Timm Vs. Impac Mortgage: Essence Of The Lawsuit

Impac unilaterally and illegally changed the terms of the Preferreds (IMPHP, IMPHO), thereby stripping them of all rights, dividends, and value.

There seems to be some confusion regarding the details surrounding the Timm vs Impac case. Based upon analysis of the evidence, I believe there is inherent value in the preferred shares which approximates 5x their current market prices. Much of the information listed below details the essence of the Plaintiff’s case against Impac. It is pubic record and can be found either in the Circuit Court for Baltimore-Civil System (case # 24C11008391) or through SEC filings provided by Impac. Hopefully, this will simplify the reasons for this litigation and explain the logic behind my value assumption.

The Timm vs Impac lawsuit was initially filed December of 2011. The Plaintiff, Timm, claims that the company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc (IMH), took it upon themselves in 2009 to make several changes (amendments) in the terms of their preferred stock (Preferred B and C) without authorization.

In 2004 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. issued two classes of preferred stock known as Series B shares and Series C shares. There were 2 million shares of Preferred B sold at an offering price of $25 per share = $50,000,000. There were 4.48 million shares of Preferred C sold at an offering of $25 per share = $112,000,000. Impac received approx. 162 million for the sale of these shares.

Eight years ago, in 2009, Impac proposed to the preferred shareholders that they would buy back these shares, originally sold for $25. Impac stated that they were willing to pay a price of approximately 29 cents, which was less than 1¼% of the initial offering price. The preferred stock that they had sold to their shareholders for a total of 162 million dollars, they now wanted to purchase for less than 2 million. The incentive for shareholders to sell was motivated and driven by Impac making shareholders believe that the company would potentially collapse. This loss of 160 million dollars would come directly from preferred shareholders pockets.

At the same time Impac offered to purchase these shares for such a paltry sum, the company asked their preferred shareholders to approve seven amendments to the terms of the preferred shares. These amendments, if consented to, eliminated virtually every valuable right of the holders of the Preferred B and C shares, including past due dividend payments. Without exception, every one of the proposed seven changes was detrimental to the preferred holders.

To carry out these amendments, the requirements were that two-thirds of the shareholders in each class consent to the proposed changes. Following the offer, Impac Mortgage claimed that the American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, a large New York based transfer agency, collected and executed the required written shareholder consents. The American Stock Transfer & Trust Company has since signed a sworn affidavit that they did no such thing, and in fact did not even have a copy of the proposed “Consents to Amendments” agreement. After nearly 8 years Impac has failed to produce a single consent signed by any preferred shareholders or pay any dividends to the preferred shareholders. This is what the lawsuit is about.

In a one-sided move, the officers, Mr. Joseph R. Tomkinson CEO, and Mr. William S. Ashmore, President, approved these changes to the preferreds. In doing this, they stripped the preferred shares of nearly all rights, eliminated Impac’s annual dividend obligation of 15 million, and have attempted to confiscate the preferred shares they had sold in 2004 for approximately 162 million. Damages to preferred shareholders exceed 100 million dollars. According to filings, shortly after announcing and confirming these amendments the officers of Impac Mortgage gave themselves substantial bonuses and pay raises.

Since 2009, not a single penny in dividends has been paid to the preferred shareholders. However, per Impac’s own 10-K filings, in the last three years alone, 2014, 2015, and 2016, Mr. Tompkinson and Mr. Ashmore have rewarded themselves with over 21 million dollars in salaries, option awards, and bonuses.

Not long after the case had been filed in 2012, Judge Michel Pierson entered a directed verdict in favor of Impac only for the Preferred C shares. The Preferred B shares are still awaiting judgement. The Judge ruled this way on the C shares because he believed the consents had been obtained, because in Impac’s Form 8-K June 29, 2009, the company stated the following:

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (the company) received consents from holders of the Preferred Stock in excess of 66 2/3% of the outstanding shares of Preferred Stock required to amend the Company’s charter to modify the terms of each series of Preferred Stock.

The 8-K was signed by Impac’s Executive Vice President and in-house legal attorney Ronald Morrison. Later in a deposition on January 8, 2015, Ronald Morrison stated he had not seen any consents and did not know of anyone at Impac that had seen a consent. To this day,

Impac has not provided a single consent to the court. As a result, the Plaintiff anticipates a Judiciary reversal on the C share ruling as well as a favorable ruling for the Preferred B Shareholders.

The Plaintiff, Timm, believes that had Impac simply provided proof of receiving the required number of consents, this case would have been dismissed nearly 7 years ago. He believes this was an intolerable offense against Impac’s own Preferred shareholders. Timm also acknowledges that while the criminal statute of limitations for fraud, and or, embezzlement of five years has passed, the Preferred shareholders deserve to be made whole, and punitive damages should be awarded.

I conclude Impac should either settle the case or reinstate the preferred dividends and repay all cumulative dividends. My valuation is as follows; the back or cumulative dividends of approx. $19 per share, plus a par value of $25 per share is equal to $44 per share. This does not include potential punitive damages. Not only is a settlement or reinstatement the honorable option and a move forward in restoring the company’s credibility, but it avoids a potentially costly court case where the evidence is clearly not favorable to Impac.

Lastly the company’s goal is growth. In conference calls, Impac has discussed expanding their MSR portfolio and Non-QM loans, additional acquisitions, and potentially rolling out a new securitization product. A settlement would provide the company more favorable options for funding future growth. The common shares now trade at a extremely low multiple in large part because of Impac’s credibility issues. A settlement would also open the opportunity for the common shareholders to receive a dividend. Richard Pickup and his son Todd have been accumulating Impac shares over the last several years and are now controlling shareholders. The Pickups have a reputation in Southern California as astute and equitable real estate investors. I believe they will recognize a resolution needs to happen to simplify and accelerate the future growth of this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMPHP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.