Buy Oracle in the correction this morning?

The seasonally weakest FQ1 results were even stronger than we expected but FQ2 guidance was just in-line in U. S. Dollars and light in constant currencies.

Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) - STRONG BUY RATED: ORCL reported August FQ1 results of $9.21 billion and $0.62, above expectations for $9.03 billion and $0.61 that were based on $8.94-9.12 billion and $0.59-0.61 guidance. These revenues were up 7% YTY (including about 1% point of positive currency benefit), a further acceleration from YTY growth of 0%, 2% and 3% the prior three quarters in that order. These revenues were also down just 16% sequentially compared to down 19% sequentially last year. ORCL's aggressive management team pushes to maximize fiscal year-end results in their 4th fiscal quarters and then FQ1 is the seasonally weakest quarter.

Helping margins and profits was a YTY increase in SaaS gross margins from 59% to 67%. These SaaS gross margins are forecast to be higher yet in FY 2018 and reach management's long-term goal of 80% as early as FY 2019..

Operating income increased 11% YTY on the 7% revenue growth and these earnings per share were up 13% - also helped slightly by currency. After years of currency being a negative for reported revenues and earnings, it is a noteworthy change to have it turn positive as the U. S. dollar has weakened.

FQ1 operating metrics in constant currencies:

Total cloud revenues increased 51% YTY to $1.5 billion, up sequentially from $1.4 billion in the seasonally stronger FQ4. In FQ2, management's guidance is for 39-42% growth in local currencies and 41-45% in dollars.

Cloud & on-premise revenues increased 9% YTY to $7.4 billion, better than the 5% growth seen in FQ4 but lower in absolute dollars than the seasonally stronger FQ4's $8.9 billion.

On-premise revenues increased 1% to $5.9 billion.

Cloud SaaS revenues increased 61% to $1.1 billion, up from $1.0 billion in FQ4 but below FQ4's 75% YTY growth rate.

Cloud PaaS and IaaS revenues increased 28% YTY to $403 million, up slightly from $397 million in that seasonally stronger FQ4 when they were up 40% YTY. PaaS is stronger than IaaS.

Short-term deferred revenues increased 9% to $10.3 billion, better than the 8% increase to $8.2 billion in FQ4. Cloud deferred revenues increased 53% and the cloud pipeline was called "very big and growing" by Co-CEO Mark Hurd on the earnings call.

Software license updates and product support revenues increased 3% YTY to $4.95 billion, better than the 2% YTY growth in FQ4 and up slightly from $4.90 billion in FQ4.

Hardware revenues declined 6% YTY to $943 million

Services revenues increased 6% YTY to $860 million.

ORCL management likes to say they are growing cloud faster than their competition, but that is because they count every conversion to its cloud offerings from its huge base of on-premise software. It is a compliment to be mentioned by ORCL management and this quarter CRM, WDAY and AMZN's AWS got that mention that we consider favorable.

On last quarter's earnings call, Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison highlighted the company's focus on migrating its large base of data base customers to the cloud. And one large such win with AT&T.

This quarter, Ellison said "In a couple of weeks (October 1st), we will announce the world's first fully autonomous database cloud service,". "Based on machine learning, the latest version of Oracle is a totally automated self-driving system that does not require human beings to manage or tune the database. Using AI to eliminate most sources of human error enables Oracle to offer database SLA's that guarantee 99.995% reliability while charging much less than AWS." They argue this use of AI and other new technologies automated running databases and hence can save substantial cost compared to AWS, Azure, etc.

ORCL has been for many years been the leading data base company, especially for large organizations. So having a strong cloud database solution puts it in position to generate substantial incremental revenues, especially on a recurring revenue (ARR) basis.

For their November FQ2, ORCL management forecast 2-4% local currency revenue growth to $9.10-9.36 billion compared to prior expectations for $9.49 billion. At current exchange rates revenue growth in dollars would be 3% points higher or up 5-7% to $9.45-9.63 billion. The $9.55 billion midpoint of this range is above that $9.49 billion expectations level.

Again, management's total cloud revenue growth guidance is for 39-42% growth in local currencies and 41-45% in dollars, below the 51% achieved in FQ1 - despite FQ2 being a seasonally strong quarter.

In local currencies, FQ2 earnings were guided to be $0.64-0.68 in local currencies. With $0.02 of currency benefit at current levels earnings would be $0.66-0.70 with a $0.68 midpoint equal to existing Street expectations.

These results reflect even stronger upside to expectations than we anticipated as ORCL's transition to the cloud gained further accelerating momentum. Surprisingly, the upside came largely from the 3% instead of the expected 2% revenue growth in software license updates and product support, ORCL's non-cloud legacy business. These revenues were $4.95 billion, up from $4.90 billion in the seasonally stronger FQ4.

In previewing this report earlier this week we noted that ORCL's FQ1s are seasonally low given they follow the FQ4 when this aggressive management team works to maximize results at their fiscal year-end. Given this, these FQ1 results reflected a further acceleration in revenue and earnings growth but not as much in the cloud as non-cloud business.

ORCL shares reached a historic intraday high of $53.14 yesterday and closed at $52.79, just one penny below the all-time closing high recorded on Wednesday. Following the earnings release shortly after the market close yesterday, ORCL shares traded up to as high as $53.80 on the better than expected FQ1 results.

But when the FQ2 guidance was provided an hour later on the earnings call with management, the shares traded down to as low as the $50 area. They rebounded back to the $51 area as management responded to questions about the guidance and then stayed within a $50-51 range where they continue this morning, just below $51. Their comments about the outlook included few indications of business being any less strong and in fact they said their long-term compensation system is based on ORCL shares reaching $80 per share.

October 1-5 is ORCL's annual customer event, Oracle OpenWorld. This will given ORCL management the opportunity to present their new automated cloud database and other new offerings. The event's agenda also includes many customer testimonial presentations as usual at the event each year.

With ORCL shares at $51 the P/E on $3.00+ in FY 2018 earnings is 17 and if the cloud database and/or other offerings drive earnings significantly over $3.00 the valuation would be even more reasonable. Technically, the 50-day moving average line is at $50 to provide strong support.

ORCL is a highly profitable company with 30%+ operating margins and management said they plan to substantially increase their share repurchase rate in FQ2 compared to the nearly $500 million they spent in FQ1 to purchase 10.2 million shares. Share repurchases and dividends totaled only about 42% of operating cash flow and 49% of free cash flow so they have plenty of room to increase their share repurchase rate. Perhaps they won't be unhappy to see their shares correct a bit this morning given those plans.

With the fundamental outlook continuing to reflect an increasingly successful cloud computing company and the upcoming Oracle OpenWorld, we are maintaining our Strong Buy rating and suggest using the correction here to opportunistically initiate positions, especially if the shares build a new base above $50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORCL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.