Latest Health Canada Report Is Good News For Licensed Producers

Total sales of cannabis products should improve in the current quarter as the myclobutanil issues are passed and the producers have completed adjustments to the new Health Canada standards.

The demand for cannabis oils continues to outstrip that for dried marijuana and sales of oils at 6,194 kilograms oexceeded sales of dried product at 5,896 kilograms.

The quarter ended June 2017 reflects ongoing impacts from the contamination problems at the end of 2016 and adjustments to the new Health Canada standards for unauthorized impurities.

The number of registered patients rises to 201,398 or an increase of 20% in the last three months. This is the basic industry driver for Canadian cannabis companies.

Health Canada recently released the market data for Canadian cannabis for the period ended June 30, 2017. There have made some changes to the market data report. I have requested an explanation but it may take some time to get the answers. The changes include:

The data is broken down into monthly segments from the quarterly reports previously. I hope Health Canada understands that monthly data is most important if it is published monthly. To publish monthly data quarterly as is the case this quarter is of limited use. Health Canada is providing production data as "amount released for sale" (ARS). Health Canada is no longer reporting the average order size per registered patient. I thought this was an important figure as it was substantially lower than the average authorized amount per patient.

The number of medical marijuana patients in Canada continues to grow rapidly. At the end of June 2017, the number stood at 201,398 an increase of 20.0% over the previous quarter. I continue to suspect the number is bolstered by people accessing recreational marijuana by applying for medical marijuana prescriptions. The sales and production data from the most recent quarter shows Canadians continue to show a strong preference for oils compared to smoking dried cannabis, as the following table demonstrates:

Clearly the demand for oil is significantly greater than for dried marijuana.

The number of licenses to grow that have been issued in 2017 is on pace to exceed 25 that would shatter the previous record for approvals of 17 in 2014. I think, given Health Canada's streamlined approval process and their obvious desire to increase the number of LPs, the high rate of approvals will continue. I have concerns that with some 180 applicants at the review stage, there is the possibility of a significant dilution in the value of a license, especially for the ones approved moving forward.

The latest data from Health Canada confirm the significant trends in the Canadian medical cannabis industry. (see full report here) Here is my analysis of the most recent data initially under Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) and currently under Access to Cannabis to Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). All charts were created by me using Health Canada plus the assumptions referenced above.

Sales of medical marijuana by Canadian LPs increased only 5.0% in the three months ended June 30, 2017. This was a sharp reduction from 24.5% sales growth in the previous quarter. At 12,090 kg, sales were up 118.3% over a year ago which is a decrease in the year over year growth rate. I believe the Licensed Producers were scrambling to adjust to the new contamination standards set by Health Canada in the quarter. I expect sales growth to pick up in the next three months.

Production, now defined by Health Canada as 'Amount Released for Sale,' increased 26.0% to 13,829 kg in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 107.4% over the previous twelve months. This represents a reduction from the previous quarterly growth of 28.3% and year over year growth of 122.6%. Again, I think this decline in ARS relates directly to the earlier recall problems and new contamination standards.

Inventories of marijuana continued to rise in the June 30, 2017 quarter, increasing 7.5% quarter over quarter and 81.4% over a year earlier. In order to provide some perspective on inventory levels, I compare them to sales and production levels.

The trends in the level of inventory relative to sales and production show a similar pattern. Inventory to sales were relatively flat while inventory to production continued to decline. I continue to believe these ratios at around 2:1 are too high for a perishable product. (see a brief description of the shelf life of cannabis)

The good news for the Licensed Producers is the persistent growth in the number of registered patients. In the most recent quarter, there were 201,398 patients, an increase of 20.0% over the previous quarter and 167.9% over the preceding year. As I have said before, I think there are recreational users approved under the guise of medical patients and the longer legalization is delayed, the greater this component will become. Health Canada's original estimate was that medical marijuana registrations would reach 425,000 by 2024 and I commented at the time that this could prove to be the most conservative estimate in history. Of course, growth rates will slow down moving forward but that estimate will prove low in my opinion.

I anticipate production playing 'catch-up' with sales over the next 12 - 24 months. Clearly Health Canada is on a campaign to approve new Licensed Producers more rapidly than in the past. (see my recent Seeking Alpha article Expect an Upturn in Canadian Cannabis Stocks after September 18th) This is not a surprise as Health Canada told us this would happen. (see Improving the Licensing and Production of Cannabis for Medical Purposes) Here is a snapshot of LP approvals in 2017 compared with previous years.

The following data from the previous quarter has not been updated. Health Canada has received 1,665 applications for licenses to grow and/or sell medical cannabis as of May 25, 2017. Of the total, 858 have been returned as incomplete, 265 were refused outright, 69 were withdrawn by the applicants and 428 are still in progress. Health Canada points out some applications might be double-counted. In May 2017, it reported 187 applicants were in the "review" stage. Applicants have equated "review" to "late-stage" applicants. So far, 58 licenses have been approved in total. (see the full report on this data here).

My concern about an unmanageable increase in newly approved LPs continues to grow. If a large number of new LPs are approved it will debase the value of all LPs and, especially, the newly approved ones. Two or three years from now, the market will be swamped by new production.

