Are Banks Safe Again For Dividend Investors?

Recent Federal Reserve guidance and actions indicate dividend and income-oriented investors may find banks worth considering again.

The Federal Reserve instituted dividend and buyback restrictions that slowed share buybacks and dividends, which have remained in effect for almost a decade.

In the wake of the financial crisis, many financial services companies cut their dividends to zero and saw major collapse in share prices.

For the past few years, investing in financial services companies has been a growth and value-based approach rather than dividend-based.

In the wake of the financial crisis, banks largely saw their dividends cut to zero as they also faced collapses in their share prices and almost themselves as institutions.

However, the Federal Reserve recently has been relatively friendly towards granting banks not only permission to begin buying back more shares but also to increase their dividends.

The Federal Reserve bases its decisions on stress test results whereby they examine whether the bank's leverage and capital reverses are sufficient to allow it to do buybacks and dividends without exposing the bank's stability to too much risk.

The latest Federal Reserve approval is a positive sign for banks and shareholders within itself because it has determined they are stable enough to begin returning profits to shareholders.

(Figure 1: Bank Stock Price Performance, 2016 - Present, Source: Google Finance)

However, it is unique, however, because the Federal Reserve is allowing, for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, most of America's biggest banks to issue up to 100% of their net income to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. This is up significantly from the previous 65% net income maximum.

Banks as of far have announced significant share buyback plans. However, many may soon begin engaging in dividend issuance and competition in order to keep investor interest in their shares, particularly if growth remains uncertain as interest rates remain unusually dampened, as I previously have discussed, and the yield curve flattening slightly, thereby possibly reducing the rate of net interest margin profit growth.

(Figure 2: Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index, 2016 - Present, Source: NASDAQ Global Indexes)

The relatively unified market response by the banking sector in collectively raising their dividends significantly after the initial Federal Reserve approval both increases the attractiveness of banks as dividend-income players now and their potential in the future.

The overall outlook for banks remains strong as well due to generally positive credit conditions and forecasts, due largely to the growing economy, albeit with the yield curve worries as previously mentioned.

The Numbers

State Street's SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF Fund (XLF) serves as a useful barometer for the large banks in financial services industry, given its almost 70 holdings and $159 B weighted market capitalization average.

As of 9/13, the ETF's yields are substantially below the 10-year treasury rate:

30-Day SEC Yield: 1.52%

Fund Dividend Yield: 1.16%

It is lower compared to the overall dividend yield of large banks, which is 1.87%, which itself is lower than the 10-year treasury rate which currently stands at 2.19%.

(Figure 2: 10-year Treasury Rate, 2013 - Present, Source: YCharts)

This indicates that the sector as a whole remains not a dividend-income oriented sector, although a reason for the decrease in yield is because many banking stocks have reached all-time highs in recent months.

(Figure 4: XLF Dividend Yield 2013 - Present, Source: YCharts)

Based on the above charts, one can see that banks in fact briefly almost became dividend players in 2016 as the spread between their dividend yield and the 10-year treasury rate became positive. However, at the time, this was largely due to their generally low share prices based on the then-poor forecast for banking companies.

The banking sector therefore couldn't really have been considered stable dividend stocks in 2016, as dividend stocks are generally characterized by both stable share prices and stable dividends.

When a sector was on worrying fundamentals as banks were in 2016, they could not have been seen as more than temporary dividend yielders with unstable dividends and share price decreases that wiped out whatever dividend there was anyway.

The banking sector now appears to have grown and stabilized, with positive overall prospects that lower the risk of dividend cuts and share price collapses. For dividend income investors, it may be worth watching the banking sector to see if soon dividend increases will allow bank sector yields to become profitable yield investments once again.

Furthermore, many individual banks have been able to recently begin increasing their individual dividends as well, some above the 10-year yield, despite the sector's overall trends.

(Figure 5: Citigroup Dividend Yield, 2013 - Present, Source: YCharts)

(Figure 6: Wells Fargo Dividend Yield, 2013 - Present, Source: YCharts)

Conclusion

While banks previously were hearty dividend income stocks prior the 2008 financial crisis, since then, most banks have focused on restoring their balance sheets and market capitalizations, let alone their dividend payouts. Not only have business factors limited bank dividends but also have the Federal Reserve's strict regulatory guidance.

Banks appear to have stabilized to a degree now that makes them worthwhile for investors interested in dividend-income stocks. While the sector's overall dividends remain below the 10-year, nonetheless some banks with healthy balance sheets have risen above the 10-year and overall strong dividend growth remains very possible for the sector as a whole, given credit tailwinds and Federal Reserve regulatory relief.

We may be seeing banks slowly return to their pre-2008 place in the market. Undoubtedly, the sector has reached a new stage in its recovery, and its path from here on out looks to be bringing a lot of positive benefits.

