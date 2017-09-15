Boeing Vs. Airbus: August Battle

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because it offers a good idea of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency and it gives an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

In this article, I will look at the order inflow during August for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets.

Overview for August

In August, Airbus and Boeing together hauled in 45 orders compared to 166 in the same month last year. The strong year-over-year decrease can be attributed to the timing of air shows in subsequent years where Airbus benefited from a final purchase agreement for 100 aircraft last year. Looking at the division of the orders in August, Boeing can be marked as the clear winner: Airbus received 33 orders while Boeing received 12 orders.

In August, Boeing booked 33 orders, two wide body jets and 31 single aisle aircraft:

Paris Air Show order: BOC Aviation finalized an order for 10 Boeing MAX 10s.

Paris Air Show order: Japan Investment Adviser finalized an order for 10 Boeing MAX 8s.

Turkish SunExpress Airlines converted 7 orders for the Boeing 737-800 to orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

An unidentified customer ordered 4 Boeing 737-900ERs.

After two orders for the Boeing 747 last month, Boeing received a widely anticipated order for two Boeing 747-8Is. These orders are the jets once destined for Transaero, that have now been ordered by the USAF to be converted to the next Presidential Aircraft.

In August, order inflow increased slightly to 12 orders, all of which are orders for narrow body aircraft:

Paris Air Show: An order from European low-cost carrier Wizz Air for 10 Airbus A321ceos was finalized.

Frontier Airlines ordered a single Airbus A320neo.

A private customer converted its order for the Airbus A319ceo to an order for the A319neo, which is equipped with more efficient turbofans.

Boeing and Airbus both are working through finalizations of commitments announced at the 2017 Paris Air Show. Next to those finalizations, it seems that order inflow is low. Out of the 45 orders this month, eight additions to the order book were conversions. For both jet makers, there are not a lot of orders to be finalized next to the ones announced earlier, but the ones that are to be finalized are important. In the months to come, I expect that we will see more of the PAS ’17 orders being finalized and a wide body order here and there.

Overview Year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic Orders August 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

Airbus received 49 cancellations up until August, leaving the jet maker with 215 net orders - up from the 205 orders a month earlier. Year to date, Boeing received 493 orders and 67 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 426 – up from 400 a month earlier. Looking at the net orders, Boeing is having a lead over Airbus, but it only takes one or two bad months and that lead could slip. Looking at the leads that Boeing still has, a steady rate of finalization of aircraft deals should put Boeing firmly on top in the order battle.

Order inflow in August was dominated by order inflow for the single aisle products of both jet makers. The only wide body order came from the USAF, which ordered two Boeing 747-8 white tails that will be modified to serve as the next Presidential Aircraft. So no commercial orders were added for wide body aircraft and since these widebodies are already built nothing really changes for production.

Conclusion

August was a pretty dull month for Boeing, despite order inflow for the Boeing 747. Airbus had a month like it has seen a couple of times already this year. The weaker than normal order inflow can partly be attributed to challenges on several commercial programs combined with the fact that Airbus already has locked in orders at an earlier stage. So far, Boeing seems to be doing better in the annual order battle but it is fair to point out that a lead could easily slip when there are delays in order finalization. Whereas Boeing continues to sell the Boeing 787 quite well, Airbus seems to have some trouble selling the Airbus A350. The A350 also competes with the Boeing 777 for which there is little interest at the moment and it seems that Airbus is feeling the pressure of the discounted Boeing 777.

For investors, it's important to note that Boeing and Airbus have healthy backlogs allowing them to increase production on their narrow-body programs, which should positively impact financial performance. Both jet makers also are working on cost cutting on their newest wide-body jets, where Airbus also is working on ramping up production. Currently, I like Boeing shares a bit better because of the huge free cash flow the company generates and the significant steps it has taken to de-risk the program since 2016.

