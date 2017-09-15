Oracle Pullback A Buying Opportunity

Company is was attractively valued before pullback and even more so now.

Yesterday afternoon, for the fourth quarter in a row, Oracle (ORCL) announced financial results that beat consensus forecasts. After initially gaining 1% on the news in after hours trading, shared reversed on company guidance, trading down as much as 4.5% and as of this morning, are down over 6.5% from yesterday's close.

This knee jerk reaction should be viewed as a buying opportunity in my opinion, as investor expectations seem unrealistic, specifically as it relates to the companies guidance for their Cloud-based business as management projected growth of "only" 41% y/y for the segment vs. 51% growth y/y for the most recent quarter end. Forty-one-percent-growth has a nice ring to it and all the more so as the revenue from Cloud business constitutes less than 20% of Oracle's total revenue. This market segment is far from mature and will take years to "grow into", offering plenty of upside for patient investors.

A Look at the 1Q18 Numbers

For 1Q18, Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.62 on revenue of $9.2 billion -exceeding consensus forecasts for EPS of $0.60 and revenue of $9.0 billion. By way of comparison, the company reported EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $8.6 billion for 1Q2017

Broken down by business segments the numbers look like this:

On-premises software 1Q18 revenue of $5.9 billion vs. $5.8 billion consensus and $5.8 billion in 1Q17. This segment of the business generated 65% of total revenues

Cloud-related revenue in 1Q18 expanded 51% y/y to $1.5 billion, as mentioned above, meeting expectations.

Software-as-a-Service revenue grew 62%y/y to $1.1 billion. Gross margin from SaaS services expanded to 67% for 1Q18 vs. 59% for 1Q17. Management reiterated that they expect this business to achieve 80% gross margins as it matures.

Overall operating margin improved to 41% for 1Q18 vs. 39% same quarter last year.

Looking forward, management provided 2Q18 guidance on EPS to range from $0.64 to $0.68 while revenue is expected to be in the range of $9.25-$9.43 billion, versus expectations of $.68/share and $9.49 billion for eps and revenue respectively. While the eps guidance lower range was below expectations it was still fairly close. However, it was the revenue differential that really raised some eyebrows.

Management pointed to cloud-based revenue which they expect to grow between 39% and 43% y/y, and would translate to $1.46-$1.51 billion vs. consensus forecast for $1.58 billion. Shares, up slightly in aftermarket trading immediately reversed course on this information. However, as stated above we judge this sell-off to be excessive given that the "missed" expectations were established before the company announced a $.02/share $.2 billion beat on eps and revenue. In other words, some of that revenue expected in 2Q18 was already collected in 1Q18. The rest of the "miss" can be attributed to cautious management of expectations going forward.

Remember, this is a company that is getting punished for guiding to "only" 41% growth in a segment that constitutes 12% of the current business.

VALUATION

Despite ORCL shares trading 31.2% higher over the past year, roughly in line with the S&P 500 Information Technology Index over the same timeframe, the company still trades at only 17.5x multiple to forward earnings, a 5.8% discount to the index's 18.6x multiple. As such, an argument could be made that, even after it's YTD run, shares are still cheap relative to peers and the recent pullback could provide an attractive entry point.

The company certainly thinks so, as it has repurchased 46.6 million shares over the past 12 months.

Looking forward, as ORCL's cloud-based businesses matures, it is reasonable to expect that margins for that segment will approach those enjoyed by its legacy software business and, that the combined scale, when added to the rest of the company's offerings, would result in increased market share.

If that happens as expected within the next couple of years, the above mentioned valuation discount will not last for long. In fact, I would not be surprised to see this window start to close and shares begin to trade at a premium. Use this pullback to establish or increase your position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.