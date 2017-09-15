Summit Therapeutics: Buy The Dip

Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) rose by as much as 40% since I called for investors to play the run-up in February. As I write this article, shares have fallen by around 20% in reaction to pricing of a secondary offering.

SMMT data by YCharts

The company priced 1.5 million ADSs (American Depositary Shares) at $12.00 per ADS, receiving a total of around $17.5 million. Keep in mind that each ADS represents five ordinary shares.

Back in February I was bullish on the company for several reasons:

Management at Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) saw promise in the company's approach, utilizing utrophin modulator ezutromid to potentially be able to treat all DMD patients. The larger company purchased European rights for the treatment for $40 million upfront and up to $522 million in milestone and royalty payments. This also includes an option for the Latin American market. Beginning 2018 the two companies will split global research and development costs to the tune of 55% footed by Summit and 45% provided by Sarepta.

Data from preclinical studies appears promising, showing that ezutromid treatment results in utrophin production being switched on and maintained continuously. For example, in an mdx model (most commonly used in for DMD), ezutromid resulted in protection of loss of function that would have occurred with exercise.

Promise in the company's C. difficile infection program utilizing novel antibiotic candidate ridinilazole. In a phase 2 trial dubbed CoDIFy statistical superiority was shown over vancomycin.

Updates

In April the company announced the online publication of results from the CoDIFy study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases. As stated before, its novel antibiotic candidate ridinilazole showed significant benefit over vancomycin, achieving statistical superiority in sustained clinical response (defined as cure at the end of treatment and no recurrence 30 days after). A sustained clinical response rate of 66.7% compared very favorably to 42.4% for vancomycin- notably, median time to hospital discharge was five days for patients treated with the study drug versus seven days for vancomycin. The incidence of adverse events was quite similar in both antibiotic treatments.

Figure 2: CoDIFy trial results (Source: Corporate Presentation)

It was this data that led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") agency to award the company a contract worth up to $62 million, funds which will be utilized to support the company's planned pivotal program. Keep in mind the urgency of the need here, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously highlighted C. difficile as one of three pathogens that pose an immediate public health threat, with estimated annual acute care costs totaling almost $5 billion in the United States.

Management continues to guide for dual phase three studies of ridinilazole to be initiated in the first half of next year. Keep in mind that there are over 1 million CDI cases in the United States and Europe combined each year, with new patients having a 25% chance of experiencing a second episode of CDI. Risk of recurrence goes up to over 65% after two recurrences, due to use of broad spectrum antibiotic treatments currently utilized as standard of care. Such treatments cause significant damage to the gut microbiome leaving patients vulnerable to recurrence - ridinilazole on the other hand has been shown to preserve the gut microbiome, which could lead it to become a frontline treatment option should all go well.





Figure 3: Broad potential use in CDI (Source: Corporate Presentation)

An under-the-radar catalyst later this year will come when it reports data from an exploratory phase 2 study evaluating ridinilazole against the antibiotic fidaxomicin. An important objective of the study is to determine the relative impact on the patients' microbiomes following treatment with ridinilazole compared to fidaxomicin. If positive, such data would likely serve to increase optimism and bump shares higher. Hopefully the above will help readers and Wall Street realize there's much more to the company than DMD.

As for ezutromid, remember that the PhaseOut DMD study is a 48-week, open-label, mid-stage study (n=40) which enrolled patients in the UK and US. Management's hypothesis is that it can modulate production of utrophin to keep it turned on, so that it can perform the role in mature muscle fiber that would have been done by the dystrophin that doesn't arrive. If the approach works, it could have a big advantage over existing therapies due to its disease modifying for all patients.

Figure 4: Utrophin structural similarities with dystrophin (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The study objective is to establish proof of concept and evaluate a range of muscle structure, muscle health and functional endpoints. The company expects to report 24-week data in the first quarter of 2018 from all patients who provide a 24-week biopsy sample (n=20). Results will also include 24-week MRI and functional data from all 40 patients. Keep in mind that top-line results for the full 48 weeks are due in the third quarter of 2018.

Figure 5: Preclinical data shows utrophin modulation protected against loss of muscle function in mdx model (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Final Thoughts

For the second quarter, the company reported a cash balance of £28.3 million, which includes the receipt of a $22 million milestone payment from Sarepta. The company reported an adjusted profit of £6.2 million for the first six months of 2017 compared to a loss of £11.9 million for the same period last year.

While I take analyst recommendations with a grain of skepticism, H.C. Wainwright analyst Carol Werther has a solid track record and makes a decent case for upside in shares. She models £1.2 billion in worldwide peak sales (2026) for ezutromid and £930 million in 2021 peak sales for ridinilazole in CDI. Even if we cut those numbers in half by the usual Faison discount (for the sake of being conservative), it appears that the stock is trading in value territory. While I can understand a "skepticism" discount for ezutromid due to lack of human data, I find it hard to believe given that ridinilazole has been significantly de-risked.

Summit Therapeutics remains a Buy.

Now that dilution is out of the way, I suggest that readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence establish their full positions in the near term. Remember, as per strategy, we typically initiate a pilot position and then add over time, whether that be a series of weeks or months. In the event of a significant run-up prior to data, investors should take partial or full profits depending on their risk tolerance and desired upside exposure.

The main risk at this point is disappointing 24-week data in the first quarter of 2018 from the PhaseOut DMD study. Setbacks in the clinic, including initiation of the pivotal program for ridinilazole, are also a potential concern. Dilution in the near term appears to be off the table, as the company has recently raised $17.5 million not including the underwriter option. Compared to a market capitalization of almost $200 million, the amount of dilution is not as bad as it could be relatively speaking. When management opts to get all the cash it can get its hands on, that can be a sign of a lack of faith in future prospects or at least lack of conviction. While shares are not showing strength in the face of dilution, I'm still somewhat encouraged that management did not try to raise in the range of $30 million or more. Keep in mind it stands to receive up to $500 million in milestones from Sarepta, not to mention being able to share global R&D costs (55%/45% split) starting January 2018. As per its BARDA contract, the company is initially eligible to receive $32 million, in addition to three independent option work segments for an additional $30 million if all are exercised in full.

