Shopify: Scarcity, 'Fear Of Missing Out' And Catalysts

If you have been following our articles for the last few months, you are aware we are long-term shareholders of Shopify (SHOP). Since our last article, Shopify has run up from around $90 to a high of $122.50. Our intrinsic value is $105 per share. We believe Shopify has become detached from our intrinsic value because of scarcity.

Scarcity comes in a few flavors including the expectation of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-like growth, the lack of technology companies in Canada and a sticky multi-faceted as-a-service business model. Secondly, we believe there is a huge near-term catalyst that could blow a big short thesis out of the water around Halloween. Shopify could announce positive adjusted net income one quarter early in 3Q17.

Scarcity (aka Fear of Missing Out – FOMO)

Fear That Shopify Could Produce Amazon-Like Returns

The level of attention Shopify has received since its IPO in 2015 has been substantial. Likewise, the stock has compounded at a rate of 130% CAGR from its IPO offer price. A seven bagger in less than 2.5 years. There are many writers and analysts who have compared Shopify to that of Amazon. Where Amazon has compounded 38% CAGR for 20 years, a greater than 650 bagger in 20 years. It’s no wonder so many investors are having "fear of missing out."

Can Shopify be a 650 bagger in 20 years?

The short answer is we don't think so. Here is our reasoning. Since Shopify shares have appreciated 7x already, from today 650x the IPO price is about 90x today’s price in 18 years. The CAGR to achieve this feat would be 28.5%. While 9.5% is lower CAGR than Amazon’s amazing run, and over 100% lower than its own CAGR over the last 2.5 years, 28.5% growth every year for 18 years is enormous and would require Shopify to capture a substantially greater market share than we have projected. In our 10-year forecast model, we estimate Shopify will have over 5 million merchants on the platform (currently 500k). 90x today’s price in 18 years, discounted back to today at our 10% discount rate would imply an intrinsic value today of about $2,000 per share. For our model to produce a $2,000 per share intrinsic value, we would be suggesting that Shopify becomes a monopoly. While we do believe Shopify has a strong offering, we believe our 5 million merchants in 10 years is a much more fair forecast.

This reverse engineering makes us feel Amazon-like returns are not possible. However, it is certainly possible for Shopify’s growth to accelerate from here. In a previous article, we discussed how Shopify is only in the early adopters stage of the technology cycle. As more people look to create an online presence for their existing stores, or an online-only presence for whatever they want to sell, Shopify will enter the early and late majority stages, where growth will accelerate. Currently, Shopify is valued at 10x 2018 EV/revenue valuation multiple on 57% y/y expected revenue growth, according to our forecast. If Shopify sees accelerated revenue growth in the 100% per year range again, it is not hard to justify substantial multiple expansion in the range of 15-20x revenue, especially if they are also showing a profit.

Institutional Investors In Canada Have Few Choices When It Comes To Technology Stocks

The largest tech stocks in Canada include CGI Group (GIB) (IT Services/Consulting ~$13.7 billion market cap), Open Text (OTEX) (Enterprise Software - $8.5 billion), Constellation Software (CSU) (Software Roll-Up Model – ~C$14.6 billion), BlackBerry (BBRY) (Enterprise Security - $4.9 billion), Descartes Systems (DSGX) (Logistics Software - ~$2.6 billion) and Shopify (~$11.9 billion). And by US standards, the market cap of other Canadian technology companies outside these top six is quite small. After covering all these companies for four years, we can say that, by far, Shopify is in the category of technology with the most potential for rapid growth.

Shopify is now at a scale where it is becoming harder to ignore from an institutional investor point of view. Shopify is nearly the largest by market cap in the technology sector in Canada. Even to just track the benchmark, Shopify has to be a core holding in any Canadian institutional investor’s technology portfolio, otherwise any outperformance of Shopify would create a significant tracking error when they present their performance against the benchmark. As a result of Shopify's rapid rise in market cap, Shopify is now in the top 40 largest companies in Canad. This means it could be added to the S&P TSX 60 index. However, this index tries to have minimal turnover and is at the discretion of the committee, so we are not expecting a change unless a spot opens up.

Sticky Multi-Faceted As-A-Service Business Model

Shopify generates revenue in two main ways, monthly subscriptions and through the payment system to take a cut of every sale of its merchants. Monthly subscriptions are paid by merchants to use the platform and host their websites. These range from $29 for a basic plan, $79 for a regular plan, and $299 for an advanced plan, and $2000 a month for a Plus (enterprise level) plan.

With the subscription, if a merchant is a basic, regular, advanced or Plus user it is an indication of engagement. Higher plan users will be more engaged, but we cannot see the breakdowns except for an occasional disclosure of Plus users. We can, however, try to calculate the subscription revenue per merchant and get a sense of how the distribution lies.

