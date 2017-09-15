Closed-End Fund Structure: Nothing To Fear

In my previous article Closed-End Fund Investing: Fear Is Over-Rated, I discussed some of the basic reasons why investors should not be afraid to invest in closed-end funds. In that same vein, let's now turn our attention to what seems to be the cause of investor antipathy toward CEFs in the first place: their structure.

Perhaps the misunderstanding surrounding these investment vehicles stem from investor inattention to detail. One can only assume. Devoted CEF investors, on the other hand, have discovered a number of attributes that have gone unobserved by those who merely looked then walked away. After all, if you poke a stick at it long enough, you'll discover what's really there.

For one thing, closed-end funds have a long history - longer than traditional mutual funds. Oddly enough, the very thing that makes CEFs so feared and misunderstood - their structure - is the very thing that has helped them survive so long. It's the structure of the closed-end fund that allows for reducing investment risk and optimizing wealth creation. This is done by providing diversification, creating positive buying opportunities, dispensing high income, and ensuring a strategy that remains intact no matter what chaos may unfold in the markets.

Provides Diversification

By nature, a closed-end fund is a mutual fund. It is structured to hold a large basket of securities covering a wide range of businesses and investment styles. If you know even only a little about investing, you at least know that diversification spreads out risk over many holdings, asset classes, and sectors. When you hold several closed-end funds, you get to diversify even further among investment strategies. Because closed-end funds are inherently diversified, they inherently reduce risk in that regard. Diversification is one of the basic tenets of wise investing.

Creates Opportunities via Pricing Anomalies

The most obvious characteristic that separates CEFs from traditional mutual funds is their pricing structure. Traditional (open-end) mutual funds always trade at their net asset value. (NAV is the value of all its underlying securities divided by the number of shares owned by investors.) In other words, mutual funds sell for what they're worth.

Closed-end funds, on the other hand, may or may not sell for what they're actually worth. Due to their structure, CEFs trade on the open market like regular stocks, so their prices reflect, instead, what investors are willing to pay. CEF prices are investor-driven. The NAV is a measure of a CEF's actual value, but the fund may be bought and sold at prices above or below its value. These pricing anomalies, called premiums and discounts, provide portfolio-enhancing opportunities for the investor.

Purchasing a closed-end fund at a discount to its NAV is like low-balling a desperate seller and having your offer accepted. You take ownership of the product for much less than it's worth. Buying CEFs at a discount has been described as one of the few legitimate "free money opportunities" available in the investment markets.1

On the flip-side of that, when a closed-end fund sells at a premium, investors have the opportunity to sell it for more than it's worth. Incorporate both scenarios, and CEFs provide the ability to buy low and sell high, just by their very pricing nature. Buy-low/sell-high is another tenet of wise investing.

Results in High Distribution Income

Closed-end funds are set up as investment companies. This means that their sole purpose is to invest in other securities that make money. As an investment company, as opposed to a single stock or bond, a fund can employ an investment strategy to optimize its intent - creating income. This can be done through earned income, capital gains, leverage, option income, or any combination thereof. In order to keep its structural status as a closed-end fund, an investment company must pass 90% of its income to its shareholders. This allows investors to directly benefit from the fund's investment strategy and ensures receipt of high distributions.

The underside of this requirement to pass 90% of the income to shareholders is that there is little left with which to work in building up the fund's underlying portfolio. This "disadvantage" keeps the share prices lower than if the fund were able to reinvest its earnings like a business or a mutual fund would. However, what appears to be a big negative becomes a big positive when you factor in reinvesting distributions as a shareholder: lower share prices mean you get to pick up more shares for your money when you reinvest.

Put those two together - large distributions plus more shares for your money upon reinvestment - and you have the perfect set-up for quickly compounding your money. As we all know, compounding is the most fundamental way to build wealth with the least amount of effort. It is also a basic tenant of wise investing.

Ensures the Strategy Remains Intact No Matter What

Closed-end funds are designed to trade on a stock exchange with a set number of shares available. The share price is fluid, but the number of shares outstanding is concrete. Traditional mutual funds, by contrast, sell directly to investors (or through their broker) as many shares as investors, in total, are willing to own. The share price stays constant at NAV, but the number of shares outstanding is fluid. When mutual fund investors put in a buy or sell order, they do not know what price they will get for it, since the NAV is only determined once daily, and only after markets close. As a result, CEF investors have more control over the price they pay or receive for their shares than mutual fund investors do.

Because of their structure, closed-end funds offer distinct advantages over mutual funds. Open-end funds issue redeemable securities on a continuous basis. This means that a mutual fund will need to either liquidate assets or hold uninvested assets to meet investor demands for redemption when they want to sell. Liquidating on demand can result in selling low. On the other hand, new money inflows from investor purchases can cause the mutual fund to have to buy more securities for its portfolio at inopportune times, namely, buying high.

Closed-end funds completely bypass these problems. In fact, not having to meet investor demands for redemption, or invest at poorly-timed prices, allows CEF managers more freedom to buy securities when prices drop and sell when prices are high. Moreover, a CEF can put more of its investable assets to work than a mutual fund can because share redemption is not a contingency which must be planned for. As a result, a CEF may invest in less-liquid securities (such as small and micro-caps), and its fixed capital structure allows for the use of permanent leverage as a means to increase the potential for capital appreciation. All of these attributes enhance shareholder value over that of mutual funds.

The big kicker is what happens when investors panic. We've seen it happen: something scary in the news about impending doom sends investors into a tailspin. Suddenly, they're selling everything - anything with a ticker symbol gets dumped. A crucial yet not widely-known difference between CEFs and mutual funds comes to life in this scenario: fund integrity in a sell-off.

Mutual funds are forced to sell their underlying holdings in order to redeem shares for their shareholders. In a market panic, the funds have to sell these securities at low prices. If the panic is significant, these sell-offs will set off a domino-effect within the fund and undermine the mutual fund's investment strategy.

Closed-end funds don't have this problem. If CEF investors panic and sell in a hurry, they sell their shares to other investors for cheap, and market prices will plummet. But because closed-end funds do not have to sell any of their underlying securities, their investment strategies remain intact. Market sell-offs can even open up opportunities for fund managers to purchase more securities for dirt cheap with whatever cash reserves they have available, and potentially enhance their strategy.

Traditional mutual funds must often do an about-face with whatever strategy they typically pride themselves on. Closed-end funds aren't forced to do anything, so they are much more able to keep cool during a panic. Devising an investment plan and sticking with it is one of the most fundamental tenets of wise investing practice.

Do you see the pattern here?

The CEF Structure Ties It All Together

In all, it is rather ironic that the very thing that scares potential investors away from closed-end funds is the very thing that makes them most valuable: their structure. Diversification, good buying opportunities, high income, compounding, and sticking to a strategy enable a risk-reduced environment and take advantage of the core tenets of investing. Closed-end funds wrap it all up in a neat little package.

Footnotes

Doc Eifrig, investment analyst and editor of Retirement Millionaire

If you're interested in more information about investing in closed-end funds, you can take a quick look at my book Perpetual Income With Closed-End Funds here.

DISCLAIMER: I am not an investment professional, but I am a proponent of sharing ideas. I write about what I've learned in my own investing and research in hopes of being able to help others learn as well. Nothing in this material should be construed as professional investment advice. Please do your own due diligence before embarking on any investment strategy to ensure that it is right for you and your own investing goals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.