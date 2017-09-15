Baozun: More Room To Run?

Baozun (BZUN) plunged 25% after posting a small Q2 EPS and revenue beat but quickly recovered and made new all-time highs this week. Investors and traders were probably really happy with this year’s gains and disappointed with the Q3 guidance which has led to a strong initial selloff but it did not last long. I reduced Baozun’s position size in our Growth Stock Forum portfolio in previous months (too soon it appears) but have decided to keep the rest of the position for the next few years as I believe the stock still has room to run. But it is still a sizable position considering how much the stock rallied over the last 18 months. I believe Baozun’s long-term margins can be higher than I anticipated, and that they can drive the share price higher in the following years.

Q2 earnings review – when less is more

Baozun’s growth looks far better under the surface. Total revenue growth has slowed down to the low/mid-20s since Q2 2016, but that’s largely a consequence of the company’s shift from a distribution business model to a non-distribution model. The non-distribution model carries significant advantages, including higher margins and reduced inventory risk, resulting in greater efficiency, but comes at the expense of lower total revenue growth. Under the distribution model, the company sells the product and records sales while it only records service revenues under the non-distribution model. Because of this shift, I have been and remain focused on total GMV growth, non-distribution GMV growth, services revenue growth, and margins, rather than total revenue growth. So, let’s look at the trends over the last 10 quarters.

As I mentioned above, total revenue growth has slowed down because of the shift from the distribution model to the non-distribution model, but the growth remained steady in the 20-26% range since the shift started.

Data source: Baozun earnings reports

GMV growth remains above 60% or higher, but non-distribution now accounts for more than 80% of total GMV and is growing much faster than distribution GMV.

Data source: Baozun earnings reports

Services revenues continue to grow rapidly as a result of the shift to the non-distribution model.

Data source: Baozun earnings reports

And finally, the non-GAAP net margin has started to expand significantly - between 160 and 370 basis points over the last four quarters. Quarterly revenues have some variability, so I believe it's best to look at Y/Y improvements.

Data source: Baozun earnings reports

Based on the rapid margin expansion and the still high percentage of revenues coming from product sales, I believe there is more room for margins to expand than I initially anticipated. But more on that later.

Below are some of the initiatives the company is making that should help improve long-term growth and margins:

Baozun has established an innovation center during the quarter and started to recruit top talent. Michael Lee is the new VP and head of the Innovation Center with extensive experience in developing tech products and with “profound understanding” of e-commerce strategies, having worked at Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), among others. Other senior professionals from leading internet and tech companies have been brought as well.

Jessica Liu has joined the Board of Directors. Liu currently serves as President of Tmall apparel at Alibaba, Baozun’s strategic partner, and the company should benefit from Liu's extensive industry experience.

The company has decided to shut down Maikefeng in Q3. Maikefeng was going nowhere and was a drain on resources, having a quarterly operating loss in the RMB5-7 million range. This will allow Baozun to devote more resources to its core business and should slightly improve margins (absent one-time expenses related to the closing of the business unit).

The company managed to persuade one of its largest distribution customers to shift to the non-distribution model. This leading global electronics brand partner should generate approximately RMB850 million in revenues in the Q4 2016 – Q3 2017 period (approximately one-third of TTM product revenues) and the company expects to complete the transition by Q3 2018. The bad news is that total revenue growth will likely decelerate as a result (services revenues per GMV are approximately 6x lower than product revenues), but this decline in total revenues will be offset by better margins and a further reduction of inventory risk. This shift could be partly blamed on softer Q3 guidance ($4 million lower at mid-point compared to the analyst consensus when Q2 report was published).

Baozun is getting better commercial terms from new brands versus existing brands due to its leading position in the industry and the increasing variety of solutions and services.

My model (available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers) previously assumed a 2020 net margin in the 9-11% range. Based on the significant progress over the last few quarters and the strong tilt towards the non-distribution model, I am raising the net margin estimate range to 12-15%, which could be still considered as low. For example, next year’s Street consensus is close to 11% already. I am also tightening my 2020 revenue estimate range from $1-1.2 billion to $1.1-1.2 billion, which represents a 2018-2020 revenue CAGR of 20-25%. Next year’s growth rate may be lower due to the above-mentioned transition of a large customer to the non-distribution model, but service revenues should comprise the vast majority of total revenues by the end of 2018 (probably around 65-70%), which should drive total revenue growth re-acceleration in 2019. The stock is currently trading around my mid-range price target ($36), but my near-term bullish case price target is $46.

Conclusion

Baozun remains well positioned to grow in the following years and the stock remains attractively priced under higher margin and growth assumptions. Investors reacted violently to the soft Q3 guidance, but less is more in Baozun’s case and the continued shift of GMV and revenues toward the non-distribution model should benefit the company in the long-run. Risks to the thesis include poor future performance as the thesis relies on growth and lower-than-expected long-term margins.

