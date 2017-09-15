Deutsche Post DHL Group - Benefiting From Air Cargo Growth In 2017

Airfreight growth is poised to contribute, as the company continues to work towards its 2020 EBIT targets.

The recently announced doubling of airfreight capacity from Norway to South Korea provides insights into how DHL Group is capitalizing on customer supply chain opportunities.

Twice a week DHL service transporting seafood from Lakselv Airport, Banak via its terminal in Oslo to Seoul, Source: DHL Group

Overview

Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) has been making very solid progress on its EBIT targets over the past year and a half. As a result, the U.S. American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares for DHL Group, which trade over-the-counter (OTC) are up by greater than 55 percent since year-end December 2015.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) are estimated to have increased by greater than 90 percent from 2015, with total operating revenues expected to grow by greater than 5 percent from 2016. DHL Group is on track to generate close to €4.2 billion in EBIT by year-end 2018.

Through the first six months of 2017, DHL Group’s operating revenues have grown by just over 7 percent, while EBIT has grown at close to the same rate. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment has grown at just over 8 percent for the same period. This performance has only trailed eCommerce and Express revenue segments.

DHL Group recently announced that it will be doubling its airfreight capacities to support growth for Norwegian seafood exports to South Korea. The company recently launched the new service earlier in May, and will now double its flight frequency by deploying a dedicated Boeing Company (BA) 747-400 cargo plane shipping seafood from Oslo to Seoul and Shanghai twice a week.

DHL cargo plane, Source: DHL Group

The interesting part of the newly expanded service is the goal of increasing operational efficiencies via the Trans-Pacific trade lane through what DHL Group is calling around-the-world flights. The intent of this world service is to gain efficiencies through the outbound flight to Asian customers and on the back-haul flight to Europe.

This will include generating significant, reliable and efficient capacities for customers along routes from Brussels to Oslo, Seoul, Shanghai and Cincinnati and back to Brussels. For Asia service, seafood will be shipped to Seoul, while general cargo will be sent to Shanghai. General cargo will be shipped from Shanghai to Cincinnati and back to Brussels in Europe.

This type of innovation and approach to combined temperature-controlled customer needs, with back-haul cargo opportunities, is exactly what has been a catalyst for DHL Group’s Global Forwarding, Freight segment growth.

Through June 2017, airfreight revenues reflected 45 percent of the Global Forwarding, Freight segment, at €2.3 billion. Airfreight tons were up by nearly 13 percent for the year, while revenue per ton was down at -5.5 percent. DHL Group is in a good position as airfreight rates are expected to rise in the near-term with demand remaining robust and capacity being tight.

This puts the company in a solid position to continue to see high single-digit growth during the second half of 2017, combined with improved pricing. As customers continue to utilize time-sensitive and e-commerce services, airfreight growth expectations are being revised higher.

Summary

DHL Group has been a very successful investment over the past year and a half. Through the first half of 2017, and on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis, DHL Group generated €3.6 billion in EBIT. For the airfreight sub-segment, DHL Group has witnessed a decline in operating profit, generating €107 million. For the second half of the year, the company is positioning itself for the opposite to occur as a return to growth is expected to occur.

While airfreight is only one sub-segment of DHL Group’s vast operations, the recent example of how the company is working towards improving efficiencies is a good one to give investors some perspective on operating efficiencies. Having more cargo versus empty flying miles will benefit DHL Group and give the company greater flexibility on its customer pricing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPSGY, BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.