When 'BFF's Become 'Frenemies'

There were some "big league" FX moves this week and the concurrent reaction in equities points to what's coming.

Mohamed El-Erian is out with another new piece and I want to take you on a visual tour of the points he makes.

First, some context.

You might have noticed that the pound (FXB) has been rallying hard of late and the move is almost entirely predicated on the notion that the BoE is about to lean more hawkish in the face of rising FX pass-through inflation (despite muted wage growth). That notion got some support on Thursday when the central bank suggested it sees scope for removing stimulus, a sentiment that was echoed by Mark Carney just hours later. Then, on Friday morning, BOE policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe (an MPC dove) said a rate hike could be necessary in the coming months. Here's an annotated chart of GBPUSD, which is sitting near 14-month highs:

The options market is now the most bullish sterling in years:

This comes just a little over a week after the Bank of Canada hiked rates unexpectedly after a streak of ebullient economic data.

That's the backdrop for El-Erian's latest note and here's the key excerpt:

For some time, markets have been lulled into believing that central banks will be their BFFs (best friends forever), helping them overcome all sorts of “unusual uncertainty”; and that has been a highly rewarding investment strategy. But it is also a configuration that makes central banks inherently uncomfortable and increasingly anxious. The Bank of England reminded us of this Thursday. It is only a matter of time before the Fed does the same.

On one hand, I don't even know why I bother bringing this stuff to people's attention anymore because you get the feeling this is one of those situations (much like that which unfolded in the years ahead of the subprime debacle) where everyone is just going to ignore what's going on right up until something bad happens.

On the other hand, what started as a hobby (regaling retail investors with what's actually driving markets) has morphed into something of a crusade over the past 14 months, so I fully intend to see it through.

The whole "BFF" theme that El-Erian mentions is familiar to Heisenberg readers and really to anyone who has been paying attention for the past couple of years. The idea that the main driver of higher equity prices and tighter credit spreads is central bank largesse ceased to be a "conspiracy theory" a long, long time ago.

And really, it's not clear why anyone thought it was a conspiracy in the first place given that central banks explicitly told everyone what they intended to do. I still contend this is a case where no one wants to admit that it probably isn't a coincidence that passive strategies started outperforming active management at (virtually) the exact same time global QE started:

(Goldman)

Now to be sure, a lot of what you'll see in the chart I'm about to show you is attributable to FTSE 100 companies getting most of their sales from abroad, but there's a "two sides of the same coin" dynamic here because these currency moves are all attributable to the uneven path of policy normalization. Here's the FTSE plotted with the pound:

As GBPUSD continues to make new post-Brexit highs, the FTSE (EWU) has fallen to 4-month lows. And that's on the mere suggestion that policy is about to get less accommodative (remember, the vote was still 7-2).

Just to drive home the nuance there, the important thing to note is that right now, this is just a pound story. That is, you're not really seeing selling based around fears that dip-buying is no longer viable. Those fears will start to show up when the removal of accommodation goes from being a possibility to being a reality. Then the effect will be com'pound'ed (pun intended). You'll have the pressure on the FTSE from the stronger currency and the effect from investors selling on fears about whether tightening is here for real.

It's difficult to communicate just how important a dynamic this is.

"Even a good thing can go too far (and, over the longer-term, it is far from clear that the intense codependence that has formed between markets and central banks is a good thing)," El-Erian writes, in the same note mentioned here at the outset. "As such, central banks are getting less comfortable about how markets price their future actions, and how this may increase the risk of financial instability down the road."

In yet another example of the same thing, consider what Goldman said while outlining what could trigger the next downturn in a new note aptly entitled "the bear necessities":

It is important to emphasise, however, that the lack of inflation and inflation expectations is one of the factors in the current environment that supports a much longer economic cycle and less volatility. In the absence of inflation pressures, monetary policy may remain much looser and reduce the risks of recession and, by association, bear markets.

Now recall what I said above about what might have prompted the BoE to lean ever so hawkish on Thursday. To repeat:

On Tuesday (so, two days before the BoE decision), we got inflation data out of the U.K. that showed consumer prices rising 2.9% y/y, ahead of estimates and the fastest pace since 2012:

(Bloomberg)

Ostensibly that should be "good" news considering the whole idea behind accommodative policy is to contribute to the global reflation story. But it's "bad" news for risk assets because every economic print that suggests central banks are getting closer to achieving their goals prompts questions about the durability of loose policy and those questions end up catalyzing FX moves that undercut stocks as outlined above.

So you know, this whole "BFF" thing is important. Because investors are about to discover that their "best friends forever" are turning into "frenemies."

