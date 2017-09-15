Investec's (IVTJF) Investor Pre-Close Briefing Conference (Transcript)

Investec PLC (OTCPK:IVTJF) Investor (pre-close) briefing September 15, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Koseff - CEO and Executive Director

Nishlan Samujh - CFO

Analysts

Stephen Koseff

Good morning everybody. Welcome to our pre-close briefing. I think if we look at the operating environment, clearly, we are in two geographies where there is quite a lot of uncertainty and I think that in the UK obviously there is a lot of uncertainty around Brexit. Brexit inflation has been rising and there is a bit of a squeeze on household spending. And so, we are expecting lower growth. I’m not an economist, but I listen to my colleague here, Philip Shaw. And then I think the South African economy came out of recession in the second quarter but business and consumer confidence are very low. And that’s really because we have very challenging political environments at this point in time. On the other hand, we’ve had supportive stock markets and I think that would have helped the overall results. We've also had the support of currency.

If we look at an overview of the six months, I think our Wealth & Investment business is expected to report results comfortably ahead of the prior period and while the Asset Management business is expected to report results in line with the prior period. I will give you a little bit of color as to why in a moment. But both divisions have benefited from higher average funds under management and obviously the favorable equity markets as well. Both have benefited from sound net inflows.

I think the Specialist Banking business is expected to report results ahead of the prior year. South Africa well ahead of the prior year, UK well behind the prior year. And I will give you a little bit of color on that in a moment.

So, a little bit mixed, be have had support from the currency. And we do expect revenue to be ahead of the prior year. Our recurring income will be about 75% of our total income. Our expenses are growing in line as a consequence of quite a lot of planned investment which we spoke about at the year end with regard to banking infrastructure and building our client franchise businesses. And then as well we have double rent in this particular period which we didn’t have in the same period last year which has affected the UK bank results in particular. So overall, we expect our operating profit to be comfortably ahead of the prior year.

If we look at our key earnings drivers I think third party assets under management have increased 6.1% to £160 million. That was at the end of August. Clearly, we’ve still got a few weeks to go and that could still be affected by both markets and the exchange rate. But that’s an annualized growth of just under 15%.

Customer deposits up 1.3% to £29.5 million. Again, we have been managing our excess liquidity to try bring our cost of funds down, and we are seeing some benefit on that front. And then core loans and advances, 4.5%, that’s just under 11% annualized growth. And that comes from at this point in time primarily the South African business with a bit of growth in the UK business that we are expecting reasonable growth for the half year to £23.7 billion.

The balance sheet that we’re talking about which is at the end of August would have had very little exchange rate because it would have had very little effect on the balance sheet as the Rand Pound exchange rate was almost identical at March and August. It has since weakened in the last week. But who knows. It is volatile, so we don’t know where it lands up.

If we look at liquidity I think we’ve continued to maintain sound liquidity levels. Our cost of funds in the UK has continued to decline, and that is a planned strategy and we’re making good traction on that. Advances of potential customer and deposits are 79% so we have let go some of our liquidity as mentioned earlier to try and improve our cost of funds.

On the capital front, Investec Ltd. is still slightly below our target of 10% while Investec Plc is well ahead of our target. We’re not worried about Investec Ltd. because we are on a migration to the advanced method AIV, and we put in our application in August last year and we’re in the process with central bank. So, we do expect AIV to be implemented sometime in 2018 calendar year, whether it is 1st April or whether it is 1st July, sometime during that period and that will add quite a lot of additional capital or surplus capital because our risk weights will go up anywhere between, excuse me for saying this, but 1.5% to 1.7%. So that will be the improvement in our capital ratios. Our leverage ratios are still well ahead of our target of 6% and that’s on a fully loaded basis. So, we are very comfortable with our liquidity and capital position.

On impairments, we do expect our impairments to be ahead of the prior period. I think on a number of fronts, I think our legacy portfolio is slightly ahead of the prior period, and that’s because we are anticipating acceleration of clearing of some of that book. And hopefully we will see a lot of progress on that in the next six months. I think impairments in South Africa are expected to be ahead of the prior year and in ongoing business, although the ratio is still at the very low end of our long-term range.