Here is the updated data on dried marijuana:

Although sales of dried marijuana have risen steadily under MMPR and ACMPR in Canada, the recent trend has been a slowdown as consumer preferences shift toward cannabis oil. In the three years for which data is available, sales of dried marijuana by LPs have increased over 14-fold. But in the most recent quarter, sales of dried medical marijuana by Canadian LPs was up only 1.0% to 5,896 kilograms over the previous quarter. The one year sales growth was 46.0%. The 5,896 kilograms of production in the three months ended June 30, 2017, has a retail value of approximately C$44.2 million at $7.50 per gram.

The ARS of dried marijuana continues to exceed sales as the graph above shows. In the latest quarter, production increased 7.9% to 6,120 kg. The latest quarter shows a slower rate of growth in production likely caused by:

The ongoing fallout from the myclobutanil contamination related product recalls. (see How the Myclobutanil Recall Affects the Outlook for Canopy Growth and Organigram) The acceleration in demand for cannabis oil. More information follows.

I believe to be successful as a grower, you have to have the potential to be a low cost producer, develop a strong brand or remain a small, boutique operation. The others will be caught in "nowhere land" and be taken over or go out of business. If you are a large producer you have the opportunity to be a consolidator. If you are a small producer you must brand yourself or remain a small artisan or boutique grower.

Oversupply is not an issue today and perhaps not for a year or two so pricing is not an issue. But you cannot change your spots overnight. So when prices begin to fall in next year or two, you will have to go big or go home and you'll have to start now.

Inventory of dried marijuana has leveled off after the substantial jump in the three months ended December 30, 2016. Part of the explanation for the high inventory levels might be found in the approval of new LPs that come on-stream with approval to grow but not sell. Given the very rapid growth in new LP approvals recently, inventory levels of dried marijuana can be expected to remain high in the foreseeable future.

This chart shows the level of inventory to both sales and ARS has settled around 3-times. I think this is much too high and the industry should maintain a long term average below 2-times and eventually closer to 1-times. We are not at the point where inventory levels threaten downward pressure on prices but the ratio for dried cannabis, must start coming down soon.

This charts shows that sales, ARS and inventory of dried cannabis is lagging the overall industry growth rates. We believe the production bar will rise as the sales level stabilizes or declines slightly.

The other segment of the marijuana industry that Health Canada provides data for is cannabis oil. The data shows what all participants in the industry already recognize: the demand for oil is outstripping the demand for dried cannabis by an increasing margin. There is less data available for the oil segment, but it is still sufficient to reveal this important trend.

In the latest quarter, sales of cannabis oil increased 9.2% to 6,194 kg and were up 312.9% over the same quarter a year ago. This compares with 1.0% and 46.0% for dried cannabis. This confirms that smoking dried marijuana is losing market share to oil.

The data continues to show a continuing shift toward cannabis oil. The latest quarter recorded an increase of 45.5% in ARS to 7,709 kg and 366% over the same quarter a year ago. Currently, there is a limit of 30 mg/ml (3%) THC for bulk cannabis oil and 10 mg/ml (1%) for oil in capsule form. There is no cap on CBD levels. If this THC restriction is lifted, we believe the shift toward oils will widen even more.

The data on inventory of cannabis oil shows a similar pattern. The inventory of cannabis oil rose 29.1% to 6,713 kg in the latest quarter and stood at 229.4% above a year earlier. In part, this reflects the LPs' desire to increase production of cannabis oil and a willingness to stock more inventory. The cannabis oil picture is hampered by the lack of longer term data but there are a couple of key points to be made.

Both the inventory to production and inventory to sales ratios for marijuana oil have been declining. This suggests the LPs have been able to sell oil as fast as they can make it. With both ratios settling around a level of 1.0, the oil fundamentals are healthier than the dried marijuana sector.

I am not showing the growth summary table for cannabis oil because it is not meaningful. The base data figures are so low the ratios balloon out of sight.

This chart compares growth for total cannabis, dried cannabis and cannabis oil. Because statistics on oil have not been available for as long, I am using the most recent quarterly results compared to the previous quarter. The data for the number of patients was +20.0% and there is no differentiation provided between dried and oil in the data provided.

The data shows clearly the growth in sales, production and inventory of marijuana oil outstripped the same for dried marijuana by a wide margin.

Here are the highlights of the Licensed Producers market data this quarter:

(1) The number of medical marijuana patients in Canada continues to grow rapidly. At the end of June 2017, the number stood at 201,398, an increase of 20.0% over the 167,764 reported at the end of March 2017. We suspect the number is bolstered by people accessing recreational marijuana by applying for medical marijuana.

(2) Sales and production data from the most recent quarter shows Canadians continue to show a strong preference for oils compared to smoking dried cannabis.

(3) The number of licenses to grow issued in 2017 is on pace to easily exceed 25. We think given Health Canada's streamlined approval process and their obvious desire to increase the number of LPs will result in several more approvals in the final four months of the year. We have some concerns that with around 180 applicants at the review stage in the system, there could be a significant dilution to the value of new licenses moving ahead.

This data applies to the Licensed Producers in Canada, and the following is a list of the LPs that are publicly traded:

My recommendations in the group are Aphria (OTC: APHQF), Aurora Cannabis (OTC: ACBFF), Canopy Growth (OTC: TWMJF), Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) and Organigram (OTC: OGRMF) and I am currently reviewing others to add to the list. In addition, I believe my smaller-cap recommendations, Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQB:LXRP), Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) and Radient Technologies (OTC:RDDTF), will also benefit from these trends.

