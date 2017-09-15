Increase Your Portfolio Yield With FRIFX

In today’s low interest rate environment, investors are looking for alternative sources of income because bonds aren’t cutting it. The challenge is finding an income position that doesn’t sacrifice the diversification or credit quality that investment grade bonds offer.

The Fidelity No-Load Real Estate Income fund (FRIFX) is a great way to add yield to your portfolio without taking on extra risk or sacrificing diversification. Boasting a 5.5% yield and high correlation to bonds, this position can help income starved investors create an efficient stream on risk-adjusted basis.

Assessment of investment objective/value proposition

FRIFX primarily seeks to achieve high current income and capital appreciation as a secondary goal by investing in REITS, preferred stock, and short-term high yield corporate bonds. The portfolio managers evaluate securities using a fundamental analysis that considers value, earnings, and credit ratings amongst other factors.

Price Volatility

To assess the fund’s goal of modest capital appreciation, we’re going to consider overall volatility. I created a spreadsheet breaking down monthly returns to calculate Standard Deviation and Sharpe Ratios. Given that the fund has a strong emphasis on income securities, it’s not surprising that the two asset classes with the most similar price performance are REITS (IYR) and investment grade bonds (AGG). Impressively, FRIFX was able to post higher risk adjusted returns than both funds with volatility similar to the bond fund even though the underlying positions have seemingly inferior credit quality.

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance and Multpl.com)

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance and Multpl.com)

How FRIFX fits in your portfolio

With a moderate risk profile and very strong correlation to REITS/Investment Grade Bonds, it seems the best use for this fund is to supplement your fixed income exposure with FRIFX. Although stocks and bonds are not always 100% negatively correlated, this strategy will certainly increase your portfolio yield without sacrificing much diversification. Credit is due to the portfolio managers for combining interest rate sensitive positions (REITS) with credit risk securities (HY Bonds) to create a fund that can work in a traditional stock/bond portfolio. FRIFX is not without tradeoff, however, as price performance and correlation fade into oblivion in an extended bear market. This can be seen the previous financial crisis when the fund behaved like a junk bond. However, sufficient exposure to treasuries should mitigate this.

5 Year Correlation to REITS and Core Bonds

(Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

Income

Although the dividend yield has tapered since 2014, the overall payout is greater than the REIT and bond funds. Furthermore, with REITS composing half of the portfolio, investors are likely to get tax-efficient income in the form of Return of Capital distributions. The fund managers do strive for income stability by focusing on short duration HY bonds.

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Overall, I am impressed with the fund managers have been able to accomplish in terms of correlation to equities and think FRIFX should be bought if you have a moderate risk tolerance and want to hedge interest rate risk. However, as previously mentioned, investors should be aware that the fund is not without flaws as diversification and price performance suffer during economic downturns. I'm going as far to say that a market correction is imminent considering that equities continue to perform. Individual and Institutional investor confidence are trending downwards, though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.