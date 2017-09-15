3 Dividend Growth Stocks That Could Benefit From Hurricanes

All three stocks are highly profitable, seeing strong growth, and could increase their dividends by at least 10% each year.

Hurricanes are bad for a number of industries, such as insurance and home builders. However, some companies could benefit from severe weather events.

By Bob Ciura

There are many industries that suffer heavy losses from hurricanes, including insurance companies, home builders, and more.

But there are also those that can withstand the impact, and some may even benefit from higher demand when hurricanes hit.

Investors holding stocks that suffer from hurricanes can help balance out their portfolios by investing in companies that could benefit. This article will discuss 3 dividend growth stocks that do just that.

Dividend Stock To Weather A Storm #1: Home Depot (HD)

The first group of companies that sees higher demand during storms is home improvement retailer. Of course, Home Depot is the top stock in that area, as it is the world’s largest home improvement store. It operates nearly 2,300 retail stores in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Canada, and Mexico.

Home Depot held its dividend steady in 2008 and 2009, due to the Great Recession, but it has increased its dividend eight years in a row. With two more years, Home Depot will become a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Since 2009, Home Depot has increased its dividend at a very high rate.

Source: 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting, page 7

Home Depot has a current yield of 2.2%, which is slightly above the S&P 500 average. And, using expected 2017 dividends of $3.56 per share, Home Depot’s annual dividends have grown at an 18% compound annual rate over the past five years.

On February 21st, Home Depot increased its dividend by a whopping 29%. Not only that, but it also approved a huge $15 billion share repurchase program. The repurchase authorization represents approximately 8% of Home Depot’s market capitalization. In other words, all things being equal, Home Depot’s buyback would increase earnings by 8%.

Home Depot’s amazing cash returns to shareholders are due to the company’s excellent growth. Home Depot has proven to be highly resilient, in a very difficult time for retailers. Home Depot’s adjusted earnings-per-share increased 18% in 2016. In 2017, it has reported strong growth as well. Comparable-store sales increased 6.3% last quarter. Diluted earnings-per-share increased 15% through the first two-quarters this year.

Home Depot expects sales growth of 5.3% this year, due to 5.5% growth in comparable sales. Thanks to cost controls and share repurchases, diluted earnings-per-share growth is expected at approximately 13% for 2017. Higher demand from the recent storms across the country could push Home Depot to exceed its own targets.

The company’s growth to start 2017 is due to particularly strong sales of lumber, electrical products, tools, and flooring. These product segments collectively increased comparable sales by more than 10% last quarter. And, these products should see especially strong demand to close out the year.

Dividend Stock To Weather A Storm #2: Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Not surprisingly, Home Depot is followed closely by Lowe’s. Even though Lowe’s is a smaller home improvement retailer than Home Depot, it has an even more impressive dividend growth history. Lowe’s is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have increased dividends for 25+ years in a row. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

In addition to being a Dividend Aristocrat, Lowe’s holds a spot on the exclusive list of Dividend Kings. These are companies that have raised their dividends for an amazing 50+ years in a row. You can see all 22 Dividend Kings here.

Its most recent dividend raise was a 17% increase on June 2nd. Lowe’s has a 2.1% current dividend yield, and is likely to increase dividends at least by 10% each year, for many years. That is because it is a high-quality business. Lowe's operates more than 2,100 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Like Home Depot, Lowe’s is performing very well. Comparable-store sales increased 4.2% in fiscal 2016 and rose another 3.4% over the first six months of 2017. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 16% in the first half.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 4

June and July were especially strong months last quarter, and Lowe’s should only build on this momentum in the third and fourth quarters.

It has benefited from the same tailwinds as Home Depot—while consumers are gravitating online for many things, they are still willing to go to a physical store for home improvement products. Presumably, this is because home renovations are complex projects, and shoppers appreciate the ability to inspect products in the store, and ask questions to store staff.

For 2017, Lowe’s expects 5% total sales growth. Comparable sales growth is expected at 3.5%. The company estimates earnings-per-share in a range of $4.20 to $4.30. The current annual dividend payout of $1.64 per share represents just 38%-39% of expected 2017 earnings-per-share. This is a healthy payout ratio and leaves plenty of room for double-digit dividend increases moving forward.

Dividend Stock To Weather A Storm #3: Owens Corning (OC)

Lastly, Owens Corning stands to benefit from hurricanes. It manufactures insulation, roofing, and fiberglass. As a result, the company is likely to see strong demand moving forward, due to rebuilding efforts.

Owens Corning was founded in 1937. In the nearly eight decades since, it has grown into an industry leader across three businesses: roofing, insulation, and composites. Today, it generates annual sales above $5 billion.

Source: 2017 OC Roadshow Presentation, page 4

Owens Corning has a diversified business. Its end markets are as follows:

38% U.S. & Canada Repair and Remodeling

26% International

21% U.S. & Canada Commercial and Industrial

15% U.S. & Canada Residential New Construction

Owens Corning is another high-quality business. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 41% in 2016. Revenue increased 6% for the year, while the company generated record free cash flow.

The company has a long history of consistent growth.

Source: 2017 OC Roadshow Presentation, page 7

Acquisitions are a big part of Owens Corning’s growth strategy. It frequently makes bolt-on acquisitions to generate growth. For example, on June 27th the company closed on its $560 million acquisition of Pittsburgh Corning, which manufactures glass insulation for commercial and industrial markets.

Owens Corning has not raised its dividend in 2017 yet, as it typically announces dividend increases at the end of each year. On December 2nd, 2016, the company increased its dividend by 11%. The stock has a current dividend yield of 1%, which is about half the average dividend yield of the S&P 500. Owens Corning may not be an attractive stock for retirees or investors who want income now, but it does have appeal as a dividend growth stock.

Final Thoughts

Dividend growth stocks can be highly rewarding investments over long periods of time. Selecting companies with healthy fundamentals and growth potential improves one’s chances of finding successful investments.

Home Depot, Lowe’s and Owens Corning are generating strong growth. Their fundamentals should only improve as communities recover from the recent hurricanes. All three stocks are attractive for dividend growth.

