirms its upward move.

With crude oil potentially breaking out of its downtrend, the upside for XLE could be substantial.

WTI crude oil printed a high of $50.50/bbl yesterday, which ended the cycle of lower highs and lower lows and possibly breaking the downtrend in crude oil that we have seen since January 3 rd, 2017. During this downtrend, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) has taken a hit, falling from a high of $78.45/share to a low of $61.80/share. If crude oil continues its upward move, XLE should recover nicely.

Since late 2016, XLE has been in a well-defined down channel. A linear regression of the downtrend channel from peak to breakout has a P-value of over 96%. In early September, XLE broke out of this channel, back-tested the line before resuming higher.

The XLE ETF

State Street offers the XLE to provide a basket of stocks with specific energy sector exposure. This ETF is quite liquid and has a market capitalization of over $16 Billion.

Source: State Street Global Investors

This ETF has a lot of exposure to exploration and production firms like Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and oil services firms like Schlumberger (SLB). XLE's exposure is currently about 40% weighted to XOM and CVS, as below.

Source: State Street Global Advisors

I have been informing my subscribers that I consider the E&P firms to be relatively undervalued to crude oil. With crude oil seemingly achieving a breakout, I am more inclined to go long with either XLE or the SPDR Oil and Gas Exploration Fund (XOP). After seeing XLE break out of its downtrend channel, I began to look for a good accumulation zone. This morning, I got what I was hoping to see, a large pull-back to the 100-day moving average.

Keeping an Eye on Crude Oil

The XLE long thesis is dependent in part on crude oil remaining above its 200-DMA and prior downtrend line. More importantly, if crude oil achieves a close above $50.50, then many traders will re-evaluate their short bias on crude oil. Technically, crude oil is now above all key moving averages. There are other reasons to believe that crude oil will continue its upward move, such as the current differential between WTI and Brent crude.

Crude Oil Vs. E&P Firms

The chart below shows the relative price levels of crude oil and XLE. One can see how XLE has recently underperformed. The trailing 252 day correlation between the two price series has ranged from 65% to 95% over the evaluation period.

We have created a relative value indicator that graphically shows the divergence between crude oil and a basket of E&P firms. If crude oil continues its rally, then XLE could relatively outperform.

The table below shows the potential "beta" for XLE if crude rises, and the potential "beta" for XLE if crude falls. I like the risk/reward here for a long position.

If you enjoyed this article, you might consider Commodity Conquest. I provide daily value indicator updates on oil and gold as well as weekly reports and deep value picks. It's designed for those with a keen interest in gold, oil, and deep value. It is also priced so that it can be supplemental to other services. My first three deep value picks all returned over 20% in the first two months. Come and see!

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

Disclaimer: This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.