Idera Pharmaceuticals: This ESMO Winner Is A Buy

We could see a decent run-up into its oral presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting in November, as well as ORR data in the first quarter of 2018.

Results compared very favorably to ipilimumab alone in anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma, which has an ORR of only 10-13%.

The stock has risen by around 50% since I told investors to double down in January.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) have risen by around 50% since January when I suggested that investors "double down" on their positions.

IDRA data by YCharts

Key points to the bull thesis included the following:

A wise decision by management to shed non-core assets and focus exclusively on immuno-oncology candidate IMO-2125. It was able to obtain $15 million upfront and up to $140 million in milestone payments in exchange for handing off worldwide rights of IMO-9200 to Vivelix Pharmaceuticals.

IMO-2125 had shown some promise in combination with ipilimumab in melanoma patients who've failed prior PD-1 therapy. If future data were to pan out, then the company could have an expedited route to market in the initial indication, with expansion into other more lucrative indications to follow.

A catalyst-filled 2017 with multiple data updates and trial initiations throughout the year.

Updates

In June, the company announced that the FDA granted orphan drug designation for IMO-2125 for the treatment of stage 2b to 4 melanoma. Management had guided for enrollment completion of the ongoing phase 2 study in the second half of the year with overall response rate data to follow in the first quarter of 2018.

In the beginning of August, the company filed a $250 million mixed securities shelf, so I imagine we will see dilution in the near term.

Final data from the dose-selection phase of the early-stage study examining IMO-2125 in combination with ipilimumab was recently presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO). Of 18 patients, all but one had progressed on nivolumab or pembrolizumab - they were treated with up to six doses of intratumoral IMO-2125 (doses from 4 mg to 32 mg) combined with ipilimumab.

Figure 2: ESMO data (Source: Clinical Data Update Slideshow)

Importantly, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed and the MTD (maximum tolerated dose) was not reached. The 8 mg dose was chosen for future studies. Confirmed RECIST responses were observed in 44% (4/9) patients while 67% (6/9) treated with the recommended phase 2 dose experienced disease control. Of note, a PR lasting over a year occurred in a patient treated with the 4 mg dose (in combination with ipilimumab). Keep in mind that dose escalation continues. For reference, ipilimumab alone in anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma has an ORR of only 10-13%.

Figure 3: Patient 004 (Source: Clinical Data Update Slideshow)

An important near-term catalyst will be the company's oral presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting in November.

Chief Medical Officer Joanna Horobin had the following to state (my emphasis in bold):

Based on these positive and encouraging response data in anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma, where the greatest need exists, we have expanded the target number of patients in the ongoing Phase 2 expansion, including broadening eligibility to patients who have received prior ipilimumab, including the ipilimumab/PD-1 inhibitor combination. We plan to start a Phase 3 trial in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma in the first quarter of 2018. Preparations are well-underway for this global initiative which is addressing a major unmet need in melanoma. We are very encouraged by the enthusiasm of investigators to participate in the Phase 3 study.

In the second phase of the trial, 60 patients will be enrolled (this time including ipilimumab-experienced subjects). Importantly, as it is an open-label design, investors can look forward to continuous data updates representing multiple catalysts for upside.

Final Thoughts

The company's cash position as of June 30th amounted to $77.2 million, which management projected to last into the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss for the second quarter totaled $21.5 million.

Figure 4: Pipeline snapshot (Source: Clinical Data Updates Slideshow)

Idera has other projects going on that seem to be flying under the radar as well. Clinical candidate IMO-8400 is the subject of a phase 2 study in patients with dermatomyositis, with results to be reported in the first half of 2018. Of particular interest, the company's 3GA (third generation antisense platform) could be in a position to create value for shareholders in 2018. The platform holds promise in addressing challenges inherent in earlier antisense technologies, such as immunotoxicities and sub-optimal efficacy. The company's first collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) could see selection of a product candidate to study in the clinic in the fourth quarter of 2018. Management appears secretive in this regard - at the beginning of 2017, it selected IDRA 008 as its first internal candidate to enter the clinic. All we know is that it is a well-established liver target with potential in several indications, which could enter clinical studies next year.

After dilution, I believe we will see a decent run-up into ORR data in the first quarter of 2018, not to mention its oral presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting in November.

The Baker Bros. continues to add to its position, now holding over 10 million shares.

The stock remains a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence can purchase shares in the near term. Those who are more risk averse may wish to initiate a pilot position soon while waiting for dilution to add to their stakes.

One key risk is the possibility of disappointing results in the data to be reported in the first quarter, as well as setbacks with other ongoing trials. Another is dilution in the near to medium term, as the golden rule in biotech is to raise funds before you need them. FDA guidance for a pivotal program is also an important factor to take into consideration.

