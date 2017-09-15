Prospects Good For A Strong Q4 Market Performance

The S&P 500 (SPX) is up 10% so far this year, but you’d hardly know it by the way retail investors have been acting.

For much of 2017, small investors have been either neutral or bearish on equities, according to the weekly sentiment polls conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). The following graph shows that for several months this year, neutral sentiment on the stock market was above 33%, which means the majority of investors polled by AAII haven often been non-committal on the equity outlook.

Source: www.AAII.com

There is also a bit of an upward-trending factor in this graph, as evidenced by the higher highs and higher lows in neutral sentiment since last fall. The lack of enthusiasm among small investors likely stems from a number of factors, including concerns about stock valuations, North Korea, and a lack of clarity about what the U.S. Congress plans to do regarding taxes and healthcare. There’s also no denying that small investors are still tepid about dipping their toes into the stock market waters after last month's broad market internal correction. Another possible reason for the widespread reticence is the lagging performance of the financial sector.

Another potential reason for the current lack of enthusiasm among small investors is the action of the mid cap and small cap stocks, especially the latter. The Russell 2000 Index (RUT) summarizes the condition of the average small cap stock (below). While the large cap indices have made decisive new highs lately, the Russell has lagged behind and is still under its July peak. Small investors tend to favor small cap stocks, so if the Russell 2000 is any indication this could explain why this group is loathe to become fully invested with bullish sentiment.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Regardless of the reasons, widespread participation in this rally has been lacking. It has also been a double-edged sword for the stock market. On the one hand, the fact that small investors have been largely M.I.A. from this bull market has prevented the “melt-up” scenario that many analysts have feared would happen in 2017. A melt-up hasn’t occurred because buying which doesn’t involve heavy participation from the public results in short-lived rallies which often fold back for lack of sustained buying. Say what you will about the “dumb money”, but when the public is all-in during a bull market the rallies tend to be explosive and tremendously profitable.

The lack of public participation explains the lack of euphoria despite the recent all-time highs in the NASDAQ and SPX. It’s the raw emotion of the public that allow bull market rallies to achieve catastrophic heights...and then implode. The periodic buying sprees we’ve seen this year have been mainly from fund managers and foreign investors. If history is any guide, however, the public’s cautious attitude toward equities should begin to change as we head closer to the historically bullish fourth quarter as the establishment of rising prices since last November is bound to attract a growing number of small investors, as indeed there are preliminary signs that it's happening.

Consider, for instance, the substantial outflows of money from actively managed U.S.-based mutual funds and into U.S.-based ETFs. This growing trend is significant in that they show that there is a major flow of money from actively managed funds and into passive index funds. Indeed, much of that money is pouring into S&P 500 index funds, which are market-cap weighted. This may partly explain by the FAANGs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) have outperformed this year, assuming that money is moving away from mutual funds which are underweight the outperforming FAANGs.

There are, moreover, fundamental reasons for expecting the market to attract more attention from investors in the coming months. Despite the negative note sounded by the banks, reported earnings for S&P 500 companies rebounded 24.7% during the first two quarters of this year, thanks partly to the rebound in crude oil prices during the first half of the year. Aggregate revenues (excluding energy sector earnings) rose 2.2% Y/Y in the second quarter of 2017. Thomson Reuters aggregate earnings rose to $254 billion during Q2, which is just 6.1% below the previous record from Q4 2014.

Significantly, Thomson Reuters measure of total S&P 500 operating earnings per share rebounded during the latest reporting period to $29.31 per share, only 4% below the record high of $30.54 during Q4 2014, according to Yardeni Research.

Another indicator which suggests a continued positive intermediate-term outlook for equities is the 5-week rate of change (R.O.C.) of the stock-bond yield gap. This indicator has proven to be quite useful for predicting market rallies in recent years, although its record for predicting tops is admittedly less pristine.

Chart created by Clif Droke

As can be seen in the above chart, the yield gap has been steadily improving after its decline earlier this summer in recent weeks and accurately forecast the new high in the Dow and S&P by at least two months. The indicator tends to project the overall path of least resistance for equities in the 10-week-ahead period.

Also boosting the case for a strong intermediate-term outlook for stocks is the trend toward lower Treasury yields vs. the yield on Dow 30 stocks. If nothing else, this has helped increase the attractiveness of equities for institutional investors based on relative yields. The aggregate yield on Dow 30 stocks is still above that of the 10-year Treasury bond, as the following graph illustrates. As long as this remains true the bullish case for equities is likely to remain intact.

Chart created by Clif Droke

What all of the aforementioned evidence points to is a stock market which has a strong backing from a combination of rising price momentum, forward earnings and revenues, low interest rates and a lack of euphoria among participants. All of these factors taken together will ensure that the bull market remains intact heading into 2018. It also strongly suggests that the coming fourth quarter could well be the point when finally the public's reticence is shed and a growing number of individuals reevaluate the attractiveness of equities vis-à-vis cash. The prospects for a strong Q4, in other words, are quite positive indeed.

