7.125% From This New REIT Preferred

Proceeds are to redeem the Series B and C preferred, with significant savings.

The ever growing list of REITs (equity and mortgage) tapping the preferred market to raise capital - or, in many cases, to replace capital - has increased yet again as Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) has tapped the preferred market with a new Series J which will be used to redeem two existing series of preferred stocks.

For those not familiar:

Colony NorthStar has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business. As of June 30, 2017, the REIT had assets under management, including both balance sheet investments and third-party managed investments, of approximately $56 billion (of which $14.2 billion relates to The Townsend Group, which it is selling). The firm manages capital on behalf of stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded REITs and registered investment companies. In addition, it owns NorthStar Securities, LLC, a captive broker-dealer platform that raises capital in the retail market.

The details of the new issue:

The prospectus is here, and the term sheet is here.

The following table has the descriptions of Colony's outstanding preferred stock (the issues being redeemed highlighted in red):

The pricing on the outstanding issues:

The CLNSpE and CLNSpD have higher yields due to their shorter period until redemption as Colony has been actively managing its capital and redeeming preferreds and other higher cost obligations.

Stripped yield from a historical perspective:

Looking at the Series H (more of a current coupon type of series) versus the equity on a yield basis, we see that the equity is trading at its widest versus the preferred, making the equity/preferred decision more difficult:

While more difficult, the decision is also a function of the desired characteristics of the investment - stable income and pricing versus potential volatility.

Finding a peer group for a REIT that has equity REIT characteristics, mortgage REIT characteristics, asset management, etc. is somewhat difficult. As a result, I have added recently issued preferred from all these types of firms to the peer group.

As the table above (and charts below) show, the Colony preferreds are higher yield than many of their peers and attractive on that basis.

Stripped yield graphically:

Earlier, I pointed out how Colony has been managing its capital structure prudently; as a result, a look at the yield-to-call is necessary:

As the chart above shows, the higher stripped yield Colony preferred (the D and E) are not as attractive on a yield-to-call basis.

Bottom line: I like the new issue and will be rolling out of my Series C (bought below $20) into the new Series H. I will be holding on to my Series E (bought at $20 and change) in the near-term until I get a better feel for the direction and velocity of rates.

A little color on NorthStar's equity:

Price return:

CLNS data by YCharts

Equity Dividend yield:

CLNS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Total return price:

CLNS Total Return Price data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.