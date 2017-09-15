Annaly: Why I'm A Bear

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is exceptionally expensive. Investors holding the shares may feel that their strategy has finally been vindicated and rationalize that this is still less than a 10% premium to book value. Sure, the stock is up, but is it really that expensive? The answer is a resounding yes.

Shares currently trade at $12.37. Let’s put that in perspective:

The share price hasn’t seen these levels since late 2013. The dividend yield hasn’t been this low since 2008. While the chart above is tracking those prices on a very frequent basis, I run quarterly values in Excel. My tracking covers far more than the dividend yield and price.

The last time shares of NLY closed a quarter above $12.50, it was the end of Q2 2013.

Where was Annaly Capital Management?

The share price was $12.57 and the book value for that date (which would be reported a month or two later) was $13.03. That was a .96 price to book ratio, compared to a 1.07 price to estimated book value today. My estimated price to book includes adjustments for changes in values during the quarter and dividend accrual.

What Happened to Annaly Capital Management?

Perhaps this will be easier with a chart?

BV Price Ratio Q4 2012 $15.85 $14.04 0.89 Q1 2013 $15.19 $15.89 1.05 Q2 2013 $13.03 $12.57 0.96 Q3 2013 $12.70 $11.58 0.91 Q4 2013 $12.13 $9.97 0.82

In Q4 2012, investors were trading NLY at a significant discount, but that fear all went away during Q1 2013. The Federal Reserve created the Taper Tantrum by talking about their balance sheet plans. The massive interest rate shock dropped BV from $15.19 to $13.03. Shares already were trading at a discount, but investors hadn’t actually seen the damage yet. During Q3 of 2013 the Q2 earnings release comes out and investors revaluate their positions.

The price to book ratio keeps falling as investors fear that they may never get their capital back.

Last Time Price to Book was over 1.00 for Annaly Capital Management

The same table shows the price to book ratio was 1.05 at the end of Q1 2013 it was the worst possible time for investors to be buying into NLY.

When was Annaly Capital Management Cheap?

Historically a price to book ratio of .82 or below has been great for entering positions. However, investors should be considering more than just book value. We also care about the level of sustainable dividends for future periods.

One of the metrics that goes into dividend sustainability is the steepness of the yield curve. A steeper yield curve means NLY can capture a larger net interest spread. Let’s take a look at the yield curve:

We’re around the lowest levels recorded since the great recession. That’s really…wonderful... (note sarcasm). The yield curve stinks, but NLY gets an exceptionally high price-to-book and a much lower dividend yield.

NLY’s share price should be lower based on fundamentals, but that isn’t happening. Instead, they get a higher price than they have seen in many years.

At least in Q1 2013, before book value and share price both fell off a cliff, the 10-2 Treasury spread was at 162 basis points instead of 80 basis points.

When Have Seen an 80 Basis Point Curve?

The end of Q3 2016 saw an 83 basis point yield curve. The curve was still flattening out and shares of NLY trading at $10.50 for a price to book ratio of .89.

The curve steepened significantly after the presidential election. It slammed into book value, but the curve grew to 125 basis points. Despite a better curve, shares of NLY traded at $9.97. The price to book ratio at the end of Q4 2016 was roughly the same, .89, as it was a quarter earlier.

Since then we saw the curve flatten in Q1 and the price went up.

The curve flattened more in Q2 and the price went up.

In Q3, so far the curve has flattened more and the price climbed even higher.

Do The Fundamentals Really Dictate Future Returns?

The level of net interest income a mortgage REIT earns can be represented with two simple formulas:

Yield on Assets - Cost of Funds Net Interest Spread Yield on Assets + Net Interest Spread * Leverage - Operating Expenses Net Interest Income

When the yield curve flattens, it is more difficult to generate net interest spread.

Each of those terms is presented as a percentage.

