Economy Continues To Grow: But Not By That Much

The year-over-year performance of real GDP growth continues to mirror the performance of industrial production, leading to the conclusion that economic growth will remain much as it has been.

Industrial production rose by 1.6 percent, year-over-year, which was down from the 2.4 percent number recorded for July and the 2.1 percent rate of increase for the second quarter.

The new numbers for industrial production indicate that although the economy continues to grow, the big pickup hoped for by the Trump administration is just not there.

The Federal Reserve has released the numbers on industrial production for August and the data seem to point to the fact that although the economy is growing, it is not anywhere near a robust state.

Industrial production rose in August, year-over-year, at a 1.6 percent rate.

This was actually down from the July number which, revised, came in at 2.4 percent.

The average pickup for the July/August period, year-over-year, was only 2.0 percent. This is down slightly from the second quarter number of 2.1 percent.

Analysts were getting excited by the second quarter figures on the growth of real GDP - another attempt at identifying the “green shoots” of accelerating economic growth - connected with the eight-year old recovery. But, the July and August figures seem to throw some cold water on the hopes of an acceleration of the speed of economic growth.

Retail sales, also, were not very good for August lending a further dampening of economic hopes.

The performance of industrial production tends to parallel the performance of real GDP growth, but the numbers come out monthly rather than quarterly. Thus, the industrial production data tend to give us advance guidance on what the real GDP figures will look like when they are released.

Looking at the industrial production numbers of the past couple of years shows that since the first quarter of 2016, the economy was picking up momentum.

In the first quarter of 2016, the year-over-year rate of increase of industrial production was a negative 2.2 percent. This number dropped in the following three quarters of 2016 and turned positive in the first quarter of 2017, showing a 0.6 percent rate of growth.

In the second quarter of 2017, the growth rate jumped to 2.1 percent, providing hope to analysts that were anticipating that the Trump administration might be entering into a new era of more rapid economic growth.

The peak appears to have come in the second quarter when, as reported above, the growth rate jumped to 2.4 percent, year-over-year.

As we have seen all during this period of economic recovery, just when it seems that the economy might really be starting to accelerate, we get results in the following months that our hopes are not going to be realized.

The hope was supported by the data on capacity utilization. All through 2016, capital utilization seemed to be stuck at 75.8 percent of capacity, even though the rate of industrial production was picking up.

In the first quarter of 2017, industrial production remained at the 75.8 percent level.

But, in the second quarter of 2017, hope was rekindled. The numbers improved, just like the numbers improved in the rate of increase in industrial production. Capacity utilization in the second quarter of 2017 was 76.9 percent.

In July capacity utilization jumped to 76.9 percent, before falling to 76.1 percent in August - the average for the two months being 76.5 percent. Thus, capacity utilization basically duplicated the performance of industrial production, with the two month average for July and August coming in below the second quarter figures.

Comparing this trajectory with the numbers on the growth rate of real GDP we find that the year-over-year rate of growth in real GDP reached near term trough in the second quarter of 2016, where the trough in industrial production came in the first quarter of 2016.

The growth rate of real GDP has increased every quarter since the second quarter of 2016. In the third quarter, growth was 1.5 percent, year-over-year. In the fourth quarter, the growth rate was up to 1.8 percent.

In 2017, real GDP grew by 2.0 percent, year-over-year, and in the second quarter the growth rate was 2.1 percent.

So, the rate of increase of industrial production and the growth rate of real GDP over the past six quarters were pretty well in sync with one another.

It might also be mentioned that the compound rate of growth of real GDP since the end of the Great Recession - a full eight-years of growth - was a compound rate of 2.1 percent.

So, one can say that the economy continues pretty much on tract. The economy is growing but the growth rate is relatively modest.

And, even more important going forward, it does not look like the future will be much different from the past eight years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.