Evaluating The Timing Of Fuel Cell Energy's Scaling Up To Be An Important Player In The Global Fuel Cell Marketplace

Fuel cells have attractive characteristics for electric utilities and their regulators. Fuel cells may become an important source of electricity generation and storage in the relatively near term.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) continues its transition from an R&D company to a commercial products manufacturer, services provider, and developer. FCEL has been unprofitable since 1997, but it has begun to make significant progress in its transition toward becoming a profitable market-responsive company. On the earnings conference call, the statement was made by CFO Mike Bishop that "[g]iven the size of these awards we are now well positioned to generate EBITDA positive results in future periods as these projects become revenue producing assets."

FCEL, the common stock, may provide an attractive investment opportunity if Fuel Cell Energy can manage its growth effectively. However, stock issuances at less than BVPS (book value per share) will dilute the book value of the previously outstanding shares and will dilute EPS, DPS (if any), and earnings growth. This may put pressure on FCEL's on the near-term common stock price performance of FCEL. It is my understanding that FCEL's BVPS is about $2.10 per share at the present time.

The simple solution to the earnings dilution problem is to avoid selling new common stock at prices less than $2.10 per share. [Indeed, FCEL traded at as much as $5.20 per share on October 24, 2016 (note that this is after the 1-for-12 stock split that occurred on December 4, 2015).] Nevertheless, FCEL is growing rapidly and understandably is facing pressure to raise cash via sales of common equity. I'm not particularly concerned about this given that FCEL is a company that hasn't been profitable for the last 20 years or so. At this point, any earnings would be great even if they have to be shared with the holders of new common stock sold at less than BVPS.

You have to spend money to make money and, so long as the company and its management performs effectively in meeting the growing demand for fuel cells, one has to take the bitter with the sweet. However, Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are investment alternatives that might be worth considering. Note that I recommend that investors do their own due diligence.

FCELB (FCELB) continues to have some attractive attributes. FCELB is a cumulative convertible preferred stock with a five percent cumulative dividend. It currently trades at about 27.5 percent of redemption value, which means that the effective dividend rate is a bit over 18 percent. This may be a reasonable alternative to FCEL, especially given that it has attractive corporate governance features.

The purpose of this article is to explore selected aspects of FCEL's business plan and financial performance.

1. Does FCEL's focus on EBITDA make sense in the context of FCEL retaining ownership of fuel cells and operating them under a PPA (power purchase agreement)?

No. Focusing on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization makes little sense in the context of retaining ownership of fuel cells. This is because interest expense, taxes, and depreciation/amortization are huge contributors to the value created by the long-term ownership of capital-intensive electricity generating assets. Still, earning at least EBITDA is a reasonable short term goal.

As I've pointed out before, Christiensen Associates explains that the Federal ITC (investment tax credit) accounts for perhaps "40 percent to 50 percent of developers' net profits on residential solar installations." While fuel cells aren't eligible for ITC treatment, there is the standard tax benefit of accelerated depreciation--the ability to fully utilize tax benefits is crucial for infrastructure investors. [This asymmetric tax treatment makes it difficult for fuel cells to compete against solar/wind in RFPs. It has been reported that in the recent CT RFP bidding that solar bid 8.1 cents per kWh, wind bid 9.9 cents per kWh, and fuel cells bid 14.3 cents per kWh. My guess is that much of solar and wind's pricing advantage results from their ability to capture tax benefits from favorable ITC treatment.]

Given that FCEL has not had net profits in the last 20 years, I'm having a hard time seeing how FCEL could effectively use the tax benefits of ownership of generation infrastructure assets. While it's likely that FCEL has tax loss carryforwards from its years of losses that could be utilized to continue to shelter future net income from taxes, a better approach for FCEL may be to focus on transferring ownership of PPA assets via a project financing structure, while retaining a small equity stub. This was alluded to on the conference call.

I would think that infrastructure investors such as Macquarie Asset Management and Global Infrastructure Partners, among others, would be very interested in funding utility-scale fuel cell projects. My understanding is that most project finance structures now use an 80 percent debt/20 percent equity capital mix. The cost of project finance debt would largely be a function of the credit rating of the utility counterparty. EEI reports (p. 11) that "[c]redit spreads for A rated corporate utility bonds declined from about 210 basis points early in the year to under 170 basis points by yearend," meaning that a project financed project supported by a PPA with an A-rated utility might be able to raise 10-year debt at a rate of about 4.25 percent (calculated using a 2.45 percent 10 year Treasury bond rate as of yearend 2016).