Current Situation

As of the end of the second quarter, by my estimate a mortgage REIT investing in agency RMBS could lock in a yield on assets at 3.03% (using 30-year fixed rate Fannie Mae securities). If they were going to hedge out most of their duration risk on assets financed with debt, they could cover the position with five-year LIBOR swaps. That would’ve set their cost of funds to about 1.95%, so the net interest spread would be running 1.08%.

If the mortgage REIT runs debt to equity at a 7:1 ratio, they would expect to earn 7.56% from the net interest spread plus 3.03% from the yield on assets financed with equity. Subtract out operating expenses, we’ll estimate 1.5%, and you get about 9.06% as the expected level of “net interest income on total equity."

For comparison, let’s look at Q2 2015, when shares traded at 75% of book value.

The expected yield on assets would’ve been 3.10%. The hedging would’ve cost 1.79% instead of 1.95%. The same level of leverage would’ve offered a net interest spread of 9.17% instead of 7.56%. Tag on the yield on assets and subtract the same 1.5% for operating expenses and you get an estimate of 10.77%.

Well, that begs the question: How has Annaly Capital Management maintained such steady Core EPS?

If we use “adjusted Core EPS” which excludes adjustments to amortization expense, NLY has been exceptionally steady quarter after quarter. If I’m right about the math, how can that happen over a span of two years?

Agency Assets

Interest rate hedging is primarily done to reduce interest rate risk on agency MBS. For Q2 2015 NLY had about $71.6 billion in this exposure (including TBA contracts).

For Q2 2017, NLY had about $73.9 billion in this category. The agency assets also were more heavily weighted toward the 30-year RMBS, which has more duration exposure and thus requires heavier hedging.

Overall, we should expect slightly heavier hedging for Q2 2017.

Hedging

Here is the hedging from the end of each of those quarters:

Q2 2017 is presented first.

If we assume most of the hedging is done through LIBOR swaps and futures contracts (a very reasonable assumption), then we can estimate the portion of the effective hedging power coming through each type of hedge.

For Q2 2017, 27.4% of this hedging was done through futures contracts. That compares to only 10.73% flowing through futures contracts in Q2 2015.

So why does that matter?

Futures contracts do not have net interest income. They do not have net interest expense. Futures contracts have precisely zero impact on “Core EPS” and “Cost of Funds.” On the other hand, the LIBOR swaps do increase the cost of funds and reduce Core EPS.

How Do You Stabilize Core EPS?

To stabilize Core EPS when the earnings power is declining due to weaker spreads, the simple technique would be to push more of the hedging costs outside of the Core EPS calculation. Since LIBOR swaps reduce Core EPS and futures contracts simply pass through book value (realized gain and loss on derivatives), you can get right past weaker earnings power.

Note that if there was zero economic expense to hedging through futures contracts, every mortgage REIT would hedge exclusively through futures contracts. There is a cost. Investors still have to pay up if they want negative duration to hedge the portfolio. It just passes through a different part of the income statement.

Conclusion

Annaly Capital Management trades at the highest price to book ratio since Q2 2013. They achieved this ratio without any dividend increases. The weak yield curve wasn’t even able to hold the mREIT back. The weaker expected level of sustainable earnings didn’t hold NLY back.

What kind of fool would want out of Annaly Capital Management? The stock is up substantially year to date and core earnings are remarkably steady and “perfectly cover” the dividend. So long as we don’t run our own estimates on earnings power or look at how the hedge book changed, we could make the mistake of thinking this would continue.

How much of a difference does 10.77% vs 9.09% make in dividend sustainability? Excluding preferred shares (for simplicity sake):

For Q2 2015 at $12.32 in BV, 10.77% creates $1.326 per year.

For Q2 2017 at $11.19 in BV, 9.09% creates $1.017 per year.

When does the dividend cut happen? Probably not until after NLY trades under book value. What kind of external manager would destroy their opportunity to issue new shares over book value by chopping the dividend? No, it is much better to just switch to hedging through futures contracts and kick the can down the road.

Note: This is not a problem for the preferred shares. I'm long NLY-F. I see no problem there.

