L Brands: Has The Rebound Started?

L Brands (LB) may have found that bottom investors were looking for.

About 2 weeks ago, we put out a piece saying that LB stock may have finally found a bottom as the stock proved impressively resilient at the mid-$30 level, August comparable sales numbers showed continued improvement on both a one and two-year basis, the September comp guide implied that the sales improvement trend will continue, and the company was inching closer to lapping big negative comp numbers and consequently posting big positive comp numbers.

Since then, LB stock is up about 12% versus a 1% gain for the S&P 500. Is this a headfake and time to take profits? Or is this the beginning of a multi-quarter rebound in LB stock? We believe the latter, and are sticking with LB stock for the long run.

LB data by YCharts

Our long-term thesis remains unchanged. This is a company's whose operational results got whacked when management decided to pull the plug on VS swimwear and apparel. Unfortunately, that whacking coincided with some serious mall traffic problems. The double whammy led to operational results falling and sentiment cratering.

Revenues, which had been on a steady climb after the Recession, began to trail off. Same with profits. Meanwhile, the valuation cratered to a multi-year low while long-term earnings growth expectations trended from ~13% 5 years ago to ~10% today.

LB EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts LB PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

But this sell-off has been greatly exaggerated. L Brands is the owner of two brands with secular appeal. Both of these brands, VS and BBW, have established themselves as go-to destinations in their respective categories. Once this swimwear and apparel exit noise is in the background, VS will join BBW with consistently positive comp growth (see our article here on why we feel LB will comp positive by December of this year).

Just as negative comps, which started in late 2016, cut LB stock in half from $70 to $35, positive comps will ignite a rebound in this stock.

Because the sell-off has been so big, the rebound will likely be quite big, too. This stock's trailing P/E multiple has fallen to multi-year lows around 12x. As comp growth normalizes, so too will the valuation because the long-term growth story hasn't really changed at all. The earnings base is just smaller now because swim and apparel are gone.

LB stock has traded around 20x earnings over the past 5 years. A return to that "normal" P/E multiple implies a year-end price target of about $63 (20x on current year earnings estimates of $3.14). That represents upside of nearly 60%.

LB PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The rebound to a $60-plus stock price has started. The big moves towards $60 and up will happen once comps turn positive, which will likely happen in late 2017. Consequently, this is still a good time and price to buy LB stock.

