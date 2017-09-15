Eldorado Resorts Still Has Runway Post-Isle Acquisition - Our Price Target Now $35 By Q2 2018

"Winning is not a sometime thing. It's an all-time thing. You don't win once in a while, you don't do thinks once in a while, you do them all the time. Winning is a habit, unfortunately, so is losing." - Vince Lombardi

On Sept. 20, 2016, we called Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) a buy at $14.25. It's price at the time this was written is $24.60, up over 70%. We've put a price target on the shares of $35 by Q2 2018.

Today, we reconfirm that target as the company is rapidly moving forward in terms of its goals, just as we expected. As we wrote back then -- and want to reiterate -- a tight focus on the customer is part of the Carano family DNA, now three generations deep in gaming. That operating culture will infuse all of the Isle of Capri properties that remain in the ERI portfolio. It will, after absorption of transaction costs, produce accretive EBITDA from the $1.7b acquisition at $23 a share, a buyer's acquisition multiple of 7.4X. This is a good value, in our view.

Our quotation above from NFL legend Vince Lombardi is particularly appropriate here, since Glenn Caranos was a backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys from 1970-79. He is now general manager at Eldorado's SilveryLegacy Casino Hotel in Reno.

Last week, ERI announced it will offer $350 million in aggregate principal senior notes due 2025 with a 6% coupon. Management has said that all of the proceeds will be employed to repay all outstanding borrowings under its revolver line and the remainder of what's outstanding on its term loan. Reducing leverage is a central management goal going forward. Refinancing is one tool, and the other is an imposition of efficiencies and synergies from the Isle buy. Already as of Q2, ERI has produced $30 million of an estimated $35 million in savings expected by the end of this year. An additional $39.5 million in debt was repaid during Q2 of this year. Company debt stands at $2.3 billion. As of the end of Q2 2017, the company's quarterly debt/equity ratio was 2.699.

ERI has already negotiated the sale of the Isle Lake St. Charles Louisiana property for $134.5 million. The deal is expected to close sometime in Q4 of this year. Management has said all proceeds will be used to reduce debt.

A Company Capsule

Founded in Reno during the early 1970s, Eldorado was -- and still is, to a great extent -- a family enterprise focused on customer service, high value, and savvy acquisitions. With the completion of the Isle of Capri deal it now runs 19 properties in 10 states, which offer 20,000 slots, 550 table games and 6,500 hotel rooms. Thus, it has grown from a northern Nevada base sustained over decades to a national peer in regional gaming.

52-week high: $25.35

52-week low: $10.25

EPS: -0.45 (largely due to transaction-related costs)

Market cap: $1.86 billion

Capex 2017: $50 million to property upgrades in the first six months of this year

Q2 Top-Line Results:

Net revenue: $426m

Adjusted EBITDA: $100m

Diluted EPS: $0.23

Est. Q3: $0.27

Six months' net revenue: $842.7m

Revenue Results by Region YoY

West (5.6%): Negative due to absence of world bowling championship events, which disproportionately impacted the Tri property Reno cluster.

Midwest (1.5%): All properties either held their own or tipped up slightly. Ongoing capex and new marketing programs expected to produce stronger results by Q4.

South (4.7%): Impact of substantial flooding of the Mississippi, resulting in sharp decline of visitation over the 10-day period.

East (1.5%): While revenues were slightly down, margins were up 240 bps to 21.71% and are expected to further improve by Q4 2017.

Where Do We See the $35 Price Target Coming From?

By Q2 2018, we expect the complete integration of operations, as well as marketing and cost savings goals, to have been achieved throughout the system. We also expect relentless -- and we do not use that adjective lightly --concentration on debt reduction, increasing liquidity by improving cash flows, and advancement of system-wide upgrades to rooms and amenities. This will improve operating margins. It has been an ERI management culture trademark for generations.

The metropolitan Reno area's economic growth should continue at a fevered pace. The massive Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) battery factory will employ up to 7,000 people when it reaches full capacity. Add to that refugee tech companies from high-tax Silicon Valley, as well as a population increase not only related to job migrations and start-ups, but also to early retirees from California fleeing taxes and what are seen as diminishing lifestyle values. Northern Nevada's salubrious climate, winter and summer recreational resources relative to California, and affordable housing options are drawing new residents with highly favorable gaming demos. The U.S. economy in general, and many of the states inside the ERI portfolio, is seeing an improved texture of economic growth. A 3% GDP, rising exports, and a tightening employment market auger well for growing gaming revenues in states where they have been, at best, stagnant.

ERI is nearing the end of its shakedown cruise after the Isle acquisition. It has been transformed in every way from a strong northern Nevada player to a truly national gaming operator. Yet its thirst for growth, in our view, has not been totally slaked by the Isle acquisition. I think we will see more to come once management is totally comfortable with the transformation of the company customer culture and reduction of leverage.

A key thing to bear in mind is the imminent exit from bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). While that company's exit strategy of breaking itself up into an operating entity and a REIT has been approved by its new owners, we are not yet totally convinced that its 37-property portfolio will remain intact. Its new owners are its former bondholders. The seniors will own the PropCo and the juniors a substantial chunk of the Opco. The new CZR will pivot hard to find a deal in Asia. Prior management fumbled the ball on Macau and was not able to complete a possible deal in Korea. We believe new management will be seeking a modestly scaled entry into Asia with a partner, as it will still be carrying over $10 billion in debt and the prospect of CZR going it alone is dim.

Even a modest entry into Asia could involve an investment of up to $1.5 billion, a hard crust of bread to chew for fresh-out-of-Chapter 11 CZR. So, we think its new owners, not particularly enchanted by the prospect of becoming long-term equity players in gaming, are likely to consider spin-offs or sales of some of its portfolio. If that happens, ERI can be counted to be an active bidder if they believe that any of those properties could fill in regional blanks in their expanded portfolio. They are savvy buyers and won't be tempted by some of CZR's cats and dogs -- unless they are tossed into the bargain bin.

Going forward, here's our takeaway: ERI is a long-time, effective performer, a savvy absorber of acquisitions, a forceful manager of debt, a smart marketer and, above all, an ardent devotee of extending its customer service ethic to its entire system. We think a price target of $35 is a chip shot field goal for ERI.

Author's note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my family so as to avoid potential conflicts of interest with gaming clients. ERI has never been, is not, nor is or expected to be at this writing, a client of my consulting practice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.