So, we expect the credit loss charge to be [1.05%] to 2.55% during this period. I think if we look at our divisions I think Asset Management had positive net inflows of £1.9 billion up to the end of August. I think earnings were supported by market levels. I think we had solid net inflows offset by lower performance fees in South Africa. I think that’s really the reason why Asset Management was flat or will be flat overall is because performance fees in South Africa were lower and notwithstanding the fact that we’ve had quite good performance. Let's remember in the previous period the performance was a little bit weak there. It has turned around. So, we are seeing really good long-term performance and quite a strong short-term performance in recent months. So, they have broken the £100 billion mark. They are up 7.2% to £102 billion at the end of August.

I think on Wealth, performance of the global business is well ahead of the prior year. We have seen higher average funds under management, inflows of just under £1 billion. I think earnings in South Africa have been impacted by lower activity levels while the UK business has had a very strong performance. So, you’re seeing a different story in the two geographies. And I think South Africa is impacted by -- not [balanced] by confidence levels.

Click & Invest was successfully launched in June 2017. That is a defensive strategy. It will be a long road before we see a lot of benefit from it, but we have received a lot of positive input from all commentators. So, funds under management at £57.1 billion at the end of August.

Going to the Specialist Bank, I think as we said results are expected to be ahead of the prior year. And our net interest income that is up supported by book growth, in the UK strongly up, in South Africa down slightly. And that's again always a little bit of noise in net interest income. We also have had a cost of foreign liabilities as a consequence of the downgrade affecting that number. So, it won’t be down much but it is down slightly. And UK also benefitting from the reduction in cost of funds.

If we look at investment associates trading and other operating income that will be ahead of the prior year. Strong performance from the South African investment portfolio including our equity accounted earnings, Investec Equity Partners, impacted by less realizations in the UK investment portfolio.

And in trading income from across the customer flow I think was down in this period as a consequence of lower levels of volatility. If you remember last year we had Brexit. July would have been very active on a month and there were quite pretty good levels of activity relative to what we have seen in a much lower volatility environment.

On fees and commissions, I think again a good performance from the South African corporate treasury and structuring businesses. In the UK, we had a very strong first half last year in the investment bank, so we’re seeing less investment banking and securities activity off the back of very strong periods last year. Still a reasonable amount of activity, but not quite as strong as the first half last year.

And then on costs as I said we have a deliberate strategy of investing in infrastructure, building out some of our franchises, in particular the building of the private client offering in the UK. And obviously we’re moving to new premises in London. This would have had an impact on the cost line, although they are growing modestly in line with I would say with this part of the business overall in line with revenue, in this part of the business, still the investment is a little bit faster than revenue.

We'll get to legacy. We expect legacy loss to be moderately ahead of the prior period off the back of anticipated acceleration of sales of a portion of the book. We are trying to accelerate getting this legacy down and hopefully you will see a lot of progress by the end of the year. So, we are making good progress but we expect to really break the back of it either by the end of this year or by the end of next year. We expect the book to be £430 million or thereabouts by the end of September.

I think other information; our tax rate is down. We've had provisions no longer required so we will have a lower tax rate. That is not a sustainable number. It's just in this particular period of 15%, non-controlling interests of £32 million that's both related to minorities in the Asset Management business and the consolidation of our property fund. And we expect the number of shares in issue to be 924 million roughly.

So, in conclusion I think the geopolitical environment has been challenging with a lot of uncertainty prevailing in our core geographies. I think you’ve got both from the complexity of Brexit as well as the South African political environment is very steady at the moment in the run-up to the December elections, ruling party elections which have a lot of impact on direction of the country. I think we have had some support from global markets and improved outlook for the global economy. We have had, I would say, decent activity levels. Our client base has demonstrated a lot of resilience in the environment.

We continue to see positive overall performance driven by diverse revenue streams and very strong franchise businesses. I think we will continue to focus on execution of our strategic initiatives, mindful of the fact that we’re in the toughest macro environment and there could be a lot of uncertainty in the second half. But overall, we are very comfortable with where we are as a firm. We’ve always got work to do, but I think we’re making a significant amount of progress.

So that is a quick summary. I’m happy to take questions. We can start in South Africa. Nishlan?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Nishlan Samujh

Thanks Stephen. Are there any questions out here? Stephen, no questions then.

Stephen Koseff

Nothing?

Nishlan Samujh

Nothing.

Stephen Koseff

What’s wrong with them? Okay. London. Nothing. You want early tea. Is that it? Okay. Well, we’ll see you in November. Thank you.

