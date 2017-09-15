Continental Resources Can Generate Significant Positive Cash Flow

Notable short seller Jim Chanos recently took aim at Continental Resources (CLR) and some other shale producers, noting that Continental "struggles to generate cash even in favorable market conditions." His argument is that management is rewarded for growth instead of producing positive cash flow, and that operational cash flow just gets plowed back into more drilling.

While it is true that Continental is aiming for a combination of neutral (to slightly positive) cash flow and significant production growth at the moment, Continental could instead generate a significant amount of positive cash flow if it chose to do so. However, I believe the stock market (not just management's compensation structure) tends to still reward production growth right now while punishing reductions in production targets. The growth versus cash flow debate is intensifying, but as long as the market places a premium on growth, I don't see a problem with Continental operating at neutral cash flow and deleveraging via production growth.

Market Incentives

Oil and gas producers have adapted their behavior as the capital markets have changed. When oil was at $100 several years ago, companies were generally rewarded for growing production above all else. Taking on more and more debt was seen as acceptable since the idea was that the producer would eventually be able to grow into its debt level.

With oil falling to around $50, a high amount of leverage is now seen as a significant competitive disadvantage. For example, $5 per BOE in interest costs is 14% of revenues if a company realizes $35 per BOE in revenue, compared to 7% of revenues if it realizes $70 per BOE for its production. The markets are still looking for production growth but generally without taking on additional debt now. One can see that in how companies have often been designing their capital expenditure plans to equal operational cash flow. Continental has mentioned that it doesn't plan on taking on more debt as well.

If the markets start favoring near-term positive cash flow generation over production growth, I'd imagine that companies would start throttling back growth plans and lower capital expenditures to significantly below operational cash flow. However, it doesn't seem like that's generally the case at the moment. Lower production targets can be punished significantly, such as in the case of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). Pioneer's stock was pricing in substantial production growth, and the combination of total 2017 production being guided to the low end of its earlier 2017 guidance and a lower than expected oil percentage served to plunge the stock despite capital expenditure reductions.

Positive Cash Flow Quite Achievable

Continental Resources has mentioned that it could grow production by 20% per year and remain cash flow neutral at $50 to $55 WTI oil. It also mentioned that it could maintain production levels in 2018 at 2017's production exit rate while remaining cash flow neutral at low-to-mid $40s WTI oil. This points to Continental potentially being able to deliver nearly $800 million in positive cash flow in 2018 at $50 oil if it maintains around 270,000 BOEPD in production rather than attempt to grow.

At $50 oil and 270,000 BOEPD production, Continental may be able to generate a bit over $3.3 billion in revenue.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 60,115,500 $44.50 $2,675 Natural Gas (MMBtu) 230,607,000 $2.70 $623 Net Service Operations $10 Total $3,308

With maintenance capital estimated at around $1.5 billion, total expenditures would be around $2.526 billion. This would result in around $782 million in positive cash flow for Continental.

$ Million Operating Costs $365 Production Tax $231 Cash SG&A $153 Cash Interest $277 Capital Expenditures $1,500 Total Expenditures $2,526

If Continental opts to aim for neutral to slightly positive cash flow instead, it can potentially get its 2018 exit rate up to around 320,000 BOEPD. This would lead to Continental generating a bit over $2.8 billion EBITDA at $50 oil in 2018. Based on a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x, Continental would be worth around $42.50 per share.

Conclusion

I don't really see Continental's decision to operate at neutral to slightly positive cash flow to be a red flag. Continental has the option of generating a significant amount of positive cash flow if it maintains rather than grows production. However, the market appears to be currently still looking for growth, so Continental's share price will do better if it can rapidly increase production while maintaining or slightly decreasing its debt level.

