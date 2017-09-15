Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

If EIA reports a storage injection of 89 Bcf, it would be compared to +54 Bcf last year and +73 Bcf for the five-year average.

EIA reported a +91 Bcf change yesterday, which was 1 Bcf higher than our forecast of +90 Bcf. Be sure to read our September 8 week storage report here.

For the week of 9/15, we expect an injection of 89 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

Week-over-week fundamentals were pretty much unchanged. Lower power burn from the result of Hurricane Irma pushed adjusted power burn demand lower by ~1.3 Bcf/d, while an increase in residential/commercial and materially higher LNG exports brought overall demand higher.

On the supply side, higher Lower 48 production was offset by lower Canadian gas net imports pushing overall supplies only higher by 0.1 Bcf/d.

Net-net, this is what we expect:

If EIA reports a storage injection of 89 Bcf, it would be compared to +54 Bcf last year and +73 Bcf for the five-year average.

