Chesapeake Energy - The Best Of Times, The Worst Of Times (Part 2)

This article builds on our first "Best Of Times, Worst Of Times" analysis by introducing natural gas prices into the analysis.

In this article, we will further explore earnings and cash flow scenarios for Chesapeake Energy (CHK). This article follows our first examination of earnings and cash flow scenarios in a $50/barrel oil case (present) and $100/barrel oil case (potential future), located here: "Chesapeake Energy - The Best Of Times, The Worst Of Times." We wrote this article for the purpose of investors seeking to gather information regarding Chesapeake's exposure to oil prices given a very aggressive bull market in crude oil.

Note that, in our prior article, we discussed reasonable values that ultimately control Chesapeake's profitability, such as total revenue to cost-of-revenue ratio, operating expenses, interest expense, capital expenditures, etc. It might be useful for investors to reference this article while we conduct our analysis here. More information about the thesis behind a bull market in oil can be found in articles by other authors, as well as from our article titled "Sage Wisdom - Conventional, Shale, And Where We Stand."

Our last article found that Chesapeake was not a good way to play an oil price recovery due to its far greater exposure to natural gas prices. Some commenters on that article pointed out that the focus of our analysis was of limited value due to Chesapeake's greater exposure to natural gas prices. We agree with this assessment overall, but feel that our contribution was useful to readers by allowing them to become more informed regarding the drivers of Chesapeake's ultimate financial performance.

We have observed many authors stating that "Chesapeake is a good way to play a commodity price recovery." While there is truth to this assertion, we seek to put some real numbers behind this statement within this article. In our research, we have constructed several 3D surface plots that express Chesapeake's earnings and cash flow future in an income tax free (which will be the case for the foreseeable future due to billions in impairment charges) and 38% tax environment given our expense assumptions. We present these surfaces here with commentary. We also provide additional information regarding the effect that Chesapeake's tax situation will have in its ability to recover to ultimate profitability.

Gross Profit

Our first surface analyzes gross profit potential. This metric reports profit after subtracting cost of revenue from total revenue. Note that we assume here that Chesapeake's gathering, transportation, and compression business segment stays roughly break-even, as it has in the past. Additionally, we assume a revenue to cost of revenue ratio of 1.75. This is a fairly conservative assumption based on historical values.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

We will follow each surface with a 2D contour map that will allow readers to read the charts with higher accuracy:

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Owner's Income - 0% Tax

The following surfaces display estimated owners income given 0% income tax. Chesapeake has over $20B in losses to write off in taxes in the future due to impairment charges suffered during the commodity downturn. Chesapeake will not be paying taxes in the foreseeable future. This tax artifact will serve as a powerful catalyst for Chesapeake's earnings recovery. The estimates presented in the follow charts assume quarterly operating expenses of $350M and quarterly interest expenses of $100M.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Cash Flow

The following surface reflects cash flow after capital expenditures given a 0% tax environment. This analysis assumes a depreciation and depletion expense of $223M (added back to earnings) and quarterly capex of $650M.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

To illustrate our point regarding Chesapeake's ongoing income tax advantage, we present a surface that reflects Chesapeake's cash flow after capex given a 38% income tax environment:

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

As depicted, this tax advantage greatly increases Chesapeake's odds of not only staying alive -- but thriving from not only an earnings standpoint, but more importantly a cash flow standpoint. Any additional efficiencies that the management team can squeeze out in gross margin and/or capital efficiency only betters this picture.

Conclusion

Chesapeake's upside potential is considerable given its current P/E ratio that trades in distressed territory of 2 (annualizing last quarter's EPS of $0.52) due to current cash flow issues. (For readers who want to quickly perform their own EPS calculations, Chesapeake currently prints 908M shares outstanding.) If commodity prices increase as we expect, or management is able to achieve gains in operating efficiency, we expect Chesapeake's P/E ratio to move closer to more historical values of 20.

Currently, Chesapeake's close competitor Cabot Oil and Gas (COG) is trading at a P/E ratio of 25 (annualizing Q1 results that do not include the large impairment charge suffered in Q2). Granted, Cabot is not suffering cash flow issues, as it's operating comfortably within revenues generated from operations. The point is that we expect Chesapeake to achieve similar operating results in the near future, with considerable upside available in the process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.