If the federal government went to "full expensing" of infrastructure investments as has been discussed, then it would be even more clear that the ownership model makes little sense for FCEL at the present time. Fuel cell generating assets would need to be owned by entities that can efficiently utilize the very large upfront tax benefits of infrastructure ownership that could result from "full expensing."

To conclude, the PPA model makes sense for FCEL. I'm more skeptical of FCEL retaining substantial equity ownership interests in these PPA units. Using project financing models and finding infrastructure investment partners (debt and equity) may make more sense. FCEL could be the "public face" of the fuel cell plants and operate them, but FCEL would have a modest ownership stake in the plants.

2. Please explain how the PPA model might affect FCEL's business development in "traditional" and "competitive" jurisdictions?

In the U.S., the power purchase agreement model, as practiced today, is an outgrowth of PURPA of 1978 and EPAct of 1992. Prior to PURPA and EPAct, there had been "cost of service" PPAs, but now the PPAs between utilities and IPPs (independent power producers) reflect the wholesale competition in the electricity (kWh) product that is in place throughout much of the U.S. and the retail competition that is present in 14 state jurisdictions (including D.C.).

In "traditional states" the utilities have incentives to prefer to own the electric generation plants in their service territory, but the utilities may also procure renewables via PPAs in order to meet RPS (renewable portfolio standard) requirements.

In the "retail competition" states, the utilities tend to not own electric generation in the state so the utilities may be less resistant to signing PPAs for renewable generation to serve default, standard-offer customers. In retail competition states, it may also be feasible in some cases to build fuel cells without a PPA, instead selling into the regional wholesale electricity market.

Thus, both traditional and retail competition states can provide market opportunities for FCEL, but there are differences in how those market opportunities will be structured.

Outside the U.S., some countries like Japan and S. Korea have a version of the traditional utility model and other countries, such as the UK, are closer to the model used in retail competition states.

I explain this because it will affect the places where FCEL can sell fuel cells outright to electric utilities versus the places where FCEL is better off pursuing some version of the BOOT (build, own, operate, and transfer) model. So, it makes sense that S. Korea is a place where FCEL was able to sell fuel cells directly to an electric utility whereas in the case of LIPA the PPA model was the way to go.

As was mentioned on the earnings conference call and in this EIA document, in S. Korea "state-owned Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) controls all aspects of electricity generation, retail sales, transmission, and distribution. In 2001, KEPCO's generation assets were spun off into six separate subsidiary power generation companies." There is a "10 percent by 2024" renewable portfolio standard, increasing by 1 percent per year between 2017 and 2023. Also, there is some type of financial penalty for missing these intermediate targets. Note also that there is a "2x multiplier" for fuel cells, meaning that for every one MWh of electricity generated, the producer receives two RECS (renewable energy credits) rather than just one, which makes fuel cells even more attractive for utilities. This relatively centralized procurement structure is attractive for FCEL in terms of realizing revenues from fuel cell sales relatively quickly, i.e., by early-2018 in the case of the recently announced 20 MW sale.

LIPA is a relatively-unusually structured publicly-owned municipal electric utility in New York that is operated by PSEG Long Island, a subsidiary of PSEG, an investor-owned electric utility. In fact, LIPA is operated under the name PSEG Long Island. Most customers of PSEG Long Island probably have never heard of LIPA.

LIPA is subject to limited regulation by the NY DPS, with the NY DPS serving in an advisory role to LIPA's board of trustees. Pursuant to electric restructuring requirements of the NYPSC, electric utilities do not own electric generation plants in NY. However, electric utilities (aka load-serving entities) can procure generation resources via RFPs (requests for proposal) that lead to PPAs with producers.

With respect to FCEL's proposed projects, LIPA was able to show that the 40 MW of fuel cell generation could save LIPA significant costs, making the fuel cells clearly beneficial to its utility customers. These projects avoided the need to issue a "load pocket" RFP to address transmission congestion in a specific area of LIPA's service territory, defers planned transmission project with estimated capital costs of $76 million for 9 or more years, and reduces the need to purchase RECs (see p. 6 here). LIPA assumed a 95 percent capacity factor for FCEL's fuel cells, compared to 14 percent for solar (which is an intermittent resource), which meant that the fuel cells avoided the use of more fuel and purchased power (see p. 6. here).

