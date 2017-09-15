Ocular: See No Evil, Hear No Evil

New OCUL presentation now simply ignores Phase-IIb OTX-TP data!

Investors who have been wondering why OCUL's corporate presentations to date have been excluding data on two thirds of the time points IOP was measured in the Phase-IIb trial (12pm and 4pm, where the data looked bad), and only included the 8am time-point (where the data looked decent), got a rude awakening at the HC Wainwright conference.

Instead of correcting the omission, now ALL references to the Phase-IIb trial are missing from the presentation!

Only the 8am data from a tiny and short duration South African pilot study is being presented as the "OTX-TP Clinical Trial Results," and the presenter only mentions verbally, in passing, that there was another trial with worse data.

I have emailed management asking for clarification why they chose to remove the Phase-IIb data completely, but have not heard back yet with an explanation. This is how I think about it:

-IF all of the OCUL presentations to date had been reporting the Phase-IIb data properly, then there would be no need to change anything

-Correcting the omission and including all the data would be the logical thing to do; thereby making the presentation consistent with the data in their Form-10K. This was not done.

-Instead, ALL of the Phase-IIb data has been removed now from the presentation completely. I don't understand how that is appropriate. The Phase-III trial was powered based on the post hoc data from the Phase-IIb trial. It was not powered based on the Phase-IIa pilot trial. Obviously, the Phase-IIb was much larger, actually measured data at 90 Days (unlike the Phase-IIa, included more centers, etc. It's just a much more robust trial. (Btw, OCUL has not presented any scientific evidence to date about their theory that placebo drops make any difference in IOP reduction.)

-In my opinion, this change has made OCUL's corporate presentation biased in the extreme. The slideshow now implies that OTX-TP has 7mmHg IOP lower effect, because it only shows the 8am data from this one trial. I highly doubt the Phase-III was designed assuming that OTX-TP will have 7mmHg efficacy at ANY time-point.

Here is a hint: Investors value transparency and consistency. I think investors view management teams favorably when they are transparent about all material information and disclose important data with consistency in all of the company's public documents.

In this case, I think ALL time-points from the OTX-TP Phase-IIb trial should be included in the corporate slideshows. Management then should make their case HOW LESS than 5mmHg IOP reduction at each time-point is clinically relevant and makes the drug approvable. Some investors may agree with them, others may disagree. But at least everyone would be making an informed decision. (I am a fairly well informed investor, yet had no idea that OCUL even measured data at 12pm and 4pm when I owned the stock last year. I did not even know that when I wrote my article here on July 14th) And if they cannot make a credible case, then it does not make sense to continue the trials.

This is all of the OTX-TP efficacy data that OCUL slideshow now discloses. Lone 8am time-point at 60 days, which has nothing to do with the primary endpoints of the Phase-III trials:





OCUL presentation muddy on Dextenza reimbursement future

First, the OCUL slideshow depicts the market opportunity for Dextenza as $2.8bn.

The company added a barely visible footnote (*) saying how much pricing is expected to be for the 3-year pass through period. It doesn't say a word about reimbursement going away.

There is another barely visible bullet saying that they're also pursuing a J Code "given.....Dextenza being developed for the office setting"

Except, I have not been able to find ANY reference to ANY office based setting in the entire slideshow. We all know that the Allergy Phase-III trial failed.

Certainly, there is absolutely no mention of any office based setting on their Milestones slide:



HOWEVER , the electronic file available online contains additional Slides which WERE NOT SHOWN TO INVESTORS nor described by the presenter

, the electronic file available online contains additional Slides which nor described by the presenter Slide 43 below at least mentions the idea that pass through only "lasts 3 years," but in the same breath makes it seem like a J-code would solve that issue.

I do NOT think a j-code could be used to pay for Dextenza post-surgical use. Cataract surgery reimbursement is a bundled payment. A J code would provide reimbursement for office-based indications, like Slide 43 states.

I have emailed management to clarify why Slide 43 was not mentioned during their presentation and whether the J code will cover post cataract surgery use also, but have not heard back yet.

Finally, if you listen to the presentation replay at about 13:00 minutes, the company HINTS at the Dextenza market opportunity WITHOUT actually expressing the Company's opinion: " You do the math" of multiplying 6mm with ~$500 " You can get pretty high penetration rates within that 6mm"



This makes it SEEM like the opportunity is HUGE. I emailed management asking whether this is in fact the Company's view of Dextenza's potential in this indication, or whether they were simply encouraging people to use their own imaginations. I have not heard back yet.

There certainly was no talk about the fact that Dextenza will only have 3 years to try to gain market share. OMER's Omidria wasn't able to break $70m in sales in that time-frame with the same economic incentives.

