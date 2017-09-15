Five Factors Which Build The Case For Gold

Gold rebounded from a two-week low on Thursday after North Korea threatened the U.S. and Japan. The dollar also weakened despite strong U.S. consumer inflation data, further boosting gold prices.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index for August increased 0.4%, which was above the 0.3% consensus. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2% and was in-line with the consensus. On a year-over-year basis, total CPI and core CPI are up 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. Headline inflation is getting closer to the Fed’s 2.0% target. Some analysts openly stated that the increase in consumer inflation could allow the Fed to increase interest rates by the end of the year.

Also supportive for gold in the immediate term was Chinese Bitcoin exchange BTCChina's announcement that it would stop all trading from Sept. 30. Many analysts expect the trading closure will encourage an allocative shift into gold.

Meanwhile, a North Korean state agency threatened to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and reduce the U.S. to "ashes and darkness" for supporting a U.N. Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test.

After the close of Thursday's trading session it was announced that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile over Japan in defiance of the new sanctions resolution adopted by the U.N. Security Council earlier this week. The missile blasted off from near the Sunan International Airport north of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, and flew about 2,300 miles, flying over northern Japan, according to The New York Times.

The comments put a bid beneath the market which, combined with dollar weakness, kept gold above its 15-day moving average. The iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, has until now steadfastly avoided closing under the 15-day MA for two months after several intraday dips in recent weeks. The 15-day MA is my preferred measure of the strength of the immediate-term (1-3 week) trend. This tool does an excellent job of highlighting the turning points in the immediate-term and frequently serves as both a support and a resistance for the gold price line. As long as the price of gold remains above the rising 15-day MA and the 12-day momentum indicator remains above zero (see chart below), the immediate-term trend is assumed to be intact.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

As discussed previously, purchases of American Eagle gold coins from the U.S. Mint have been down in recent months as individual demand for physical bullion isn’t as voracious as it was in previous years. Fund managers are still on board with the bullish case for gold, however. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, rose 0.50 percent to 838.64 tons earlier this week. So while individuals may have temporarily halted heavy purchases of the yellow metal, ETF demand remains strong overall in the face of recent international headwinds.

From a technical perspective, there are five considerations which should ideally line up simultaneously in order to ensure a strong and vibrant short-term market outlook for gold. I refer to them as the “Five Factors” and at minimum, three of them should be present when a trader is evaluating a long position in gold or the gold ETFs. The more the factors are in alignment, the more likely the gold price will outperform.

The Five Factors which support an extended gold rally are:

Gold being above its rising 15-day moving average. Silver confirming gold by doing the same. Gold showing relative strength vs. the S&P 500 Index. A weakening U.S. dollar index. A strengthening crude oil price.

Currently four of the above five factors are supportive of higher gold price. The lone holdout is gold’s relative strength, which isn’t as strong as it should ideally be right now. Even with four factors in gold’s favor, however, the bulls have a strong case for maintaining control of the uptrend in the gold price.

Oil price is one of the most critical of these factors. Investment fund managers, as a group, are highly attuned to the oil price, probably more so than any other commodity. When they see oil prices rising for a considerable length of time they will survey the commodities market landscape for attractive investment opportunities. Due to its dual nature as a safe haven instrument and an inflation hedge, gold is normally one of the first commodities they consider.

Shown here is a daily graph of the iPath Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL), which I use as a proxy for the oil price. As you can see, OIL has shown notable improvement since hitting its yearly low in June and has managed to establish a stair-stepping pattern of higher lows since then. All that’s required to confirm that OIL has broken completely free from the grip of the bears is a decisive breakaway from the 5.25 level which has proven to be a vexing resistance level for OIL since the May decline. This, in turn, would pave the way for continued gold market strength as commodity fund managers begin to refocus on inflation sensitive assets.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Besides a strengthening oil price, the increase in demand for important industrial metals has helped built a case for a gradual return of inflation. Moreover, if investors detect even the faintest hint of military action, the case for owning gold will become firmly established for prospective investors. War, or the threat thereof, has proven to be gold’s biggest ally over the years due to its inflationary nature.

More than perhaps any other commodity, the strong performance of copper since May of this year has solidified the case for an improving global economy. Besides being a key economic indicator, strength in copper has often served as a leading indicator for strength in gold. Gold, like other metals, stands to benefit from the return of global demand. Any additional signs of recovery in the world economy will serve only to further bolster the longer-term case for the yellow metal.