As mentioned on the conference call, having a PPA with LIPA may help to simplify the logistics of meeting siting and various other regulatory requirements because PSEG Long Island can help with compliance. This could speed up the commercial operation of these plants a bit. While FCEL has apparently not yet signed PPAs with LIPA at this time, it seems plausible that the fuel cells can be put into place relatively quickly with commercial operation of the first fuel cell site in mid- to late-2018, with the other two sites following in early- to mid-2019.

It appears that LIPA plans to try to meet New York's 50 percent by 2030 RPS standard. For 2017, as reported by DSIRE, the ACP (alternative compliance price) will be set by NYSERDA at REC price plus 10%. It is my understanding that NYSERDA offered 56,142 Tier 1 RECs for sale in the 2017 compliance year. It appears that the ACP for 2017 Tier 1 RECs purchased from NYSERDA is $21.16 per megawatt-hour.

ACP may be important for FCEL and LIPA because it can help to show that fuel cells are cost effective relative to other alternatives. LIPA would comply with the RPS via the ACP if that would be more cost effective than agreeing to a PPA with FCEL. Thus, LIPA wouldn't have picked FCEL if procuring from FCEL was not more cost effective than simply paying the ACP price set by NYSERDA and was not preferable to picking one the other bidders. Note that I haven't studied the specifics of LIPA's procurement process in any detail.

3. Do you have any comments on the fact situation in Connecticut?

Yes, I do. On the earnings conference call, FCEL management mentioned that "Act 17144 enables Connecticut's two electric utilities, Eversource and Avangrid, each purchase up to 30 megawatts of fuel cells." My reading of 17144, however, is that the 30 MW is "in the aggregate," thus the two electric utilities would have to share the 30 MW in some fashion. If that isn't so, what could "in the aggregate" mean? The relevant statutory language is as follows:"The facilities acquired, built pursuant to said power purchase agreements and that receive said financial incentives under this section shall not exceed a total nameplate capacity rating of thirty megawatts in the aggregate." Note, however, that I am not necessarily an expert on statutory construction/interpretation.

In terms of timing, 17144 appears to require a three-stage process: (1) utility submits plans to the CT PURA (Public Utility Regulatory Authority) regarding fuel cell procurement; (2) if the plan is approved, the utility would implement a competitive RFP process to decide on a procurement proposal; and (3) the utility would submit a procurement plan for approval by the PURA. Based on the information available to me at this time and with limited information to go by, but based on my experience working at state PUCs and as a consultant, I'd guesstimate a nine-month process for the three steps, base case.

I would just add that the CT PURA likely faces significant pressure to build new generation in CT given the likely eventual closure of Millstone 2 and 3, which have nameplate capacity of about 2,000 MW. The CT legislature has already grappled with the idea of a ZEC type approach (similar to NY and IL), but has done nothing to date. Given the harm to utility customers in CT from a premature closure of these plants, I would think it reasonably probable that CT will eventually approve a ZEC type approach. Still, I agree that CT may need to procure 100 MW to 250 MW of fuel cells in the next several years even if Millstone 2 and 3 stay open. Please note that the 100 to 250 MW estimate is based on the statement by FCEL management that they thought that the market for fuel cells in CT might eventually total 100 MW to 250 MW.

My understanding is that Connecticut is raising its RPS goal in order to produce an additional 1,100 GWh in new electricity each year by 2020 from renewable sources.

An additional 1,100 GWh in new electricity from the current level of about 37,500 GWh would be an increase of about 3 percent from recent levels. Connecticut's net summer capacity in 2015 was about 8,800 MW. A three percent increase in generating capacity would imply new generating capacity of about 264 MW. This is a bit higher than FCEL's estimate of as much as 250 MW of demand for construction of as much as 250 MW of fuel cell capacity. My calculations are a bit crude, but they corroborate the potential significant demand for fuel cell electricity generating capacity in CT in the next few years.

4. When do you think FCEL could achieve EBITDA?

CFO Mike Bishop stated during the recent earnings call that "[g]iven the size of these awards we are now well positioned to generate EBITDA positive results in future periods as these projects become revenue producing assets."

It seems plausible that FCEL could realize the revenues from the 20 MW plant sale to S. Korea by early-2018 and that FCEL could begin to realize revenues from the LIPA PPA by mid- to late-2018, and continuing in early- to mid-2019. It seems possible that FCEL could know whether it won in the CT procurement process by, say, June 2018. Thus, it appears that FCEL is on the road to earning EBITDA, but actually achieving that goal could, at best, may not occur until mid-2018 to mid-2019.

