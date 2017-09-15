Monetizing Facebook's Role In Bringing Communities Together

Introduction

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) investors have honed in on a particular metric when evaluating the company: ad revenue growth. While revenue growth rates have been slowing, the stock has continued its rise on the belief in management's ability to continue monetizing other aspects of its business. Facebook's most recent strategy has been video ads, and it has reiterated its efforts to fine-tune the length and integration for such ads. As news continues to break about its numbers needing revision and additional control and regulation over ad revenue generation and customers, one begins to wonder if the current ads strategy can increase more, if there are other ways to monetize its multitude of platforms, and if there are ways to squeeze more value out of its current ads. That is to say, can Facebook do more with what it already has, rather than reinvent the wheel through trial and error? I have not heard anything about collaboration with other internet giants, pooling resources to mutually profit, and I believe Facebook has not yet acknowledged just how vital its role is in connecting a community. For these reasons, I believe Facebook can monetize its current platforms in a new way, so as to not saturate the platforms with ads. In reverting to its consumer focus, it can more conveniently connect businesses and user.

Where the Ad Strategy Falls Short

Facebook continues to show the decline in revenue growth rate, where 90%+ of revenue is ad-based.

In concession, the video ad strategy is certainly a method that can grow, and Facebook has the ability to display ads in innovative ways - shown in this article by Ploutos Investing. YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) certainly hasn't had an issue with ads, save the ad targeting scandal, but people still watch the videos despite them. The ad strategy falls short where the ad load is finite. Personal experience tells me that Facebook has a bit more innovating to do. Mid-video ads only work so long as the topic is truly interesting, or perhaps necessary, but videos watched out of boredom are merely skipped when the ad begins playing. Is the solution better ad targeting, shorter ads, or letting users skip ads? I don't have the answer, but I'm confident Facebook will figure it out. Then what?

A Tip from Bezos: Make Business Consumer-Focused

Facebook's platform is simply a portal of communication, connection, and information. Facebook's consumers are its advertisers. Its consumers want to be connected to its users - note the distinction. Facebook monetizes this connection by selling consumers ads, or exposure to the user-base. Facebook's success in ads tells us that businesses want to pay for this exposure, so Facebook needs to continue to expand methods of exposure. This emphasis is best-explained by another visionary, Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos. In his annual shareholder letter, Bezos said:

There are many ways to center a business. You can be competitor focused, you can be product focused, you can be technology focused, you can be business model focused, and there are more. But in my view, obsessive customer focus is by far the most protective of Day 1 vitality.

Bezos describes a Day 1 business to be quick in decisions, unafraid of failure, and growing. I believe the ad-load-focused strategy is encroaching upon what Bezos describes as Day 2 of a company - stasis, where the company puts of decisions of change and focuses on its specialties, growing profits for the shareholder, without ambition. Ultimately, the ad-focused strategy is a means to an end. Facebook talks about ad-load every quarter, how it's careful not to saturate the platform with ads. That's all well and good, except its ad revenue is growing slower and slower. Returning to the thesis of a social media empire, connecting people, is Facebook's growth strategy. Expand and monetize consumer exposure to users in methods other than ads.

Bringing a Community Together

In order for Facebook to add value to the consumer experience, it needs to remember its primary role: providing a convenient connection among members a community. One way to accomplish this, and the main idea of this article, is bringing businesses to its users - the businesses' customers.

Facebook has this handy list of location-based events. I imagine that it sorts these events and suggests them to me based on businesses and pages that I've liked - what it thinks I'd be interested in. It seems like every other day, I'm getting a notification from one of the local breweries, or the two local restaurants down the street, or even the community activity organization downtown letting me know what I can do this weekend. I love it. Facebook lets users say they're "interested" in attending the event, letting the businesses know, but also connecting the friends of the interested party by notifying their friends that they are interested in going. I can now plan the weekend in Facebook, and even without texting friends...except to confirm plans.

In this way, Facebook has become the community bulletin board. These business and organization profiles can be a primary method of communication between a business and its customers. Bars can tell me what live performance I can see tonight, without me having to look through their not-so-user-friendly mobile webpage. I can learn what activity or performance is taking place on the Square downtown without having to go to the Square to see the event board. I can find out where my favorite brewery is hosting a tap-takeover without having to go to the brewery or happen upon the bar advertising it. My personal favorite is when a brewery announces an experimental, limited-time brew the week of its release.

Maddy Osman, who creates search engine optimization content, recently detailed some "Powerful Facebook Stats" aimed at marketers. Here are a few bullet points.

60M businesses have a Facebook page.

Nearly 40% of users like or follow a page for a special offer.

32% of users engage with brands "regularly".

DMR, a statistics website, details some other stats about businesses' pages:

99% of fashion brands use Facebook

41% of small businesses use Facebook

Of 5,000 pages researched by Locowise, only 43% of pages advertise

Of those pages that advertise, it accounts for 31% of total reach

I know anecdotes are not evidence, but they can be a means to entrepreneurial ideas, so here goes nothing. I ran into a problem recently that Facebook solved, and it presents a value-add opportunity for its consumers.

