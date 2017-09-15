30% Upside With Brandywine

The FMC tower is already paid for so its cash flows will go straight to the bottom line.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) presents a good mix of value and growth as developments which have already been paid for begin to cash flow. We will briefly cover the standard bull thesis, but I think most investors are familiar with it, so I will not dawdle there. Instead, I want to focus on Brandywine’s key point of differentiation which I believe will allow it to outperform the sector.

Standard Bull Thesis

Brandywine has transformed from a suburban office REIT with mediocre assets to a CBD office REIT with trophy assets. This transformation was costly in terms of FFO as the weaker assets sell for higher cap rates than those at which the trophy assets are built or bought. Still, due to the increased stability and prestige of BDN’s new portfolio, the market has rewarded investors with a mild outperformance.

While BDN’s historical bottom line growth is not great due to the aforementioned transformation, its growth prospects are much stronger going forward.

It has an enormous development pipeline of over 9mm square feet shown below:

Source: SNL Financial

BDN internally estimates that its developments will deliver an increase of $52.7mm to annual GAAP NOI by 2018.

Source: BDN

Generally when a company adds NOI through development, much of it will be lost before the bottom line because the property will have to be financed or perhaps shares will need to be issued. However, BDN has already paid for the FMC, so nearly all of the $34mm of NOI from it will go straight to FFO.

Divided over 175.4mm shares outstanding, that is about $0.19/share of FFO accretion which is quite sizable relative to a roughly $17.00 market price.

Between the growth and the trophy caliber properties, BDN is positioned to trade at a premium multiple, yet it is still among the cheaper office REITs at 11.4X 2018 FFO.

This is what I would consider to be the standard BDN pitch and I think most investors are aware of it. So why is BDN still trading at a cheap multiple?

Reason for the Discount

Brandywine trades cheaper than peers largely due to concentration risk. As seen below, BDN has nearly all of its properties in just 3 MSAs with Philadelphia at fully 62%.

Source: SNL Financial

I think the market views this as a risk and is not willing to pay a premium multiple for BDN even though it has trophy properties, proven management and excellent growth prospects.

We view it a bit differently.

The Key Differentiator

We view Brandywine’s concentration as a positive, not a negative. With real estate, something beautiful happens when market share reaches a certain level; BDN can unilaterally set market pricing.

Source: BDN

I dislike office as a sector for investment primarily because tenants usually have the upper hand over the landlords. This results in REITs having to provide massive concessions to tenants simply to keep space filled. With a dominant market share, these negotiations are a bit different.

If a business wants to occupy one of the 12 trophy assets in the Philadelphia area, they will either have to fight with many other businesses for the 5 towers that are not owned by BDN, or they will have to work with BDN. This dynamic allows BDN to charge a healthy price and the other office towers follow suit.

With its duopolistic level of power, BDN consistently grows its same store NOI.

Source: SNL Financial

BDN’s market share has grown recently which is likely the reason for the spike in Q1 and Q2 of 2017.

In addition to higher same store NOI growth, BDN’s concentration reduces costs in 2 ways:

Lower property management cost as it has fewer locations to manage Lower TI and LC costs

The second one is the big one as TI and LC are the bane of the office sector. Shown below are the TI and LC of Piedmont (NYSE:PDM) BDN’s closest peer by market cap.

TI and LC together cost PDM $5.36 per square foot per lease year in the most recent quarter and this is roughly in line with the last 3 years. With a portfolio average rent per square foot of about $30, TI and LC eat up nearly 18% of revenues.

In contrast, BDN has TI and LC of only $2.25 per square foot per year in 2017. This is only 9% of revenues.

Source: BDN

That is a tremendous savings, and I suspect much of it is the result of BDN’s dominant market share.

This is a permanent advantage and perhaps even growing as BDN’s developments come online. The FMC tower will only add to BDN’s presence. Over time, I believe BDN will outperform its office peers and eventually the market may give it the premium multiple that would be commensurate with its trophy assets.

Upside

In the event the market comes around to the idea of a market concentration being a good thing, I think BDN can trade at a 15X FFO multiple. On 2018 estimated FFO of $1.49, this would be a market price of $22.35 or about 30% upside from today’s price.

Risks and Concerns

The obvious concern which we already touched on is concentration risk. If Philadelphia’s economy fails or a disaster strikes the area, BDN could fall dramatically. To mitigate this risk, I own BDN as a small portion of a portfolio that is otherwise not all that exposed to the area. Thus, my exposure to the MSA is rather small despite owning BDN. While I consider portfolio level diversification of this nature to be sufficient for my purposes, I understand that many still consider it risky to have that concentration at a company level.

Development risk is also a material concern with BDN as the 9mm+ square feet have staggered delivery reaching out many years. Success of these deliveries will depend on the office economy remaining stable or better through the initial lease-up. If office fundamentals deteriorate before leases are signed, BDN could underperform its peers who already have locked in revenues.

Bonus Opportunity

A land bank of $153mm can fuel BDN’s continued growth. This represents future NOI that is not producing income and therefore is not showing up in BDN’s FFO. When the land is used, it will provide increased FFO without BDN having to pay for it, thereby providing accretion to FFO/share.

The Bottom Line

Brandywine is an old company, but it has new portfolio positioning. With a critical concentration of trophy assets, it should be able to outperform organically. If the developments lease up well that could be the icing on the cake.

