Target Surrenders To Amazon: Rest Of Retail To Follow

The response of one grocer that shows future is cloudy, and guidance getting more difficult to accurately project.

After Amazon (AMZN) acquired Whole Foods, it didn't take long for the market to see what its immediate strategy would be, and unsurprisingly, it was to slash prices on many of the products offered at the grocer.

It also wasn't long before the move by Amazon flushed out other retailers, with Target (TGT) announcing it was also cutting costs for thousands of the items it sold.

Target said this on its website:

"We’ve lowered our prices on thousands of items, from cereal and paper towels to baby formula, razors, bath tissue and more."

While the copywriter attempted to make it appear Target was taking steps to provide better prices for its customers, it's clear this was a direct move to head off Amazon from taking more market share after lowering prices at Whole Foods, and speculation it may want even more in the physical retail store market.

Target, and others, can't simply stand around and wait for Amazon to make its next move while losing market share to it.

Amazon taking control of the U.S. retail market

Even though Amazon doesn't sell near as much as Wal-Mart in retail goods, it has obviously taken charge of the U.S. retail market, forcing its competitors to respond to what it does, which is to continue to work on lowering prices to generate more revenue.

That is further making the retail sector a commodity business. For Amazon that isn't that important because it has proven it can continue to grow while keeping prices low; albeit at a very low margin and earnings rate.

Since Amazon has been operating this business model for a long time, it's really not doing anything different than before, with the exception it has now taken a significant position in the physical store market with the acquisition of Whole Foods.

A big part of the reasoning behind that is Amazon found a large number of consumers prefer to buy certain products in a physical setting. For that reason, no matter how good and easy its interface is, it isn't the deciding factor in buying decisions for those products. That's why it is moving into traditional retail outlets.

What this means is its competitors are now forced to make decisions based upon competing with Amazon in their traditional business models, while trying to keep Amazon from siphoning off more sales from its online business.

Also important is the amount of speculation and rumors surrounding what Amazon may do next in acquisitions. Even if it has no intention of buying up more retail businesses, it puts the idea in the minds of its competitors, which are now unable, such as in the case of Kroger (KR), to accurately project future sales, which is why the giant retail chain didn't offer any long-term guidance in its latest earnings report.

At a time when Kroger is investing in expanding its e-commerce business, it now has to deal with Amazon battling to take share away from its physical stores. That's especially true with its organic produce and other organic products.

As a whole, the retail sector in the U.S. has been served notice, and Target is the first one to respond in a big way. It won't be the last.

Price wars are here - may be a prolonged campaign

With Target quickly capitulating after Amazon's announcement it was cutting prices at Whole Foods, there is no doubt its competitors will follow suit in the near term.

The only question is how quickly in the near term they will respond. The challenge is whether or not they'll wait until after the business holiday season about to go into full swing to protect margins and earnings, or aggressively cut prices in order to defend against Amazon.

Since Target has cut prices on thousands of items, it's hard to believe others like its long-time competitor Wal-Mart (WMT), will just sit by and allow consumers to compare shop and decide to go with Target.

With so many products having prices reduced, it's impossible to know at this time how they measure up against Wal-Mart's or Amazon's prices for comparable items, as well as others they compete against in the grocery space.

One thing the announcement will do is attract customers to Target - whether to its physical stores or e-commerce store - in order to see how prices compare with others.

Summing it up, this is nothing less than the beginning of a price war; one which could easily lower the number of competitors in the marketplace as they battle to keep up with the major players. Even they could struggle over the long term in order to keep up with the streamlined business model Amazon runs.

Target will struggle to maintain EPS performance

In the second quarter, Target generated "GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.22 were 14.2 percent higher than last year." Now that it has decided to cut prices on many of the products it sells, there is no doubt it will struggle to come close to its second quarter performance for the remainder of this year, and probably the next, depending on whether or not it will boost prices after the busy holiday season.

The company recently said it's going to hire approximately 100,000 workers to meet expected demand, which is 43 percent above last year when the company hired around 70,000 workers in the period.

On the distribution and fulfillment side of its business, it plans on hiring about 4,500 more workers, down from the 7,500 it hired in 2016.

Sales during the holiday season represent almost 33 percent of yearly revenue, and about 40 percent of annual profits.

What remains to be seen in its unusual move to slash prices on so many products is whether or not it boosts sales, and at what cost to margins and earnings. With about 40 percent of earnings at stake, it is likely to cut deeply into profits in the last quarter, when measured against prior years.



Presumably, the outcome is going to be an increase in sales with a drop in earnings. If the company fails to attract more revenue, its decision to cut prices will be considered a disaster. We have yet to hear from some of its other competitors on what they'll be doing for the season in regard to deals.

Conclusion

It's going to be difficult for retail companies with grocery exposure to give accurate guidance in the months ahead because of the fact it's unknown how much market share Amazon's Whole Foods will take from them.

That and the need to lower prices in order to defend against the low price strategy of Amazon, make the grocery segment outlook murky in the months ahead.

Add to that the response of retail giants like Kroger and Target, which are already having to change guidance or lower prices in order to compete against Amazon or manage future expectations, and it gives a glimpse into what's ahead for the retail market in general, and grocery segment in particular.

With rumors circulating on what may be next for Amazon on the physical retail front, it has paralyzed a lot of companies by forcing them to wait on Amazon to see whether or not its ambitions are to delve further into physical retail in other categories with more acquisitions.

I would be surprised to see anything significant from Amazon in that regard in the short term, but once it settles down with Whole Foods, it would be possible to see it grab another retail company; although it would still have to make sense when considering it would need to represent products that are more attractive in a physical retail setting for consumers.

It has that data available, and investors should look at the market in that way, as far as potential acquisitions Amazon may make.

However that all plays out, the most important thing is Amazon has become the bellwether for the industry, and the market is being forced to respond to whatever it decides to do, even by companies with more sales at this time.