We calculate annualized subscription revenue per merchant in 2Q17 was $616. Per month this equates to about $51. With the regular plan at $79 and the basic plan at $29, this $51 falls somewhere between them. Of course, you have Advanced users at $299 and Plus at $2,000 per month. But we could assume that those higher end plans are a small minority. (Plus had 2500 merchants at the end of 2016 vs total merchants of 377500 at the same point in time or just 0.7%). What we can conclude from these data points is that there is a minority of high-end users and a majority of lower end users.

This implies a huge opportunity to upsell to higher value plans from the merchant base. If you have a new merchant, they are likely to start on the $29 plan. They are still learning the ropes, probably not selling much and don't want to risk the extra $50 a month for the regular plan. This is probably the majority of new merchant adds every quarter as the extra $50 per month would require a business to revenue $25,000 per month to justify the credit card fee savings. Certainly added features from the regular plan could be a factor, but let's just look at straight numbers. We would guess that 75%-90% of the new merchants in 2017 (~122.5k) are on the basic plan still, this is about 20% of total merchants. This doesn't include the basic users from 2016 that have yet to churn off. Most basic users from before 2016 (if they have not upgraded) have likely churned off the platform due to not making enough sales.

If Shopify can upgrade their existing merchant base, the opportunity from basic to regular is 2.7x, from regular to advanced is 3.8x, and advanced to Plus is 6.7x.

The second way Shopify generates a recurring revenue is through credit card payments and payment processing fees. While these revenues are not perfectly recurring, with the diversity of merchants, and the consistency of seasonal retail cycles, these revenues are relatively secure. Merchant engagement is a factor related to GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume – total sales of all merchants) and GPV (Gross Processing Volume – total merchant sales processed through Shopify Payments). Higher merchant sales generation is a direct metric to show how engaged and sticky the merchant will be to the platform.

Unlike many other recurring or software as a service business models where the revenue upside is limited to a subscription or subscription upgrade, with Shopify, there is a subscription model that has the potential for significant upgrading. We will likely not see the metrics impacted for the foreseeable future as they continue to add substantial numbers of new basic users every day to dilute the outward impact. However, we look forward to those new merchants becoming future upgrades. The limitless upside is the merchant solutions portion, where merchants sell more and Shopify gets a clean cut of the pie. The pace of GMV growth is substantial at 84% y/y reaching nearly $20 billion in the last four quarters.

What does this Scarcity mean for investors?

Investors who believe Shopify is currently in the early stages of its development should hold on to their stock despite it appearing to be overpriced. While we believe Amazon-like returns are unlikely, many investors may see Shopify as a chance to redeem themselves after missing opportunities like Amazon. And this is not the only dynamic limiting the supply of stock. Demand for a recurring business model with high upside potential in the Canadian tech sector is significant.

With multiple factors driving incremental demand for Shopify's stock, we believe investors should hang on to their positions. We are not advocates of buying stocks at prices above our intrinsic value, but we are more than happy to continue being an owner of a company that has the potential for a very bright future.

Near-Term Catalyst

Previously we had suggested that the 3Q17 earnings announcement would include guidance for 4Q17 indicating the first quarter of positive adjusted net income. We suggested that this would eliminate a big short thesis on Shopify. But we think there is something even more powerful to look out for in the 3Q17 results. If Shopify has a strong quarter and beats on revenue again, it is well within the realm of possibilities to report its first quarter of positive adjusted net income in 3Q17 around Halloween.

What does Shopify need on the top line to achieve this in 3Q17?

Less than you would expect. Our model is forecasting for $171 million revenue in 3Q17, $5 million above the high end of guidance or only 2.8% above the high end of guidance. In the last four quarters, Shopify has beat the top end of its guidance by 5.4%, on average. With our $171 million revenue, we forecast a reported net loss of $4 million. Add back the $15 million of stock-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes from the guidance and our net loss becomes an adjusted net income of $11 million.

This event should be a substantial positive catalyst for Shopify stock.

Conclusion

We try to explain the divergence in the stock price from our intrinsic value. We attribute it to a significant supply and demand issue with regard to available investment opportunities in high-growth potential stocks, the limited landscape of Canadian technology stocks, and a unique business model with huge upgrading opportunities and wallet sharing. While we understand other investors may have different valuation methods and assumptions, we stick with our valuation methods and our intrinsic value of $105 per share. Due to the scarcity of stock, we do not advocate selling shares, but neither do we suggest you should buy shares above our intrinsic value.

Finally, we see a potential for a surprise to the upside when Shopify reports 3Q17 earnings results at the end of October or Early November. Shopify could announce its first profitable quarter since the IPO. If it does, this would be one-quarter earlier than expected and eliminate a well-known short thesis.

