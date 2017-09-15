AT&T: Bull Catalysts Are Building

Market valuations in AT&T, Inc. (T) continue to show weakness and give investors cause for concern relative to the company's potential turnaround prospects. But when we look at the confluence of events that is likely to impact these stock valuations into next year, there appears to be a significant difference between the current perception and the coming reality. If you are a dividend investor that is looking for a strong yield payout with a long history of stability, you could do a lot worse than a company like AT&T (with its 32 straight years of dividend growth). So when we combine factors like the sizable corporate acquisitions that lie ahead, the company's expanding product offerings, and the weaker valuations seen in the U.S. dollar the time looks ripe for bullish positions in T at current levels. Bullish catalysts continue to build for those long T and there is very little in the way of negative influences that justify the fall that we are now seeing in the price of the stock.

On a year-to-date basis, T has fallen 14.6% and a significant portion of these declines have come as a result of the antitrust issues that have been raised with respect to the company's proposed acquisition of Time Warner, Inc. (TWX). But now that we have started to see better progress at the U.S. Justice Department, both AT&T and Time Warner have released statements suggesting that the deal is likely to close by the end of the year. The doors that this opens up in terms of AT&T's ability to refresh its image and expand its potential consumer demographic are massive. But when we look at the market perception of T as a stock to buy or sell, it is clear that this has not been priced-in as a real possibility.

5G Infographic: Machoindia

At the same time, AT&T is making significant progress in its 5G infrastructure with their services being tested in three different cities across the U.S. To get a sense of the scope of what this actually means, it should be understood that 5G technology can transfer data at up to 10 times the rates seen on a 4G network (as shown in the infographic above). Of course, this could only occur under optimal conditions with no structural interference, and the actual results will be reduced under practical circumstances. But the real value here lies in its applications to the Internet of Things, which is still an untapped market that has yet to come into its own. Superior data delivery systems will put AT&T in a preferential position capitalize in these areas relative to competitors like T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ). Both of these companies have also outlined plans to develop their 5G infrastructures but their expectations have unfolded at a rate that seems to be lacking when compared to what is currently being accomplished at AT&T.

From an earnings perspective, investors should also take into consideration the recent trends seen in the U.S. dollar. Declining currency values provide significant advantages to multinational companies with large overseas sales. The effects of changing values in the U.S. dollar are seen on a rolling basis and we can expect the impact to be most clearly visible in AT&T's earnings results for the second half of the year. In the chart above, we can see that the U.S. dollar has lost nearly 10% of its value year-to-date when compared to a basket of its most heavily traded counterparts and this should lead to upside earnings surprises that should help T form a base as we head into next year. Recent comments from Janet Yellen have made it clear that we will not see surprise earnings hike anytime soon, and this is a factor that should continue to put pressure on the greenback.

AT&T Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

The strengthening fundamental outlook is supported by the long-term chart activity, as well. Even with all of the highly-publicized declines in the stock price, we are still caught in a bullish ascending triangle pattern, which will be confirmed with a break above double-top resistance near the 43 handle. Indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index are bullish from oversold levels, and historical support levels near 35.10 lie in close proximity to the 200-period exponential moving average on the monthly chart. All of this suggests that there is limited potential for further declines and if you are a dividend investor looking for a low-risk strategy for capturing an elevated yield payout (currently 5.4%), T is a stock that should be on your radar.