Sell-side not interested in facing negative information either

The best way not to find information bad for your thesis is not to look for it. I circulated a list of questions ahead of OCUL's Q2:17 conference call. They touched on the relevant issues with the OCUL investment thesis. Miraculously, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, JMP and Cantor all did not dial into the conference call. And after the call, they ALL went to reiterate their ratings and price targets.. The were no concerns raised about what the company DID say on the call: withdraw guidance on refiling Dexentza NDA, contradicting nearly everything that had been said on the manufacturing issues prior (ie: OCUL has said they had conducted a full investigation vs new CEO saying they just assumed the aluminum blade caused the issues, OCUL was counting on one validation batch for approval vs new CEO saying they need several batches, OCUL said they would be re-filing after validation batch was analyzed vs new CEO withdrawing completely re-filing guidance, etc.)

At the HCW conference the new CEO went even further, and said that OCUL is not even "inspection ready," so I do not understand how they had been expecting approval all this time in the first place.) And I certainly did not see anyone concerned about what was NOT SAID: how is the OTX-TP Phase-III expected to work given the poor full Phase-IIb data, where Dextenza revenues are going to come from in Year 4 post launch, what in fact was the safety data in the Phase-IIb OTX-TP trial, etc. I found this extremely surprising to say the least.

Company cannot turn a new page with prior CEO still around

Instead of turning a new page and trying to focus OCUL's delivery technology on projects that can generate financial returns, in my opinion, OCUL is stuck having to pursue and justify the same old projects started by prior management. As long as the prior CEO is sitting in every investor meeting, I do not understand how the new CEO is expected to be ablel to re-evaluate the financial attractiveness of Dextenza or the success potential of OTX-TP???

I do not understand why Amar is still on the board of OCUL. I do not think he should be involved with managing the company or meeting with investors. Maybe he should return whatever amount of stock the board decides to be appropriate, due to a complete lack of achieving the company's goals.

We can hopefully all agree that 2017 so far has been a disaster for OCUL: a bad facility re-inspection, a second FDA rejection, CFO, CMO and CEO resigned, head of regulatory fired, 20% of employees laid off, including head of commercial, shareholder lawsuits, etc. (It's nice that the share price hasn't changed much since Jan 1)

However, let's take a quick look at what OCUL accomplished last year. The stated milestones for 2016, from a Nov 2015 investor presentation, were the following:

OCUL_2016_Milestones.pdf

Conduct 2nd Phase-III Trial for allergic conjuctivitis - FAILED Finalize clinical trial and product design for 1st Phase-III OTX-TP trial for glaucoma - Primary Endpoint IMPOSSIBLE to hit with 5mmHg Clinical Relevance Gain NDA approval of DEXTENZA for post-surgical pain - FAILED File NDA supplement for allergic conjuctivitis subject to successful results and NDA approval of the pain indication - FAILED File NDA supplement for post-surgical inflammation subject to successful results and NDA approval of the pain indication - FAILED Ongoing pre-clinical development of the back of the eye programs - NO RESULTS YET

This is what the company accomplished during 2016 under the prior CEO's leadership of these goals:

They were able to correct a prior trial failure and show that dexamethasone reduces inflammation. That had been known for decades.

They signed a NON-DEAL deal w/ REGN, where OCUL received no money and REGN still needs to "opt in."

How much stock was the former CEO granted, again, FOR FREE???

Investors should have answers to some basic questions

Why didn't OCUL inform investors promptly when they realized that they won't be able to respond to the Form 483 before the Dextenza PDUFA date? That guaranteed the CRL. Why did OCUL press release an incorrect Primary Endpoint for the OTX-TP Phase-III trial on April 27, 2016? Why did they NEVER correct the misstatement in the press release? Why did they not clarify the primary endpoint for seven months, even while the 10Q contained conflicting information? Why did they NEVER include the full OTX-TP Phase-IIb efficacy data in any of their investor and medical presentations? Why did they REMOVE any reference to the OTX-TP Phase-IIb trial from their corporate slideshow, after I raised the previous question? Where will Dextenza reimbursement come from in Year 4 post approval? Were there patients with obvious signs of infection in the Phase-IIb OTX-TP trial? How about in the ongoing Phase-III trial? After TWO FDA inspections and TWO CRL's, why is the company hiring consultants NOW, to become "inspection ready"? What were ALL the prior management comments about potential near-term approval based on? If they were NEVER "inspection ready" what gave them confidence and belief and hope for the last two years+ that Dextenza can get approved? Why is it difficult to have the same relevant information in investor presentations as in the SEC filings?

I could go on for a very long time. But we can start with these.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OCUL.