Liabilities Could Be Troubling For Equifax

Thesis



Liability claims against Equifax (EFX) could run up in the billions of dollars, potentially endangering the future of the company. The estimate is based on a class action that was filed as well as a comparison with another data breach at GPN from 2012. As much as 1.5 million payment cards were compromised which cost the company more than $114 million. While the comparison is not exactly apples to apples, it does provide additional insight into the potential size of the costs the company may incur.





Equifax tries to dodge liability

Equifax seems to know it could be on the hook for some major damages. With that in mind, the company has tried to prevent consumers from having their day in court. Consumers who wished to check whether their data was compromised could do so on the site. While doing so, EFX would offer the consumer a year of free credit monitoring but there was a cunning catch:



“If your data had been stolen, Equifax offered a free year of credit monitoring known as “TrustedID Premier.” But some fine print may also mean that consumers who agree would be giving up the right to sue over many types of damages related to the massive penetration.”



It appears that EFX tried to take advantage of distraught consumers that simply wished to check whether critical and sensitive information of theirs had been exposed. The fact that EFX tried to take advantage of this has aggravated federal lawmakers and a state attorney:



“For already panicked consumers, that fine print - an arbitration clause - has caused further frustration, prompting federal lawmakers and at least one state attorney general to condemn Equifax for appearing to force aggrieved consumers to give up their day in court. “



Needless to say, this cunning approach also was ill-received by consumers:



“Social media was flooded with messages of concern, with some fearing that simply using an Equifax website to check whether their information was compromised bound them to arbitration - a private proceeding which consumer advocates and lawyers consider inherently biased in favor of companies.”



What this does make clear is that EXF is certainly fearing the potential liabilities stemming from lawsuits. The move to include fine print that excludes consumers from going to court is as much cunning as it is desperate. In a sense, it is almost an admission of guilt.

Class action seeks as much as $70 billion

Not surprisingly, a class action has already been filed against Equifax. The suit seeks as much as $70 billion in damages:



“The case was filed by the firm Olsen Daines PC along with Geragos & Geragos, a celebrity law firm known for blockbuster class actions. Ben Meiselas, an attorney for Geragos, said the class will seek as much as $70 billion in damages nationally. “

The firm Geragos is famous for their multibillion-dollar class actions. EFX will now have the dubious honor of facing the largest class action in US history. Of course, the whole point of a class action is to sue for as much as you can without that necessarily being realistic. It appears to me that $70 billion is extremely excessive and not to mention fatal.

Estimating the size of the liability

Estimating the potential damages is very tricky and my best guess will likely prove inaccurate. That being said, it should still prove to be fruitful to try and get a grip on the potential losses. Bill Maurer mentioned an interesting comparison in his article about EFX:



“At the end of Q2, Equifax was almost wholly owned by institutions, some of which could be potential clients of the firm. If these firms start selling the stock, the 13% decline we saw Thursday evening may only be the tip of the iceberg. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), for instance, dropped 25% from peak to valley in 2012 when it had a data breach.”



So I decided to expand on this comparison. After a bit of digging, I found this article that was written after the data breach occurred. The article focuses on the tab related to the security breach. First, we need to understand that these are not the exact same businesses. However, they do both operate in the financial services sector.



GPN’s data breach affected 1.5 million payment cards in North America. This data breach ended up costing the company $94 million which was broken down as follows:



“$60 million for professional fees and other costs associated with the investigation and remediation, incentive payments to certain business partners and costs associated with credit monitoring and identity protection insurance

$35.9 million for the total of estimated fraud losses, fines and other charges that will be imposed by the card networks;

$2 million received for insurance recoveries, based on claims submitted to date.”



As we can see, the bulk ($60 million) of the tab was related to beefing up the security. What's interesting to see is that there are no liability related losses. Perhaps the company’s annual reports would shed some more light on this.



After going through the annual reports dated 2012, 2013 and 2014, I found the total tab to be $141 million of which $27 million was covered by the company’s insurance, bringing the net expense to $114.2 million. Almost half of this was related to fraud losses, fines, and other charges.



It is important to note that GPN was a payment processor and as such had to comply with the PCI-DSS list of service providers. As such, the company’s customers were mostly other businesses. While EFX’s customers range from businesses to consumers, most of the damage has been done to the everyday American.



If a data breach of 1.5 million cards resulted in over $50 million in fraud and related losses, how much will it cost a company that has exposed sensitive data of 143 million US consumers?



This could easily end up costing the company $200 million with the realistic potential of running up a billion-dollar tab. We also should note that this case is much more high profile than the GPN data breach as this data breach is the highest on record. Congress is asking questions and lawyers are salivating.

Concluding with some math

EFX currently has roughly $400 million in cash on its balance sheet as of 2Q17. Given that so much uncertainty exists around the potential cost of this data breach as well as the relatively low cash on the balance sheet, it is not unnatural for investors to be panicking. The absolute worst-case scenario is that these liabilities endanger the future of the company.



It wouldn’t be the first time that a lawsuit has bankrupted a company. To be sure, we’re a long way off from any such reality. What does seem clear is that EFX will continue to trend down until more clarity is offered to investors. Likely, there is more downside to come.



