Apple: What We Need For $200+

Frankly, our numbers came down when we saw the Model X timing get pushed out and that the older form-factor's still lingering in the mix.

You need revenue growth to accelerate meaningfully. We'll show you the math.

Great company but how do we get the stock over $200?

We want to want to like Apple stock.

The Apple iPhone X is exciting (NASDAQ:AAPL). The question is how much can it drive revenues. That past major redesign was the iPhone 6 and that did drive a major boost in revenues. That's what we were hoping for with this new iPhone launch. Based on the news around the launch though we think some risk needs to get discounted in before assuming an iPhone-6-type ramp.

First, What Drives Stocks: Earnings and Valuation

If you know our work, while we like companies we love the numbers. Numbers, earnings really, are what drive stock prices. Earnings give you a near-term hint where future cash flows can go. Those future cash flows then end up driving the present value of the stock price.

When you can envision or model a jump in earnings driven by revenues picking up and you think it's sustainable it can drive the stock price.

To simplify our investment process we use next year's EPS multiplied by a historical average P/E. This way, because we speak to many companies and build many models, we have a disciplined consistent approach to see what jumps out at us. What can move 40, 50, 60% or more in the next 12 months?

We didn't invent this process, it's used by many large investors.

Let's get to Apple:

First What Are We Going To Pay For Apple

Before we talk about iPhones and sell-throughs, we need to know what we want to pay for whatever earnings we come up with for 2018.

Over the last few years, Apple's valuation has ranged between 10X to 18X trailing twelve months earnings.

We take the midpoint in all of our ideas.

That's midpoint is 14X.

You love Apple though. We're ok with 15, 16X because you think the stock's cheap, great products, and a huge cash position. We have no problem with that.

You can use 15-16X but we'd use 14X to stay consistent and fair to our other buys that have 40-200% upside using the simple mid-point of the historical P/E average.

Ok, Let's say 15X.

Next, What Do We Need For Earnings Next Year To Get To $200?

This isn't so complicated. You want a $200 stock price? Let's back into it and see what math gets us there. Then decide if you think it's realistic.

Again, you don't need to use our numbers, you can plug in your own assumptions to your heart's content.

We'll show you our take but use our process to come up with your own take.

$200 would be about 30% upside from here. That would be nice. Nice round numbers so let's use that.

$200 divided by 15X P/E next year would need $13.50 in EPS for 2018.

We need Apple to earn $13.50 next year to realistically expect a $200 stock price.

The Street is at $10.95 for next year.

We have no problem expecting higher than the Street but we need good reasoning behind it.

What Do We Need To Hit $13.50 In EPS For 2018?

First, we kept operating expenses roughly the same as last quarter.

For this exercise, we played with revenues and gross margins.

What do we need to get to $13.50? Here's what we came up with.

Let's look at revenues first:

We kept September growth about the same as June's growth which isn't conservative because iPhone buyers may wait until November to check out the iPhone X before they upgrade. That could stall sales in the September quarter.

Then we have blowout revenue growth in December of this year through December of next year. That's what we'd need to get to EPS of $13.50 for next year.

Now let's go back in time and see if that revenue growth trajectory makes any sense.

Let's look at the last major form-factor upgrade the iPhone 6. Apple made that screen bigger than the 5 along with other upgrades.

We'd compare this iPhone X change to the iPhone 6 upgrade. Apple considers the 6 the last major change before X.

Here's the iPhone 6 Revenue ramp.

Give or take our backing in to get $13.50 for 2018 requires a very similar revenue jump as we saw with the iPhone 6 back in 2014-2015.

Can iPhone X jump sales the same way?

We really have one main issue with the iPhone X which is quantity. How much volume can Apple produce?

The delayed launch and the higher price point for X we think is related to the same factor. Volume. Apple may not have enough OLED screens or other inputs to charge a lower price and ship it in September. If they had enough supply of component parts you have no problem selling it cheaper and on time. That's our take.

We think iPhone made the price high understanding demand elasticity. If they sold it for $600-800 it could sell too fast and they could run out. Because of component shortages they needed to ship it late and charge more to hopefully drive fewer units.

Because iPhone X's form-factor isn't taking over the entire line, we don't see the rush to upgrade to the iPhone 8. It looks the same. If the entire new line was the X form-factor with the full screen we think everybody would want to upgrade. That could drive the type of units and revenues we saw with the iPhone 6 ramp above.

Gross Margins

Same thing here. We needed X to have iPhone 6 type numbers to get to 13.50 for 2018.

Here's iPhone 6 driving Apple gross margins.

To get to $13.50 for 2018 we really needed better year-over-year gross margin improvement and revenue growth as we saw in 2014-2015.

Maybe Apple Watch Can Drive It? iPad? Mac?

Here's the product mix from last quarter. If you need an iPhone 6 type revenue jump for the overall company we think you need it from iPhone X.

We love their new distribution channels of Apple Watch but if we are going to realistically get to $13.50 for 2018 we probably need it from iPhone X. That's the corporate driver right now. The other products are huge for most company standards but for Apple, it needs to come from iPhone.

What Can Get Us More Bullish?

If we hear that iPhone X has no issues with component supplies and that $1000 price tag was just an initial price point that could come down, you can start to get pretty bullish. If you can envision everybody getting their hands on an X you can envision a nice upgrade cycle.

For now, with the late release date and component shortages, we want to see it first.

Conclusion

We think the iPhone X looks great. We think Apple buyers have been waiting for something new for a while. Speaking to Apple we think they are bullish about a big upgrade cycle because their users have shown signs by being engaged in apps all these years waiting for something new. When Apple can ship mass volume without any component issues, yes, look out. That's what we want to see.

Learn More About "Nail Tech Earnings"

Our calls are outpacing the NASDAQ by almost 3-to-1. We are speaking to major tech companies each day. We've been doing this for 20 years for big hedge funds. We have stocks that can double or triple in the next twelve months based on the simple math of trends continuing. Q3 is critical for tech going into the holiday season. We think it's going to be huge. Know which stocks we think have the most potential upside. If you care about tech stocks you can dip your toe in the water with a free trial. Wishing you lots of success!

Disclaimer:

All performance metrics are unaudited and exclude relevant transaction costs.

Past performance is not a predictor of future performance.

All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. Model portfolio trades and positions are hypothetical to be used for directional analysis and ratings purposes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.