On Labor Day, I wanted to go to brunch, but brunch is usually only a weekend event, and it was a holiday, so naturally fewer places would be open. Furthermore, Google search results for brunch only yield every restaurant possible, not excluding those that are closed. Googling for particular restaurants I hoped were open yielded me business hours on regular days with only an asterisk warning me that it was a holiday, so the hours could be different. It wasn't until I finally took to Facebook because, of course, a business will certainly notify its customers if it's open on a holiday! Sure enough, of the five restaurants I googled, three were open, two were serving a special brunch, and one had special hours. Thanks, Facebook. Now utilize your usefulness to make this better for users/customers and bring more value to your platform.

I even have a suggestion.

The Nash Equilibrium

The Nash Equilibrium is the economic concept whereas two players in an economic system can both benefit by accounting for the other's strategy and not deviating from their own. An example is the bar scene in A Beautiful Mind - a movie about Dr. John Nash - where four guys may compete for one woman, the blonde, Nash suggests that no one will walk away with her. If one goes for the blonde and the others go for her friends, only one will win because the friends don't like being a backup. Theorizing that the only way for them all to talk to a woman is if they all go for the blonde's friends. He suggests that what is best for everyone in the group is if everyone does what's best for himself and the group. A more detailed explanation can be found in the article linked above.

I use this to justify why I believe those considered competitors, or simply two companies that exist in the same realm, can cooperate without impeding on the other's business - in other words, be collaborators. Facebook can partner with Google. Google can partner with Facebook. Both companies have things they can offer the other, both can win. In relation to my last paragraph, Google has mostly followed this advice. It has become an information hub. All the information is easy to access, most of the time, you don't even have to open other webpages. It has found a strategy to become the go-to source for all information. Here's where the collusion makes it better: Facebook has information that Google doesn't have, and Google has information that Facebook doesn't have. Cooperating would yield benefits to both.

Let's refer back to my earlier brunch problem. Google can allow businesses to link their Facebook profiles to their Gmail account or give Google access to it when it uses Google's ad services. In this way, Google can scour Facebook profiles for recent updates to businesses' profiles to notify searchers of events happening in the area or holiday hours. Another way: Facebook can insist on a link to the businesses' profiles directly from the Google search page. Another way: when searching for a place to eat on Google Maps, this information can be used to display options relevant to the person who is searching and help identify only options that are open for business.

Another integration could be with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) or banks. Banks have been scavenging for a way to keep up with tech names such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) with their mobile wallets, but none have been successful. Even a consortium of retailers attempted to bring about a product. Facebook is already on everyone's phones, it already has the users' and businesses' data, and you can already transfer money to people - why not let people pay with it in checkout lines? I'm thinking of something similar to what Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) enables users to do. This idea is pitched in this article by LD Investments. Although it's for WhatsApp, the same idea could apply to Messenger or the Facebook mobile app in America - and all over the world. PEW details the following graphics that show mobile payment importance:

And Accenture (NYSE:ACN) backed up some of this research with its own:

These charts suggest that mobile payment usage will expand in the United States, although slowly. Still, non-mobile-payers are very interested in how it can benefit them. Combining the statistics and charts above, provides a very strong case for Facebook to develop a way to monetize its vital platform for businesses. Not only will these make user time, or the utilization of Facebook's platform, increase, to make ads more valuable, but it also provides a Facebook another reason to monetize business profiles. In doing so, Facebook brings about a number of ways to do this at reasonable prices and in logical ways - much like its ads. Facebook can charge business profiles in ways as complex as its ad targeting. For instance, Facebook can charge based upon businesses' following, per day of activity above a certain volume, and/or at rates based upon the size or geographic scope of the business. Furthermore, it could only charge for business it helps draw. By using data about what pages a user has recently drawn, and then tracking its users' location to connect whether or not that page view leads the user to actually visiting the business/event suggests that Facebook helped bring in the customer. Why shouldn't it get something for that? This is not far from Google tracking user location to add reviews and information to business profiles by asking you questions about places it knows you've visited.

Conclusion

Clearly, Facebook has numerous ways it can continue to monetize its platform and can further its revenue growth by utilizing corporate partnerships. Its ad strategy is a solid foundation and continues to please shareholders. Facebook acknowledged its role in connecting businesses to customers with its new WhatsApp business strategy - creating business profiles which users can directly interact with. Here's a screenshot:

This is brilliant because it's continuing to connect businesses with their customers. Companies such as American Express (AXP) already have chat bots for Facebook Messenger, and most feature chat windows on their websites. Restaurants and bars commonly do this when their waitlist gets long, sending users a text from the business number when the table is ready. Add in that Facebook wants to monetize this business service, and it presents a clear motive of Facebook to begin charging businesses elsewhere. All in all, Facebook has immense potential for future growth and has a track record of innovation, diversifying its revenue sources through enhanced monetization efforts of its current platforms is essential.

